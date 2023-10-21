Will Leclerc be the fastest again, just like yesterday, or will Verstappen put his affairs in order in the Sprint Shootout for the Sprint later in the evening?

After yesterday’s exciting session, today is another ‘day in itself’ at the Circuit of the Americas. Red Bull’s dominance seems to be slowly but surely eroding. Perez has not been a sure bet for the podium for some time now. At times, Verstappen also has a hard time with his competitors. Especially over one round. In terms of rees tendon, the RB19 is generally still supreme in the hands of MV1.

Yesterday Max was the fastest for a while. But his best lap was taken away because of track limits. As a result, Verstappen tumbled back to P6. The time taken from him was also only five thousandths faster than that of the man who inherited pole, namely Charles Leclerc. VER was pissed at PER for allegedly hindering him on his first fast lap in Q3. But while we like to give Max the benefit of the doubt, there actually didn’t seem to be much going on. It’s a bit strange that Max is so fierce at his troubled teammate given the balance of power within the team.

Either way, a tenth here or a tenth there made all the difference. An open invitation for many to take pole today for the Sprint.

SQ1

Once again it seems to be the Ferraris and Max who have the most pace. Max takes the first time, Leclerc and Sainz close behind. At the end of the session Albon goes to P3 in the Williams. Very strange that blue car. Usually it is not much faster than last year, but sometimes it suddenly seems to have a lot more speed. However, Sargeant once again cannot extract it from FW45. He is last in front of his own audience.

Ricciardo drives safely at the last minute and does good business in the battle with Tsunoda. Yesterday he was slower than the Japanese, today he shows that he can challenge TSU a little more than DEV. Yuki is quite angry about his elimination, as appears on the radio. Or maybe it was because the team didn’t properly inform him of the approaching Hamilton, with whom TSU has a slight touch.

There is also bad news for Haas F1 and my prediction that Hülkenberg will take a podium tomorrow. The significantly updated Haas does not yet appear to be the new McLaren. The Hulk and K-Mag are both out after the first session. In addition to the Sargeant and Tsunoda already mentioned, they are included in the drop zone accompanied by Bottas. The Finnish veteran does not impress this time and, just like yesterday, is slower than Zhou. On average, BOT is still slightly better than ZHO, but it doesn’t hold up.

The dropouts: Hulkenberg – Magnussen – Bottas – Tsunoda – Sargeant

SQ2

Verstappen immediately goes for purple – purple – purple. That is not surprising because he is the first on the track, but it soon becomes clear that Ferrari is not faster on the road with both drivers. LEC and SAI are faster than PER, which again concedes six tenths to VER. However, in Max’s second attempt we see a rare flaw from the mega hero. Max does a 360 and continues on his way. It’s all fine for now. But of course you don’t want this because before you know it another floor will be broken over a kerbstone or something like that.

Albonio moves to P10 in the final phase. Did he cross the white line? Apparently not. Ricciardo is therefore biting his teeth on SQ2, he is once again number 11. Aston Martin is no longer in trouble. Things are not going smoothly for team green. Yesterday, the race organization seemed to be getting ahead of things by depicting Drugovich on billboards instead of Lance Vance Dance. It turned out to be a bit premature, but today again it doesn’t really work for the entire team nor for the Canadian.

To be fair to the well-off F3 champion, this time it seems like there is something wrong with the brakes on his car. He had this problem yesterday too. The car blocks at the rear and Stroll misses his braking point. ALO’s twelfth place shows that much more than P14 would not have been possible anyway. But the direction the team is heading should be a concern for the team.

The dropouts: Ricciardo – Alonso – Ocon – Stroll – Zhou

SQ3

Verstappen is the first on the track again. The RB19 moves nervously over the bumpy track. Perhaps that is also the reason that Red Bull is having a slightly more difficult time. The RB19 is most effective on slippery surfaces. Norris drops a tenth to Max, but Leclerc drives a purple second sector. However, the Monegasque is 55 thousandths short on the finish line. Piastri, Sainz and Perez are all unable to follow their leaders.

Hamilton still comes close, to within 69 thousandths of a second (noice). But Max’s pole is no longer in danger after that. Russell is not having it this weekend and is even the worst of the drivers on the four fastest teams. Albon wins the duel with Gasly for P9 and P10. Midnight is the Sprint that we will report on again. Let’s see if we can learn something about the reesssss tendon.

The top 10 before the start of the sprint race of the American GP

1. VERSTAPPEN – Red Bull

2. Leclerc – Ferrari

3. Hamilton – Mercedes

4. Norris-McLaren

5. Piastri – McLaren

6. Sainz – Ferrari

7. Perez – Red Bull

8. Russell-Mercedes

9. Albon-Williams

8. Ocon – Alpine

9. Alonso – Aston Martin

10. Ocon – Alpine

