FromJens Kiffmeier close

The countdown is on: On Sunday (May 14) Bremen will elect the state parliament. But it took three days for the forecasts to produce concrete results.

Bremen – surveys are not results – Andreas Bovenschulte (SPD) knows that too. The mayor wants to fight for every vote in the 2023 Bremen elections, like him kreiszeitung.de from IPPEN.MEDIA said in the interview. For weeks, pollsters have been saying that the Social Democrat has good prospects for a second term. But until the head of the town hall can really celebrate, patience is needed in the state elections. Because the official final result will probably only be known three days after the vote has been cast. Guilt is a special feature of Bremen’s electoral law.

Result of the Bremen election 2023: Voters need patience

The election will take place on Sunday (May 14). The polling stations will be open until 6 p.m. for the Bremen election. Almost 463,000 people are entitled to vote and are called upon to determine the deputies of the new citizenship. The state parliament of the Free Hanseatic City consists of 87 members. 72 MPs come from the Bremen constituency, plus 15 more from the Bremerhaven constituency. All candidates will then eagerly await the result of the state election.

Waiting for the result of the Bremen election: The count could take three days. © Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa

When will the first forecasts and projections come out for the election in Bremen?

After the polling stations have closed, there will be forecasts for the outcome of the Bremen election from 6 p.m. But these are first of all surveys by opinion research institutes such as infratest dimap or the Wahlen research group. An official extrapolation from the returning officer of the citizenship election should only be made at around 9:30 p.m. In contrast to the TV forecasts, this data is based on an initial partial count.

“In the past, the results of the extrapolations have always only deviated from the final results by a few percentage points in the decimal place range,” said Evelyn Irrsack, the head of the branch of the Bremen news magazine “buten un binnen”. Further official projections should then no longer be made on Sunday.

Counting the ballot papers: Preliminary final result for the Bremen election only on Monday

On Monday (May 15), the provisional final result for the 2023 Bremen election will be announced, at least for the electoral area in Bremerhaven. In Bremen, it could take longer for all ballot papers to be counted. A preliminary result could perhaps only be announced on Wednesday, it said. According to the report, Irrsack said the procedure was similar in the past general elections.

Mixed voices make determination of results difficult

But why? This is due to Bremen’s comparatively complicated electoral system, which allows voters to split their votes. This means that those entitled to vote can cast a total of five votes in the Bremen election. You can distribute the votes to parties and direct candidates as you like, or unite them all together in one party or one person. That makes counting, including postal voting, quite complicated – especially since the lists of candidates in Bremen and Bremerhaven are of different lengths. In total, more than 300 applicants are fighting for seats in the citizenship.

See also Petrol or train – this is how the discounts are paid out Bremen election: The top personnel of the parties at a glance Bremen election: The top personnel of the parties at a glance

Surveys, prognosis, result: SPD hopes for confirmation of the trend in the 2023 state elections

The trend in the polls has been clear for weeks: the SPD is leading just ahead of the CDU, followed far behind by the Greens, the left and citizens in anger, which fills the gap of the non-approved AfD. Bovenschulte, who wants to tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart after the state election, can have legitimate hopes that the Social Democrats will once again become the strongest force in Germany’s smallest state. The CDU was able to do this in the last general election, but was subsequently unable to form a coalition – despite its successful result in the 2019 Bremen election.

fraction percent SPD 29.0 CDU 26.0 Green 13.0 left 11.0 BiW 10.0 FDP 6.0 Other 5.0 See also Weather | Driving weather is bad or very bad in a large part of Finland

The official final result of the Bremen election 2023 will be known at the end of May

But everyone involved will finally be smarter on May 26th. Because then the constituency committee meets in Bremen and Bremerhaven to confirm the provisional final result and to announce the official final result. Then the Bremen elections in 2023 will be over. (jkf)

List of rubrics: © Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa