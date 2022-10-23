Yesterday the news came out that Dietrich Mateschitz, co-founder of Red Bull, has passed away after a long illness at the age of 78. Before the start of the American GP, ​​the death of Mateschitz is therefore commemorated. To honor him, the Red Bull employees are wearing jeans, Mateschitz’s favorite piece of clothing.

During qualifying, Ferrari proved to be the fastest over a lap. Sainz took pole position. Teammate Leclerc starts twelfth because he is penalized ten places for an engine change. Sergio Pérez is also put back and starts in ninth.

Mega start by Verstappen, bad luck for Sainz

When the lights go out, the Dutchman shoots out of the starting blocks and manages to take the lead before entering Turn 1. Sainz doesn’t get through that first corner unscathed. He gets a pounding from George Russell. Sainz brings his Ferrari to the pits, but has to park his car. Russell will be given a five-second penalty for this incident.

Sainz’s race is run The damage to his car in the contact with Russell at Turn 1 has forced his retirement #USGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/k8wdBFsjhe — Formula 1 (@F1) October 23, 2022

After a good start for the Aston Martins, they are slowly but surely brought in by Sergio Pérez. He also took damage in the first round. The end of his front wing flies off the car as he overtakes Stroll, but it doesn’t seem to bother him. In no time, he’ll be on Russell’s tail.

High tire wear

Already after ten of the 56 laps the first drivers come in for a tire change. Several drivers report that they lose grip quickly. Up front Hamilton is the first to enter. A lap later, Verstappen reacts by also coming in for fresh rubber. He enters the track right in front of Lance Stroll. The gap with Hamilton behind him remains about five seconds.

Valtteri Bottas drops out in the eighteenth lap. When entering the second-to-last corner he loses his Alfa Romeo and ends up in the gravel. This causes the safety car to come out. That offers the ideal opportunity for the drivers who have not yet been inside to lose less time in the pits. This applies to Pérez, Leclerc, Vettel and Alonso, among others.

Safety car in action again

When we get back on the gas, Verstappen repeats his first start. The lap after, Fernando Alonso flies extremely hard behind the car of future teammate Lance Stroll. On the long straight, Alonso catches up with Stroll. As soon as Alonso wants to pass, the Canadian blocks him. The Alpine is launched and does a wheelie after which it lands on four tires again and can continue.

Onboard with Alonso during that collision with Stroll Both drivers are ok and, amazingly, Alonso has managed to get going again #USGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/xyAHqiDry9 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 23, 2022

Second restart

When we continue racing, Verstappen is once again on target. Yet the Dutchman complains that the feeling of his car has become less. His speed does not diminish. He knows how to keep Hamilton at an appropriate distance. Behind them, Charles Leclerc knocks on Sergio Pérez’s door. On his first attack, the Ferrari goes too deep and does not make the corner.

Pérez keeps P3, but is warned. A lap later, Leclerc tries again in the same place. This time, Leclerc puts his car next to Pérez’s at the last minute. With a catch up for the big boys, the Monegask takes over the third place. Not much later George Russell also joins Pérez.

Pit stop drama for Verstappen

In the 34th and 35th rounds there is a repetition of moves. Hamilton comes in, Verstappen reacts a lap later. When Verstappen enters, the wheel gun at the left front wheel of Verstappen. He falls back behind Charles Leclerc. The Dutchman does not easily pass there, which means that he loses a lot of valuable time. After hard fights, Verstappen is over.

LAP 36/56 Verstappen pits but it’s a slow stop The Dutchman comes back out on track behind Hamilton and Leclerc#USGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/kaEKoMau0I — Formula 1 (@F1) October 23, 2022

After this, Verstappen slowly but surely gets closer to his arch rival from last year. One round, the Dutchman takes half a second, the other he loses 0.1 second to the Brit. With five laps to go, Verstappen is within a second of Hamilton. As with Leclerc, Verstappen takes his competitor in the hairpin after the long straight.

Hamilton can then join in. Verstappen goes a number of times over the track limits that Hamilton is only too happy to point out to the FIA. Hamilton also gets a final warning for crossing the track limits. In the end, the Dutchman keeps it tidy and takes his thirteenth victory of the season. It also means that the constructors’ title belongs to Red Bull. This one is for Mateschitz anyway.

Result of the American GP 2022