For the last time this race weekend, the teams and drivers have training time. In the first practice, the drivers look for the limit of the track and the car. That results in a number of excursions off the tarmac. The second practice is ravaged by rain, causing the drivers to lose valuable practice time. They hope to make up for that time in VT3.

The rain has disappeared in Melbourne and has been replaced by sunshine. The teams will be happy with that, because now valuable data can be collected. Sergio Pérez hopes to do the same, but he does not play for the first 20 minutes. The mechanics are working on his RB19. Once on track, the Mexican driver is cut off in a fast lap by Nico Hülkenberg. That’s all just fine.

Red flag by Nyck de Vries

Moments later, all cars must enter. Part of Nyck de Vries’ AlphaTauri has blown over. There are no further concerns about this with the team. The marshalls remove the piece of F1 car and the session continues. This is followed by the practice rounds for qualifying on the soft track. Sergio Pérez is once again unhappy.

Pérez shoots off the track twice. The first time he ends up in the gravel, the second time on the turf. In both incidents, the Red Bull remains intact. If that’s not enough, his RB19 breaks down at the end of the pit lane. It is to be hoped for him and Red Bull that things will go uphill after the third free practice.

Surprising third

After the simulation laps for qualifying, Max Verstappen is the fastest. He is followed by Fernando Alonso 0.162 seconds away. In places three and five we find a surprise, namely Alpine. Ocon is only 0.3 seconds slower than Verstappen and Gasly is just outside half a second. Can the Alpines maintain this speed in qualifying?

3rd Free Practice of the 2023 Australian GP

Max Verstappen Fernando Alonso Esteban Ocon George Russell Pierre Gasley

What time does F1 start at Albert Park?

Saturday

Qualification: 07:00 AM – 08:00 AM

Sunday

Race: 07:00 AM