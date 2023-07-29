Is Max back in front in Belgium for the Sprint race this afternoon, after the Sprint shootout?

It’s another Sprint weekend in Formula 1. We now know that Verstappen was fastest yesterday in qualifying for tomorrow’s Grand Prix. But also that he will not start from P1. A gearbox change throws a spanner in the works for the Dutchman, who has to give up five places on the grid as a result. If the speed difference with the rest of the race is as big as it was in qualifying, it probably won’t matter much…

Anyway, a sprint weekend means that Saturday is actually a party all its own. So today a new round with other opportunities for the rest. First we get a Sprint Shoot Out and then the Sprint Race later in the afternoon. At least, if it all goes according to plan… Because when we switch to the images from Belgium, we see Jacky Ickx in the picture. And fans. And humid weather. But no fast driving F1 cars. The FIA ​​has postponed things again…Is it 2021 again?

Shootout 1

Fortunately, the clouds clear a bit and after a considerable half hour delay we can still get going. Hamilton is the early list leader, but Leclerc and Piastri are considerably faster than the Briton. The first times will probably not mean much. Unless it suddenly starts to rain again, which of course is always possible in Belgium.

Verstappen is almost a second faster than the rest in his first lap. Bizarre. Okay, right after that Russell, Perez and Gasly get to six and seven tenths respectively. But still, MV1 is right on stomping again. Sainz then surprises, however, with an even better time. But the job is also developing very fast. On the live timing we see a plethora of purple sectors.

In combination with the short sessions, it ensures a hectic final phase of the first session. At Haas F1 they miscalculate. Hulkenberg crosses the finish line a few seconds late to do a fast lap. Magnussen isn’t much better off. He can do one round, but it’s only good enough to outwit Zhou. The Ferrari customer teams are completely out after Shootout 1. Bottas is seventeenth. Tsunoda is the extra man on the sidelines. This time he is outwitted by Ricciardo again.

The dropouts: Tsunoda – Bottas – Magnussen – Zhou – Hulkenberg

Shootout 2

Everyone goes out on inters. Only Albonio and Alonso are left in the pit. Are they smarter than the rest? It could be, because the track dries up quickly. A bet on slicks could be the winner. Stroll takes the gamble and goes for mediums. But he’s going nuts. It causes a red flag and the end of the session.

That means that four drivers who have not set a time are the buck. Those are the two Astons and the two Williamses. In addition, Ricciardo is the loser. He is the slowest of the drivers who have set a lap time. Not crazy in the Alpha Tauri, but not a hero role for the Ozzie either. The top 10 is a matter for five teams: the two Red Bulls, Mercs, Alpines, Fezza’s and Macca’s are through.

The dropouts: Ricciardo – Albon – Sargeant – Stroll – Alonso

Shootout 3

Due to another short delay due to the red flag, it is now almost an hour later than planned time for the third and decisive Shootout. Hamilton sets a good time that Verstappen actually bites into. Perez is out of sequence and then goes to P1.

Verstappen is betting on a round of charging the battery and then a quick round at the end. He crosses the finish line with seconds to spare. But things happen in rapid succession. The track gets faster and faster. Gasly is the fastest man for a while, but then Norris, Leclerc, Sainz and Piastri come under. The Mercs are in each other’s way so they don’t stand a chance.

Verstappen is the last to parry. And he does, but it’s close. The difference with Piastri is 11 thousandths of a second. Everything comes together for the young Australian. He has only beaten Norris twice in qualifying (three if you count this sprint). Just as often as Nyck had caught Tsunoda. But because the McLaren is suddenly going so well and Oscar seems to be peaking at the right moments, he looks like a hero.

Whether that will be the case again this afternoon remains to be seen. The Sprint will start just after the scheduled 4:00 PM. So just switch on around that time, otherwise you will have to rely on our report afterwards. Whose deed…

The top 10 before the start of the Belgian GP sprint race

VERSTAPP – Red Bull Piastri-McLaren Sainz-Ferrari Leclerc-Ferrari Norris-McLaren Gasly–Alpine Hamilton–Mercedes Perez–Red Bull Ocon–Alpine Russell–Mercedes

