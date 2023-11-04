The qualifying for the sprint race was already spectacular, but what about the race?

Not everyone has spoken out about the crash of Ocon and Alonso. Even though we know of course that there was simply room for Ocon NOT to crash into Alonso. But fight it out in the comments.

After qualifying, where Norris just outpaced Verstappen in SQ3, it was now time for the Sprint race. 24 Rounds in Sao Paulo. The last sprint race of the 2023 season. According to some people (the English commentators from F1 TV), this is the circuit that is best suited for sprint races because it is so easy to overtake.

Start:

Max has a good start and overtakes Lando cleanly on the inside before the first corner. And as we enter the 2nd round and DRS is available, Russell is already in second place. 2 places gain for him from 4th starting place.

And numbers 2 and 3 in the drivers’ championship, Lewis and Sergio Perez, have a hard time in the early stages and Leclerc gets involved. Action in the early stages of this sprint race. Sergio takes 4th place from Hamilton.

In the 5th lap, Lando takes 2nd place from Russell at the end of the ‘straight’.

1/3rd of the Sprint Race

Sergio catches Russell again on lap 10 and tries to get away from Russell in 3rd place, but DRS is in his way and George is eager. In this phase, Verstappen is approximately 1.5 seconds ahead of Lando, who is not yet letting go of Max.

The Softs that almost the entire field rides are still holding up well with everyone after 12 rounds.

Daniel Ricciardo was unable to make any progress at the start, but just after half of the sprint race he clashes with Sainz, who currently occupies 8th place. Piastri is on the rope and tries to outwit Ricciardo in his place.

Final phase Sprint Race GP Brazil 2023

On lap 16 Max accelerates and increases the gap to Lando, which slowly decreases to 2 seconds. Safe for DRS from Lando.

Russell indicates that he cannot follow the first three and Lewis in 5th place behind him is already 20 seconds behind Max on lap 20. That does not give much hope for the chances of half-Brazilian Lewis for Sunday’s main race. The Mercedes come up a bit short in the Spintrace.

Tsunoda is now secretly in 6th place with 2 rounds to go.

In lap 22, Max is more than 2.5 seconds ahead of Norris, who in turn is almost 9 (!) seconds ahead of Perez. A podium for Sergio would be a nice boost for him.

And that works. Max takes him, Lando second and Sergio third! And Yuki in 6th, so he does it

Full results Sprint Race GP Brazil 2023

Position Driver 1 Max Verstappen 2 Lando Norris 3 Sergio Perez 4 George Russel 5 Charles Leclerc 6 Yuki Tsunoda 7 Lewis Hamilton 8 Carlos Sainz Jr. 9 Daniel Ricciardo 10 Oscar Piastri 11 Fernando Alonso 12 Lance Stroll 13 Pierre Gasly 14 Esteban Ocon 15 Alexander Albon 16 Kevin Magnussen 17 Guanyu Zhou 18 Nico Hulkenberg 19 Valtteri Bottas 20 Logan Sargeant

Tomorrow evening we will be back again for the main race during the 2023 Brazilian GP

