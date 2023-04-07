After more than 60,000 votes, almost 80 percent believe that the semi-final should have been stopped definitively when the players of Feyenoord and Ajax went to the dressing room, after Davy Klaassen was thrown a lighter on the back of his head shortly after the break. This happened on the sideline on one side of the field where there were no nets, unlike the Classics of recent times in the premier league.

After the game was temporarily halted, the players returned to the field after more than half an hour. Including Klaassen, who had to stop fighting not much later. ,,I actually didn’t feel like it anymore, but you don’t want to run away either, because then they’ll have you”, said the Ajax player, who said that he no longer had the right concentration and good vision after what had happened.

At Ajax ‘everyone agreed on that’, coach John Heitinga said afterwards. Not everyone was happy about that. If it had been up to the ACP police union, the match would have been definitively stopped. “They should have drawn a line. You cannot and should not reward this kind of behaviour. Incomprehensible,” said a spokesman. See also Find out why the New York Stock Exchange invaded the Nasdaq beach

In Roelofarendsveen, the place where the 32-year-old thrower of the lighter comes from, there is ‘shame and anger’.

