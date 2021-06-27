Yesterday Max Verstappen was fastest during qualifying for the Styrian GP. He starts today from pole position and has Lewis Hamilton next to him on the front row. Lando Norris and Sergio Pérez start behind that.

Max keeps his lead after the start

At the start Hamilton is just a little better away than Verstappen. Still, the Dutchman manages to cover corner one and keep the lead. Behind it there is pushing and pulling, with Gasly being the biggest victim. Norris manages to keep third place in the meantime.

After that, Verstappen can make a gap of about three seconds. After ten rounds, Norris has to give up his defense. He first sees Pérez pass and a lap later Bottas passes with DRS. The laps that follow is a procession of cars driving one after the other on the Red Bull Ring.

Pérez has bad luck in the pit stops

On lap 27, Pérez comes in for new tires. He has a slow pit stop and drives behind Bottas after he changes his tires. Another lap later Hamilton makes a pit stop for the hard tires. To cover Lewis, Verstappen does the same. Max’s stop is good and he comes out five seconds ahead of Hamilton.

After the pit stops, Hamilton tries to push to close the gap with Verstappen. However, he does not manage to get away from the Dutchman within four seconds. After the leading two put a number of drivers on a lap, Hamilton loses a lot of time, making the gap to six seconds.

Hamilton pulls out

The gap is getting bigger, but Verstappen is not reassured yet. He complains to his team that the brakes are not fully cooperating. He is told by his team not to brake on the curbs anymore in turn ten. Pérez makes another attempt to regain his third place. He makes a late pit stop for medium tires and then has to close the gap to Bottas who is riding on worn hard tires.

Sergio quickly approaches, but he is just a lap short of overtaking Bottas. Verstappen dominates the rest of the race and wins the 2021 Styrian GP with a large lead over Hamilton. Lewis makes another pit stop on the penultimate lap to take the point for the fastest lap. Bottas takes the final podium spot in the race.

Result of the GP of Styria 2021