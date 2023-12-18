KEYS | High participation and many null votes

The mandatory vote, which was reinstated two elections ago, has boosted the high participation, which in this plebiscite reached 84%. It is a figure similar to the exit plebiscite of the first constitutional process in September 2022 and last May's election of the Constitutional Council.

More null and white votes than in the previous plebiscite

In the election of the Constitutional Council last May, a historical record of null and blank votes was recorded, with 21%. But in this plebiscite it decreased: it reached 5%. The voters, therefore, made the decision to vote on one of the two alternatives on the ballot. It was, in any case, double that of the previous exit plebiscite in September 2022, when the nulls and whites reached 2.14%.

You can read all the keys here