Will Max go for two out of two or can Perez come along this time, in the Sprint Shootout in Austria.

It was again disappointing for Perez yesterday in the ‘real’ qualifying for the Grand Prix of Austria. The Mexican violated three times in Q2 track limits. As a result, he once again got stuck in the second session, for the fourth time in a row. Stupid, stupid, stupid, because Perez had the speed this time. Being rookie mistakes of the veteran.

The competition for Max therefore came from Ferrari. It’s kind of the story of the year so far. Red Bull is the best, behind them Ferrari, Aston Martin and Mercedes fight for P2. One race one team is the best, the other race the other. At Ferrari, we also know that they can often be fast over a lap, but then not keep the tires intact during the race.

There was positive news for Stroll, because he managed to outwit Alonso after a few mediocre qualifying sessions. But in a weekend with a sprint race, Saturday really stands alone. In the morning the shootout, in the afternoon a short race. Who gets the most bonus points?

Shootout 1

Just like in Canada, the track is damp at the start. That means a number of things. First, the mandatory tire choice in the shootout does not apply. Secondly, the drivers have to walk the line between setting a time right away because you don’t know what’s going to happen, but also taking into account that the track will normally be the best at the end.

Verstappen goes fast to Q1, but his time is taken away because of track limits. That’s really a thing here. Sainz has a potential problem with the brakes. At least he says these feel strange and comes to the pit. Zhou has a spin and shows that the track is still slippery here and there.

The session flies by and that means Sainz is in a hurry. However, he goes sovereign to P1 after ignoring his team’s order to do a warm-up lap first. Hamilton, however, is not among them. He is also taken a round because of track limits. The seven-time champion then fails to set a good enough time on the clocks.

Perez and Leclerc sneak out of the top 10 without luxury. The dropouts are therefore Zhou, Piastri, Sargeant, Hamilton and Bottas. For the Australian rookie not a great turn. Not for the American rookie either, because his time is also being taken away. What about De Vries? It is through, with P8!

The dropouts: Zhou – Piastri – Sargeant – Hamilton – Bottas

Shootout 2

Verstappen immediately goes back to P1. A round is taken at De Vries because, you guessed it, track limits. Even though the sessions are only slightly shorter than in the real qualifiers, the action is a lot more hectic. Leclerc seems to be slower than Sainz today.

At the end of the session there is another traffic jam in the last corners. Everyone wants to do the best round ‘in the end’, but so everyone gets in each other’s way. We see that often, especially on short courses like this. It looks clumsy. De Vries and Tsunoda also both fall victim to it. But because the Japanese has already driven a better time, De Vries is just behind his teammate again. Shame.

Russell is still behind the Alpha Tauris. His Mercedes is no longer in action. Team black is therefore 15th and 18th on the grid this afternoon. Gasly is angry that he is not in the last session. But hey, that can happen in the Alpine. Yesterday Ocon was not there and Gasly was, today it is the other way around. Albonio is not the first man on the thankless P11.

The dropouts: Albon – Gasly – Tsunoda – DE VRIES – Russell

Shootout 3

Verstappen goes easily to P1 again. It is his mattie Norris who goes to P2. The Ferraris don’t have it today like they did yesterday. Sainz is fourth behind Perez and Leclerc is fifth. The real Ferraris are only marginally faster than Haas F1 fake Ferraris. Aston Martin apparently does not have the ultimate speed either. Alonso and Stroll go to P5 and P7. However, that will be P6 and P8 as Hulkenberg goes to P4 on a medium tyre. The German has not lost speed yet. Unfortunately, his Haas F1 usually can’t keep up with the speed in the race.

Perez eventually takes P2 from Norris. The difference with Verstappen is more than four tenths, but this is the minimum that we should always expect from Perez. Stroll also closes directly behind Alonso on a medium, making Ocon and Magnussen numbers 9 and 10.

Sprint this afternoon. Exciting…

The top 10 before the start of the Austrian GP sprint race

VERSTAPP – Red Bull Perez–Red Bull Norris-McLaren Hulkenberg–Haas F1 Sainz-Ferrari Leclerc-Ferrari Alonso-Aston Martin Stroll–Aston Martin Ocon–Alpine Magnussen–Haas F1

This article Result Sprint Shootout: GP Austria 2023 first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Result #Sprint #Shootout #Austria