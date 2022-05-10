programWill a club from the Keuken Kampioen Division be promoted to the highest level after Emmen and Volendam or will the number 16 of the Eredivisie save their lives? This is the program of the promotion/relegation play-offs.
First round
Results
De Graafschap – FC Eindhoven 1-1 (A)
NAC – ADO The Hague 1-2 (B)
Today (8 pm): Excelsior – Roda JC (C)
Friday (8 pm): FC Eindhoven – De Graafschap (A)
Saturday (4:30 pm): ADO The Hague – NAC (B)
Saturday (8 pm): Roda JC – Excelsior (C)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 17 May (8 pm): Winner B – Winner A (D)
Wednesday 18 May (6.45 pm): Winner C – No. 16 Premier League (E)
Saturday 21 May (4.30 pm): Winner A – Winner B (D)
Saturday 21 May (8 pm): No. 16 Premier League (E) – Winner C (E)
Final
Tuesday 24 May (8 pm): Winner D – Winner E
Sunday, May 29 (6 p.m.): Winner E – Winner D
