Yes, it’s Friday, but with a sprint race that means qualifying for the main race on Sunday is already today. In short, the starting grid for Sunday is clear

Result Q1 Qualifying GP Qatar 2023

Below the results of Q1, we lost after Q1 so numbers 16 to 20. Unfortunately for Zhou who is the slowest, Magnussen who sees Hulkenberg continue. Lawson loses for the fourth time in qualifying to Tsunoda and Stroll was not happy in front of the microphone of the F1 TV commentators.

Pos Driver Q1 1 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

01:25.007 2 Lando Norris

McLaren

01:25.131 3 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

01:25.223 4 Oscar Piastri

McLaren

01:25,266 5 George Russel

Mercedes

01:25.334 6 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

01:25,452 7 Pierre Gasly

Alpine

01:25,566 8 Esteban Ocon

Alpine

01:25,711 9 Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

01:25,808 10 Nico Hulkenberg

Hare

01:25,904 11 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

01:25,991 12 Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo Racing

01:26.038 13 Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

01:26.058 14 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

01:26.076 15 Alexander Albon

Williams

01:26.118 16 Logan Sargeant

Williams

01:26.210 17 Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

01:26.345 18 Liam Lawson

AlphaTauri

01:26.635 19 Kevin Magnussen

Hare

01:27.046 20 Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo Racing

01:27.432

Q2 qualifying Race GP Qatar 2023

A deleted lap due to exceeded track limits for Perez in Q2 meant that he once again failed to make it to Q3. Albon also messes up a lap which of course he then has to lose in time. Sainz Jr. did his best on the outlap NOT to let Max pass, but apparently karma in the same life exists because his next lap is not good enough.

Pos Driver Q2 1 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

01:24,381 2 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

01:24,483 3 Lando Norris

McLaren

01:24,685 4 Oscar Piastri

McLaren

01:24,724 5 George Russel

Mercedes

01:24,827 6 Pierre Gasly

Alpine

01:24.918 7 Esteban Ocon

Alpine

01:24,928 8 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

01:25.079 9 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

01:25.241 10 Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo Racing

01:25,297 11 Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

01:25.301 12 Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

01:25.328 13 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

01:25,462 14 Alexander Albon

Williams

01:25,707 15 Nico Hulkenberg

Hare

01:25,783

Q3 qualifying Race GP Qatar 2023

Max is the first to set a fast lap and is also the first to call it a day. Nobody is running out of time and he (or his team at least) realized that straight away. Norris seems to take 2nd place. But not for the first time tonight, he once again exceeds the track limits and ultimately sets NO time. p10 So it is his share.

Pos Driver Q3 1 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

01:23,778 2 George Russel

Mercedes

01:24,219 3 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

01:24,305 4 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

01:24,369 5 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

01:24,424 6 Oscar Piastri

McLaren

01:24,540 7 Pierre Gasly

Alpine

01:24,553 8 Esteban Ocon

Alpine

01:24,763 9 Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo Racing

01:25.058 10 Lando Norris

McLaren

DNF

This article Qualifying main race GP Qatar 2023 results first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Result #qualifying #main #race #Qatar