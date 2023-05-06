The Friday practice sessions in Miami showed that the drivers still have to get used to the new asphalt at the Hard Rock Stadium. During the first practice several drivers shot straight and Hülkenberg crashed hard. In the second training it went wrong again a number of times. This time Leclerc found the wall. Now that’s over and the drivers can practice one last time before it comes to the marbles.

There are more clouds over the circuit today today. That is why the track temperature is lower and the times that are driven are also a lot lower. Yet it is important to make enough kilometers. The weather forecast indicates that some rain may fall tomorrow. Because the 3rd free practice is the last session before the parc fermé starts, this is the last chance to adjust the set-up for possible rain.

Speed ​​over one lap

The drivers who come out in the first part mainly do some fast laps on the soft tyre. Verstappen is the fastest here. It is 0.657 seconds faster than the next car, which is Pérez’s. Alonso and Leclerc are one second behind Verstappen. That bodes well for the reigning world champion when we qualify.

Those Miami-themed go-faster stripes doing the trick 🥵 Verstappen goes P1 with a 1:28.963 ⏱#MiamiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/031rmheiSx — Formula 1 (@F1) May 6, 2023

Later in the session, a number of drivers come closer to Verstappen’s time, but none is faster than the Dutch driver. The gap to Leclerc on P2 is 0.406 seconds. Verstappen and his team even have enough time to take a picture with two fans.

Result of the 3rd free practice session for the 2023 Miami GP

Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc Sergio Perez Carlos Sainz Esteban Ocon

What time does F1 start in Miami?

Saturday

Qualification: 10:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Sunday

Race: 9:30 PM