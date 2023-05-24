President of the Chamber affirms that the result is a “advance” in the consolidation of the support of the Executive

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Wednesday (24.May.2023) that the result of the vote on the new fiscal framework does not reflect the support base for the government in the House, but represents a “breakthrough” in consolidating the political support of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in Congress. The text was approved with 372 votes in favor and 108 against.

“I think not [dá para medir a base do governo], but it is an evolution. We are working to make this happen. I have always told everyone that we will be facilitators of what is good for the country.”, he declared in an interview with journalists.

For Lira, the approved text was widely discussed and had the participation of all benches through the conversations of the rapporteur, deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), who is a party partner and ally of the President of the House.

“The panel’s demonstration, both in urgency and merit, shows that the text had discussion, it had maturity. It is a balanced text. Positions more to the left and more to the right converged in voting on certain matters”, he stated.

Lira participated directly in the articulation of the text. The approval of the proposal is a demonstration of its strength and political influence. It brings relief to the Ministry of Finance and PT management, which will have more freedom for certain expenses.

According to Lira, the Chamber should guide the vote on the tax reform in the first half of the year. He says it is necessary toaccommodations” to thesome tax anomalies”. He says there is an understanding that a change in the tax system is necessary.

“We just need to adjust certain situations and understand that in the tax reform, pragmatism will have to work even more.s,” he said.

“We are going to work with a milder tax reform, if necessary or if possible, with a smaller transition; or deeper tax reform with the larger transition. This is the finalization of the discussions, both at the federative level and with the private sector, which will set the course”, he declared.