How did the people from Cologne vote in the federal election in 2021? The results from the congress and trade fair city at a glance.

Cologne – The Karnelval stronghold has three constituencies for the federal election, which show similar data in terms of area and population. Around 951,800 people live in the constituencies around the world-famous Cologne Cathedral. In 2017, around 637,200 people entitled to vote were called to vote on a total area of ​​351.8 km². The turnout for constituencies I, II and III was 74%, 82.2% and 72.6%, respectively.

The employment density in Cologne is typically high for metropolitan areas with 532.8 jobs subject to social insurance contributions per 1,000 inhabitants. The unemployment rate is given as 9.8%. The largest proportion of employees in the cathedral city are the public and private service providers.

Federal election 2021: These are the results from the city of Cologne

Cologne: These were the results of the 2017 federal election

Results for the constituency Cologne I (2017):

Political party CDU SPD GREEN FDP THE LEFT AfD Others First vote 31.6% 31.0% 9.8% 7.7% 8.6% 8.6% 2.7% Second vote 26.4% 24.3% 11.4% 13.0% 11.0% 8.9% 5.0%

With 31.6 percent of the first votes, Karsten Möhring (CDU) prevailed in the Cologne I constituency.

Results for the constituency of Cologne II (2017):

Political party CDU SPD GREEN FDP THE LEFT AfD Others First vote 34.9% 26.9% 14.6% 9.1% 8.0% 4.6% 2.0% Second vote 28.5% 19.5% 15.5% 17.1% 10.7% 5.1% 3.5%

With 34.9 percent of the first votes, Prof. Dr. Heribert Hirte (CDU) in the Cologne II constituency.

Results for the constituency of Cologne III (2017):

Political party CDU SPD GREEN FDP THE LEFT AfD Others First vote 27.6% 32.3% 13.2% 7.1% 9.7% 7.5% 2.6% Second vote 24.4% 24.6% 14.0% 11.3% 12.8% 7.8% 5.0%

With 32.3 percent of the first votes, Dr. Rolf Mützenich (SPD) in the Cologne III constituency.

All results of the federal election 2021

