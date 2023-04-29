Welcome to Sprint Race Day! Forget about tomorrow’s race, because today is all about the sprint race. In the Sprint Shootout for the GP of Azerbaijan we will find out who gets to start where at the start of the 100 kilometer race later this afternoon. And that’s kind of strange, in different ways. Because don’t we just get a copy of yesterday’s qualifying?

In addition, we already know in advance that Norris and Tsunoda will not get further than tenth place. For the final qualifying session of the Sprint Shootout, everyone must run on a new set of soft tyres. Both drivers have already used all the soft tires they brought with them on Friday. McLaren denies this via play that they think qualifying for Sunday is more important than qualifying for the sprint race.

SQ1

What is also different about qualifying for a sprint race is that the sessions are shorter. That’s why from the moment the lights turn green, it’s busy on the track. On the other hand, the drivers normally do not have to come inside. They can only use one new set of tires each (in SQ1 and SQ2 on the medium, SQ3 on the soft tyre). Now if you lock up your brakes and nail your tires, you’ll suffer for the whole qualifying part.

That’s why Oscar Piastri and Nyck de Vries let their car roll out towards the run-off lane when they hit turn three too hard. Two short yellow flags follow in the first sector. The final round is aborted for everyone. Logan Sargeant crashed with 25 seconds left on the clock. His right rear wheel came off after his Williams crashed into the wall in turn 16. Dropouts are Zhou, Bottas, Tsunoda, Gasly and De Vries. Leclerc drives the fastest time ahead of Verstappen and Hamilton.

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 It’s a big hit for Logan Sargeant! 😩 Sargeant is OK, but it’s a devastating end to what was looking like a promising Sprint Shootout for the rookie! SQ1 will not be resumed#AzerbaijanGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/F0QLifhNWv — Formula 1 (@F1) April 29, 2023

SQ2

The start of the second part is slightly delayed so that the marshals can clean up Sargeant’s mess. Nico Hülkenberg shoots straight into turn seven and narrowly stays out of the wall. His brakes do lock up, so his tires have some flat sides. In addition, Leclerc is once again on the road quickly, but he does not reach Verstappen’s time in his first fast lap.

Later, Leclerc sets a faster lap, but not fast enough to beat Verstappen. He misses 0.083 seconds. Behind him, teammate Sainz closes in for Pérez. Piastri, Hülkenberg, Ocon, Magnussen and Sargeant get stuck in SQ2.

SQ3

For the first time today, the soft tires are screwed under. In this eight-minute session, it is a race at the start to start a lap as quickly as possible. Hamilton is close behind, Albon, but the Williams driver does not step aside for the Mercedes. Hamilton leaves it at that and leaves a gap to Albon.

After the first fast laps, Pérez is 0.264 seconds faster than Verstappen. The replay shows that Verstappen loses the back of his car twice. Leclerc then dives under Pérez’s time while Sainz closes in behind Verstappen. After this, the drivers can turn on one more time. Leclerc puts his Ferrari in the wall. In the meantime, nobody improves Leclerc’s time, which means that he takes pole position again. Verstappen also falls short for P2. That place belongs to Pérez.

Charles Leclerc is in the barriers!!!! He won’t get to do a final run, but still holds onto provisional pole! 😱#AzerbaijanGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/rOnE8rwf3a — Formula 1 (@F1) April 29, 2023

Sprint Shootout for the 2023 Azerbaijan GP

Charles Leclerc Sergio Perez Max Verstappen George Russell Carlos Sainz Lewis Hamilton Alexander Albon Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Lando Norris Oscar Pistri Nico Hulkenberg Esteban Ocon Kevin Magnussen Logan Sergeant Zhou Guanyu Valttery Bottas Yuki Tsunoda Pierre Gasley Nick de Vries

What time does F1 start in Baku?

Saturday

Sprint Race: 3:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Sunday

Race: 13:00 am