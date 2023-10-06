Yes, it’s Friday, but with a sprint race that means qualifying for the main race on Sunday is already today. In short, the starting grid for Sunday is clear
Result Q1 Qualifying GP Qatar 2023
Below the results of Q1, we lost after Q1 so numbers 16 to 20. Unfortunately for Zhou who is the slowest, Magnussen who sees Hulkenberg continue. Lawson loses for the fourth time in qualifying to Tsunoda and Stroll was not happy in front of the microphone of the F1 TV commentators.
|Pos
|Driver
|Q1
|1
|
Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing
|01:25.007
|2
|
Lando Norris
McLaren
|01:25.131
|3
|
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|01:25.223
|4
|
Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|01:25,266
|5
|
George Russel
Mercedes
|01:25.334
|6
|
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|01:25,452
|7
|
Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|01:25,566
|8
|
Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|01:25,711
|9
|
Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari
|01:25,808
|10
|
Nico Hulkenberg
Hare
|01:25,904
|11
|
Sergio Perez
Red Bull Racing
|01:25,991
|12
|
Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Racing
|01:26.038
|13
|
Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri
|01:26.058
|14
|
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|01:26.076
|15
|
Alexander Albon
Williams
|01:26.118
|16
|
Logan Sargeant
Williams
|01:26.210
|17
|
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|01:26.345
|18
|
Liam Lawson
AlphaTauri
|01:26.635
|19
|
Kevin Magnussen
Hare
|01:27.046
|20
|
Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo Racing
|01:27.432
Q2 qualifying Race GP Qatar 2023
A deleted lap due to exceeded track limits for Perez in Q2 meant that he once again failed to make it to Q3. Albon also messes up a lap which of course he then has to lose in time. Sainz Jr. did his best on the outlap NOT to let Max pass, but apparently karma in the same life exists because his next lap is not good enough.
|Pos
|Driver
|Q2
|1
|
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|01:24,381
|2
|
Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing
|01:24,483
|3
|
Lando Norris
McLaren
|01:24,685
|4
|
Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|01:24,724
|5
|
George Russel
Mercedes
|01:24,827
|6
|
Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|01:24.918
|7
|
Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|01:24,928
|8
|
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|01:25.079
|9
|
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|01:25.241
|10
|
Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Racing
|01:25,297
|11
|
Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri
|01:25.301
|12
|
Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari
|01:25.328
|13
|
Sergio Perez
Red Bull Racing
|01:25,462
|14
|
Alexander Albon
Williams
|01:25,707
|15
|
Nico Hulkenberg
Hare
|01:25,783
Q3 qualifying Race GP Qatar 2023
Max is the first to set a fast lap and is also the first to call it a day. Nobody is running out of time and he (or his team at least) realized that straight away. Norris seems to take 2nd place. But not for the first time tonight, he once again exceeds the track limits and ultimately sets NO time. p10 So it is his share.
|Pos
|Driver
|Q3
|1
|
Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing
|01:23,778
|2
|
George Russel
Mercedes
|01:24,219
|3
|
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|01:24,305
|4
|
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|01:24,369
|5
|
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|01:24,424
|6
|
Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|01:24,540
|7
|
Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|01:24,553
|8
|
Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|01:24,763
|9
|
Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Racing
|01:25.058
|10
|
Lando Norris
McLaren
|DNF
