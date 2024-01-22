He 2024 South American Pre-Olympic Tournament, that will serve to define the two South American teams that will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, It got its start this weekend, which is being held in Venezuela for the first time.
Participating in the tournament are 10 teams with footballers under 23 years of age belonging to CONMEBOL, but just two They will be the ones who will get the ticket for one of the great sporting events of the year.
It all started on Saturday, January 20, with the Ecuador's 3-0 win over Colombia and the tie, also with many goals (3 to 3) between Venezuela and Bolivia. Brazil had a free date.
On Sunday, meanwhile, group B got its start, with the surprising weak performance of Argentine team commanded by Javier Mascherano, that lost 1 to 0 against Paraguay and was able to equalize it in an agonizing way 1 to 1, with a goal in the 90th minute by striker Luciano Gondou.
Firstly, Peru had defeated Chile 1-0 and is the only leader in the area, since the other participating team, Uruguay, had a free date. We pass clean results and positions.
The teams are divided into two groups of five teams, which will face each other in a round-robin system. The first two in each group will advance to the final quadrangular, which will be played under the same format, all against all. The first classified in the quadrangular will obtain a pass for the Paris Games.
|
LOCAL
|
VISITOR
|
ARG TIME
|
BOLIVIA
|
BRAZIL
|
17.00
|
ECUADOR
|
VENEZUELA
|
20.00
|
LOCAL
|
VISITOR
|
ARG TIME
|
PARAGUAY
|
URUGUAY
|
17.00
|
PERU
|
ARGENTINA
|
20.00
