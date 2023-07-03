• First stage: winner Adam Yates
• July 2, second stage: Vitoria-Gasteiz – San Sebastián – 209 km
• July 3, third stage: Amorebieta – Bayonne – 185 km
• July 4, fourth stage: Dax – Nagaro – 182 km
• July 5, fifth stage: Pau – Laruns – 165 km
• July 6, sixth stage: Tarbes – Cauterets Cambasque – 145 km
• July 7, seventh stage: Mont-de-Marsan – Bordeaux – 170 km
• 8 July, eighth stage: Libourne – Limoges – 201 km
• July 9, ninth stage: Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat – Puy de Dôme – 184 km
• 10 July: rest day in Clermont-Ferrand
• July 11, tenth stage: Vulcania – Issoire – 167 km
• 12 July, eleventh stage: Clermont-Ferrand – Moulins – 180 km
• July 13, twelfth stage: Roanne – Belleville-en-Beaujolais – 169 km
• July 14, thirteenth 13th stage: Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne – Grand Colombier – 138 km
• July 15, fourteenth stage: Annemasse – Morzine – 152 km
• July 16, fifteenth stage: Les Gets – Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc – 180 km
• July 17: rest day in Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc
• 18 July, sixteenth stage: Passy – Combloux – 22 km (individual time trial)
• July 19, seventeenth stage: Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc – Courchevel – 166 km
• July 20, eighteenth stage: Moûtiers – Bourg-en-Bresse – 186 km
• July 21, nineteenth stage: Moirans-en-Montagne – Poligny – 173 km
• 22 July, twentieth stage: Belfort – Le Markstein Fellering – 133 km
• July 23, 21st stage: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines – Paris – 115 km
