Will Ferrari’s return to Le Mans immediately lead to Ferrari’s first victory since 1965?

The prospect was bright for the 100th anniversary of the 24 hour race at Le Mans. After the field of participants has dried up a bit in recent years in terms of factory teams, this year the revival. Ferrari, Porsche, Peugeot, Toyota, Cadillac… It was already clear in advance that it would be an exciting spectacle. And that was it!

Rain and lots of crashes

From moment one there were many crashes. It’s a cliché that you don’t win the 24 hours in the first round. Yet many drivers forget that every year. In the highest class it was the red Cadillac of one-time F1 driver Jack Aitken that immediately flew into the wall. Not handy, because with so much good competition, that in fact immediately means no chance of winning.

The Toyotas had to recognize their superiority in the Ferraris in qualifying, but have also been attacking from the start. Both the number 8 and the number 7 eventually pass the Italian brigade quite quickly. The Japanese started on softs, it turns out.

Then there is rain, more rain and a lot of crashes. The latter also provide safety cars, which unfortunately take up a lot of time. Nice to hear that new format where the cars are finally allowed to connect right behind each other. But it does take…very…very…long…

In the melee there is, among other things 911-on-911 violence. But unfortunately there is also bad luck for Nêêrlan’s spearhead in the race. The yellow Cadillac is torpedoed by a GT and nearly loses a lap. Too bad, because the Caddy is not the fastest, but it is good in terms of tire wear and reliability. This loss of time turns out to be very expensive in the end.

In the rain, Peugeot surprisingly takes the lead. But before night falls, it is Jota’s Porsche 963 that turns out to be the fastest Porsche. Unfortunately for the gold privateer-963, Yifei Ye slams it into the wall from the race lead. The end of the team’s winning ambition and the beginning of the end of the whole race for this 963. Later Antonio Felix da Costa would damage it again. The team then parked the car for a while to finally drive it across the finish line for form.

All other Porsches also encounter uncharacteristic problems, which means that the expected battle between Ferrari and Toyota is slowly emerging. With a Cadillac (the blue one) still on the rope. In the morning the first three are still driving within a circle. With the number 3 of Renger behind it, one lap behind the blue number 2. That one lap that was so expensive.

Then things seem to go wrong for Ferrari. The leading car does not get out of the pit. This takes so much time that the Fezza even ends up right behind the remaining Toyota. The other Toyo broke down in the early night with Kobayashi behind the wheel. He too was hit from behind by one of the amateurs.

However, the Ferrari manages to overtake the Toyota on the track again and then slowly but surely pulls a small gap. Still it is exciting, because what if that 499P does not get away from the pit again? Then Toyota is a buyer. But, things don’t go wrong for Ferrari, but for Toyota. The number 8 crashes and loses a lot of time. For a moment we think about a podium for Renger. But the car is quite enough to make it to the pit and then continue on its way to P2.

So two LMHs and an LMDh on stage. Maybe it ended up being a little less close together than hoped and expected. But still, this was a completely different race than the previous editions. And next year it will only get better, with an even larger amount of factory teams.

LMP2

Not much luck for the Dutch in LMP2 either. The incident in which Kobayashi was involved is also disastrous for van der Garde. He gets a Ferrari 488 on the back of his neck when braking for one slow zone. Van Uitert and van der Helm go really fast with Panis’ car, but have to deal with a breakdown.

It is the Inter Europol team that ultimately comes out on top. Despite the fact that one of their drivers stumbled through the pit limping after a man versus car with the Corvette. Team WRT comes second with Kubica’s team. The team with Frijns also steams up considerably during the race. But in the end he does not end up on the podium.

GTs

And then last but not least the GTs. We already wrote that Nicky Catsburg had a good chance of winning with the Corvette. Nicky recently won the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring. However, things seemed to go completely wrong for the C8.R at the start of the race. At the time, we actually thought that the winning chances were over for Nicky and his team.

But… The car is ultimately so good that there appears to be just enough time to roll up everyone. It is a nice end to Corvette’s 25-year existence as a works team at Le Mans. There will be a Corvette GT3, but it will no longer receive official factory support from GM.

Iron Ladies

In the morning, a feminist sensation seems still in the making when the Iron Ladies drive around P1 with the pink 911. But in the end, there is pain for the ladies. In the final phase they fall behind the Corvette, the Aston Martin of ORT by TF and the 911 of GR Racing. Shame.

And that was me again. On to next year!

