Results Amazon exceeded expectations and tripled its results

Ecommerce giant Amazon continued to increase its earnings, driven by increased demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s January-March net income tripled to $ 8.1 billion year-on-year. Net income for the corresponding quarter last year was 2.5 billion.

Amazon’s revenue grew 44 percent to about $ 108.5 billion.

Financial magazine Forbes writes that the result for January – March was the best quarterly result in the company’s history.

The company the figures exceeded analysts ’expectations. Immediately after the earnings announcement, Amazon’s share in the secondary market rose five percent. Forbes writes that during the pandemic, the value of Amazon shares has nearly doubled. Indeed, the Amazon has been described as one of the beneficiaries of a coronavirus pandemic.

In its forecast, Amazon expects the good development to continue in the current quarter as well.

The company raised in its bulletin also highlight their streaming service. During the year, viewing hours have increased by 70 percent.

While Amazon has increased its earnings, the company has repeatedly been in the headlines in the United States because of the poorly described working conditions of warehouse workers.

The value of Twitter shares, on the other hand, declined as the company announced lower-than-expected returns. In addition, the number of active users of the company grew less than expected.

The company’s revenue grew 28 percent year-over-year to $ 1.04 billion.

The number of daily Twitter users rose 20 percent from a year ago, but still fell short of expectations. Twitter has an average of 199 million daily users.

Net income for the first quarter was $ 68 million. Last year, the company reported a loss of $ 8 million for January-March. The reason given by the company at the time was the coronavirus pandemic, which was just beginning, and its impact on declining advertising sales.