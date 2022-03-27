Home page politics

split

Waiting for the results of the 2022 Saarland election: Anke Rehlinger and Tobias Hans are fighting for the office of Prime Minister. © Oliver Dietze/dpa

The Saarland election is the first state election of 2022 in Germany. Current projections are now available. Here are the results.

On Sunday, March 27, 2022, a new state parliament was elected in Saarland.

The SPD clearly won the Saarland elections. Anke Rehlinger has a good chance of becoming Prime Minister.

The CDU around the incumbent Prime Minister Tobias Hans falls to a historic low.

When will the first projections and results be available? This News ticker on the result of the state elections in Saarland is continuously updated.

Result of the Saarland election 2022: Current projections at a glance

Here you will find the latest projections and results for the state elections in Saarland 2022 on Sunday.

ARD 6:41 p.m 27.6% 43.4% 2.6% 5.6% 5.5% 5.0% 10.3% ZDF 6:39 p.m 27.8% 43.5% 2.5% 5.5% 5.8% 4.9% 10.0%

Update from March 27, 6:33 p.m.: A visibly depressed Tobias Hans has just commented on the result of the Saarland election on ARD: “It is a very bitter defeat for the Christian Democrats in the Saar, including for me personally.” The 44-year-old announced that he would take responsibility for it want. What this means in concrete terms, however, they first want to “discuss in the Saar-CDU committees,” said the incumbent Prime Minister.

Result of the Saarland election 2022: First projections there – SPD clearly the strongest force

Update from March 27, 6:25 p.m.: The first projections for the state elections in Saarland are here. Here are the numbers from Infratest dimap (ARD) and Forschungsgruppe Wahlen (ZDF):

CDU: 27.6% (ARD), 27.5% (ZDF)

SPD: 43.1% (ARD), 43.8% (ZDF)

Left: 2.7% (ARD), 2.6% (ZDF)

AfD: 5.5% (ARD), 5.5% (ZDF)

Greens: 5.6% (ARD), 5.8% (ZDF)

FDP: 5.0% (ARD), 4.9% (ZDF)

Other: 10.5% (ARD), 9.9% (ZDF)

Result of the Saarland election: SPD wins clearly – bitter CDU bankruptcy

Update from March 27, 6:00 p.m.: The SPD won the state elections in Saarland by a landslide. According to the 6 p.m. forecasts from ARD and ZDF, she and her top candidate Anke Rehlinger (43 to 44 percent) were far ahead of the CDU, which had previously ruled under Prime Minister Tobias Hans (27.5 percent). The Union suffered a historic defeat on Sunday.

This marks a change in the office of head of government: the previous deputy head of government, the 45-year-old Minister for Economic Affairs Rehlinger, now has a good chance of becoming prime minister. Your SPD was recently the smaller partner in a grand coalition with the CDU.

Update from March 27, 5:43 p.m.: In just a few minutes – at 6 p.m. – the first projections for the state election in Saarland are expected. According to current forecasts, the SPD could become the strongest force. Is this also reflected in the result of the Saarland election? We’ll know more shortly.

Result of the Saarland election 2022: projections from 6 p.m. – voter turnout lower than five years ago

Update from March 27, 4:58 p.m.: The polling stations in Saarland are still open for about an hour. The first projections for the state elections are expected as early as 6 p.m. Incidentally, a good quarter of the more than 750,000 eligible voters cast their votes at a polling station by Sunday afternoon. Voter turnout (excluding postal voters) was 28.5 percent by 2 p.m., according to the state returning officer. The data was based on a random survey of 49 polling districts. For comparison: In the state elections in Saarland in 2017, the proportion – also without postal voters – was 32.6 percent at the same time. In view of the increasing proportion of postal voters, no forecast can be made as to whether voter turnout in the current election will be lower or higher, said a spokeswoman.

Update from March 27, 1:53 p.m.: In 1999, Reinhard Klimmt was the last SPD Prime Minister to govern Saarland. Since then, the small federal state has been firmly in the hands of the CDU. Peter Müller followed Klimmt, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer inherited Müller and, as is well known, switched to federal politics in 2018 – the time for Tobias Hans had come. But now a spectacular change of leadership in the Saarland state parliament is in the offing. SPD candidate Anke Rehlinger could replace Hans as prime minister this evening (all information in the news ticker), as soon as the official election result is known. The two top candidates have already cast their votes – the ballot papers can still be thrown into the ballot boxes until 6 p.m. – the first projections and results are then eagerly awaited.

Update from March 27, 11:28 am: The last polls before the election point to a clear election result. The previous Deputy Prime Minister Anke Rehlinger could push the current Prime Minister of Saarland, Tobias Hans, out of office. The first projections and results are expected shortly after the polls close at 6 p.m. A provisional official final result should then follow in the evening – all information about the results can be found here in this ticker. There is also an overview of all the results of the constituencies and municipalities illustrated in maps and diagrams.

Results of the Saarland election: Which parties make it into the state parliament?

Update from March 27, 8:45 a.m.: The state elections in Saarland have now begun. The polling stations are still open until 6 p.m. – then the counting takes place. So it will take a while before a result is presented. Polls predict a clear election victory for the SPD, led by top candidate and Minister for Economic Affairs Anke Rehlinger. The CDU of top candidate and Prime Minister Tobias Hans is about to be voted out. All other parties have to worry about entering parliament – Therefore, the state election remains exciting!

Saarland election 2022: When will the first results and projections be available?

First report from March 27, 2022:

Saarbrücken – On March 27th, the state parliament will be elected in Saarland. A total of only one vote is used to vote for a party or a group of voters. The candidates are nominated by the parties and groups of voters on list election proposals. The current Prime Minister is Tobias Hans from the CDU, who replaced the elected Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in March 2018. The CDU forms a grand coalition with the SPD. A government that, according to current polls, could be elected again – but the SPD could also have other coalition options if the poll trend is confirmed.

Saarland state election 2022: When will the first results be available?

Immediately after the polling booths close, poll workers will begin counting the votes. So the first numbers can only be expected after 6 p.m. A prognosis is already certain before the counting is completed, because around 100,000 voters will be asked about the election after they have cast their vote. So that the survey can basically come close to the final result, only selected districts are surveyed in order to achieve a balanced picture of the population among those surveyed. Gender, age, education and religious affiliation play a role.

A little later in the evening, the first projections and forecasts for the state election in Saarland will be published. These are evaluated with votes that have already been counted and develop over the course of the evening. The extrapolations thus become more precise with each update, and the actual votes from the polling stations replace the poll values. Since the votes of the postal voters can only be expected at this point, postal voters represent a certain question mark for the forecasts.

After the successful counting of all votes without exception, the numbers of the forecasts and projections are finally replaced by the actual election result.

Results of the Saarland election 2022: polls see SPD in front – CDU with significant losses

The latest poll by the “Research Group Elections” from March 24 sees a clear advantage for the SPD. The Social Democrats are at 41 percent and have thus clearly passed the CDU, which is only 28 percent – it would be a loss of more than twelve percentage points compared to the last election. The left is struggling with a loss of 8.8 percent. Noteworthy are the small parties, which are listed under Other and are at ten percent with growth of more than six percent.

Saarland election 2022: Forecasts and projections will only be published after the elections

In order to ensure that voters are not influenced in their decision by individual surveys, forecasts, projections and other figures on election day, there is a blocking period for election results in Germany. The results of forecasts are therefore only published by the media when the last voter has cast their vote in the ballot box – you should avoid certain mistakes when filling out the ballot paper. Any reports are prohibited on Sunday, March 27 between 8am and 6pm. If you are still undecided about who to vote for in the Saarland state election, the Wahl-O-Mat may be able to help you make a decision.

Questioning the voters at the ballot box does not provide a quick report before the polling stations close, but it does help to better understand voting behavior afterwards. Among other things, voter migration between the parties can be explained in this way. Why have the circumstances in the country shifted, which party gained percentages due to the possible loss of votes by another party? The post-election surveys provide insightful insights into this. We collect all votes and reactions of the election day in a ticker.

Saarland election 2022: The results of 2017

CDU 40.7 percent SPD 29.6 percent The left 12.8 percent AfD 6.2 percent Alliance 90 / The Greens 4.0 percent FDP 3.3 percent Other 1.9 percent

State election Saarland 2022: The results in the interactive map