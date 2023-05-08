Max Verstappen has a great weekend until the last part of qualifying. In the training sessions the speed is good and there is a problem with the head remainder everything is fine. So until Q3. After a mistake in his first fast lap and Leclerc’s crash, Verstappen does not set a time. That’s why he starts ninth today.

Pérez starts from pole position with Fernando Alonso next to him. She and the rest of the top seven start on the medium tyre. Verstappen starts with the hard tyre. He will normally be slower in the early stages, but will be able to go longer on this rubber. Both Mclarens are the only ones on the grid to choose the soft tyre.

The start of the Miami GP

At the start, Pérez keeps the lead and Alonso and Sainz follow. Behind that, Magnussen falls back to seventh. Hamilton is stuck in midfield and cannot move forward. Behind him, De Vries is overtaken by Norris before they reach the first corner. However, De Vries brakes too late and drives behind the McLaren. Fortunately for De Vries, he will not be punished for this.

Verstappen has a better start. He keeps his car clean and moves quietly through the field. When the Dutchman arrives at Leclerc, the Ferrari is stuck behind Haas van Magnussen. Entering the first corner, Verstappen has so much more speed that he overtakes Leclerc and Magnussen at the same time.

LAP 4/57 WHAT A MOVE FROM VERSTAPP! He pounces on the dueling Leclerc and Magnussen, and takes both of them, moving up to P6 from his P9 grid slot ⚔️#MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/dKmu7IoAOj — Formula 1 (@F1) May 7, 2023

Verstappen climbs up the rankings

Despite the harder tyres, Verstappen cuts through the field. He sets the fastest lap time lap after lap. Verstappen is already in fourth place within ten laps. At the front, Pérez has opened a gap of 1.8 seconds to Alonso. The Spanish drivers are closely followed by his compatriot, Carlos Sainz. However, the Ferrari cannot attack.

At the end of the thirteenth lap, Verstappen is already on the tail with Sainz. The following lap, the Red Bull passes with ease. Once again, the RB19 appears to be in a class of its own. Because the round after that is also hit. This time Alonso is going to die. The gap between Verstappen and Pérez is about four seconds in this fifteenth lap.

Verstappen walks in, Pérez comes in

Verstappen immediately takes big bites out of that backlog. In the twentieth lap, the gap is 1.3 seconds. At the end of the round, Pérez decides to come in to get his mediums exchange for the hard tire. As a result, Verstappen takes over the lead. In the meantime, Carlos Sainz has also been inside. He enters the pit lane with locked wheels, but appears not to brake hard enough. He gets a five second penalty for speeding in the pits.

LAP 19/57 Unable to get past Alonso on track, Sainz pits from P3… leaving nothing off the table as he enters the pits! 😮‍💨#MiamiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/slcq16Wnu7 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 7, 2023

If you don’t count the Red Bulls, you’re watching an entertaining game. Alonso is the protagonist here. First it is the turn of compatriot Sainz, who is overtaken by childish simplicity. Sainz brakes many times before Alonso, so that the Aston Martin is already in front of the Ferrari before the point of entry. Later Ocon also dies, leaving Alonso in P3.

Tire king Verstappen

Sergio Pérez is about as fast on the new hard tires as Verstappen on the used ones. That is why the gap remains about eighteen seconds between the two teammates. That is exactly the estimated time of a pit stop. As Pérez’s tires heat up, the Mexican driver catches up with Verstappen. The Dutchman will want to continue as long as possible to only have to do one pit stop.

The difference between Verstappen and Pérez is about fifteen seconds. You would think that Verstappen’s pace would drop at some point, but no. Several times Verstappen improves the fastest lap of the race on the old one hard. The difference between Verstappen and Pérez is growing again towards eighteen seconds.

Verstappen vs Perez

Verstappen drives 45 laps on the hard tyre. He switches to the medium band. Coming out of the pits, Pérez is right in front of Verstappen. After one lap, Verstappen is already within a second of his teammate. This allows the rear wing to open on the long straight. Verstappen is faster, but Pérez slams the door. Even in the first corner, Pérez does not give up without a fight, but still has to recognize his superior in his teammate.

LAP 47/57 WHEEL TO WHEEL! Verstappen seizes the lead from team mate Perez at Turn 1 ⚔️#MiamiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/ENxOTFa8L9 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 7, 2023

After this, Verstappen continues what he was doing: setting the fastest laps. The first lap after his overtaking action on Pérez, the gap is already one and a half seconds. Alonso also makes it clear that he is now bored. He tells his engineer that he saw on the screens that Stroll made a nice move in the first corner.

If it’s up to Verstappen, Alonso had better drive on. Towards the end of the race, the gap between Pérez and Alonso grows to about twenty seconds. As a result, Pérez could make a pit stop to reel in the fastest race lap. However, Red Bull and the driver do not dare to do that. As a result, Max Verstappen scores maximum in Miami. Pérez and Alonso complete the podium.

2/2 RACES IN MIAMI WON BY MAX, phenomenal drive! #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/Ign1bfhpJi — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 7, 2023

Result of the 2023 Miami GP