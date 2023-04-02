Max Verstappen drives a sovereign weekend up to and including qualifying. Apart from some gearbox problems, the reigning world champion cruises through the weekend. During that qualifying, Verstappen puts things in order and takes pole position. Teammate Pérez is having a bad weekend. He is plagued by technical difficulties and personal mistakes. He finishes last. Red Bull is then still working on the car, which means that Pérez will start from the pits.

Behind Verstappen, the field is very close together. Like a jack in a box, Mercedes appears at the top of the timesheets in the last part of qualifying. The team of Hamilton and Russell don’t expect to be as strong in the race, but is Alonso or are the Ferraris strong enough to take the podium? We’ll see at the 2023 Australian GP.

Start

Max Verstappen doesn’t get out of his place great, allowing George Russell to take the lead in turn one. Then Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton also come alongside. Verstappen manages to keep Sainz behind, but he has to let Hamilton go for now. Charles Leclerc and Lance Stroll collide in the same corner. Leclerc spins and ends in the gravel trap. His retirement causes a safety car.

LAP 1/58 LECLERC IS OUT OF THE RACE!!! The Ferrari driver spins off into the gravel and it’s all over at Turn 3 😫#AusGP pic.twitter.com/iKwyshR5nR — Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2023

There is also a great start for Alexander Albon in the Williams. He climbs up to P6. When the safety car pulls in, Russell is good to go. He creates a gap with Hamilton and Verstappen who create some space towards Sainz. In the laps that follow, Hamilton and Verstappen get closer.

Second safety car on the eighth lap

Albon’s dream weekend ends in a nightmare. On lap eight, Albon loses all grip in turn seven. He is unable to catch the car and ends up in the tire pile. Hülkenberg just manages to avoid the stranded Williams. This is followed by another safety car. Russell and Sainz, among others, respond to this, while Verstappen and Hamilton remain outside.

LAP 8/58 ⚠️ SAFETY CAR ⚠️ Russell comes into the pits, Hamilton stays out and remains in P1 Alex Albon is out of the car too 🤞#AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/ffKIFRGoaM — Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2023

Those who stay on the asphalt have the advantage, because not much later the red flag is waved. This is due to the amount of gravel on the track. Due to the red flag, everyone can change tires and the pit stops of Russell and Sainz have been canceled out. Nyck de Vries does not come in and climbs to P12. At the red flag, the entire field switches to the hard tire except for Nyck de Vries and Logan Sargeant.

Restart

After an interruption of about ten minutes, the cars are allowed back on the track. On the lap to the restart, a number of cars suddenly drive at walking speed. The drivers behind it are not prepared for that. They barely manage to avoid the slower cars. At the standing start, Verstappen is not great again. Hamilton therefore easily keeps the lead.

Behind that, Russell is also well off again. He passes Stroll. A little further back, De Vries starts an overtaking action on Ocon. De Vries pushes the French driver too far out and hits Ocon’s right front wheel with his left rear wheel. The AlphaTauri is launched and comes off the ground with four tires. De Vries can continue, but falls back to P17.

Verstappen puts things in order

In the laps that follow, Hamilton has no answer to Verstappen’s higher speed. In the second DRS zone, the reigning world champion easily passes Hamilton. After that, Verstappen immediately creates a gap of 2.5 seconds. Meanwhile, Russell moves up to fourth. Pérez’s progress is still a bit disappointing. He is in fifteenth place after fourteen rounds.

The rock-solid Mercedes, of which you see few engine problems, now has such problems. Russell’s engine chugs some smoke and flames from the exhaust and causes a DNF. Russell drives through the start/finish area to the end of the pit lane. As a result, the car can be removed quickly and only a virtual safety car is needed.

LAP 18/58 It goes from bad to worse for George Russell… He is forced to retire as fire and smoke emerges from his car #AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/umJP1NDrqY — Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2023

Pérez and Sainz move up

Meanwhile, Pérez’s advance has started. One by one, Verstappen’s Mexican teammate overtakes his competitors. He mainly uses the extra speed advantage on the straights of the Red Bull. Just before halfway through the race, Pérez enters the top ten for the first time. In front of him, Carlos Sainz puts Pierre Gasly to shit. Sainz waits until the last moment and then puts his car on the inside of the Gasly. A nice move from the Ferrari driver.

LAP 25/58 VAMOS CARLOS! 🌶️🔥 Carlos pulls out the classic dummy move for a brilliant overtake on Gasly for P4! #AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/SW96JF8MKZ — Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2023

In the second half of the race the gaps get bigger and there is less action. Verstappen does what he has to do at the front. He improves the fastest time lap after lap. That, until the 47th round. Then we suddenly see Verstappen going through the grass. In the penultimate corner, Verstappen blocks his left front wheel and shoots through. The gap to the back is big enough, so it doesn’t cause any problems, but Verstappen and Red Bull have been shaken up.

Behind Verstappen, Hamilton suspects that Alonso still has to come in for a pit stop. Alonso is constantly filling Hamilton’s mirrors, making the seven-time world champion a bit nervous. But Alonso doesn’t have to go in at all. With eleven laps to go, Alonso sets the fastest race lap. The gap to Hamilton remains constant at around 1.2 seconds.

Magnussen provides mini sprint race

After his moment, Verstappen shows that there is no reason to panic. He regains the fastest race lap. Until the last laps Alonso keeps pushing for second place. And then suddenly there is the image of Magnussen missing a tire. With four laps to go, Magnussen overshoots at the end of turn one and hits the wall. The race management decides with two laps to go to wave the red flag.

LAP 55/58 🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 The race has been red flagged! Sit down and buckle up folks, this is gonna be mental 😆#AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/4ef86k417R — Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2023

Even more chaos

During the red flag, all remaining cars switch to the soft tyre. All debris has been cleared and we will have a standing start for the third time. The lights go out and chaos breaks out for the third time. In the meantime, Verstappen has been seen. Behind him Sainz taps, Alonso spins, Nyck de Vries is driven off in the first corner by Sargeant and Pérez shoots through.

The relationship of the Alpine drivers will not improve after this race either. Gasly also goes wide in the first corner and ends up on the grass. He comes back on track just ahead of teammate Ocon. Ocon wants to overtake his teammate from the outside, but he is pinched by Gasly who has not seen his teammate. It ends in a collision after which both cars hit the wall hard.

In the end, twelve of the twenty cars remain. The race management decides that the line-up of the last restart will be restored without the cars that have retired. The last start will be a rolling one behind the safety car. As a result, Max Verstappen wins the 2023 Australian GP.

There will also be a party at McLaren due to seventh and ninth place. Sainz is the schlemiel. He gets a five-second penalty for torpedoing Alonso. As a result, he drops back to twelfth place. The Ferrari driver begs the stewards to discuss it with him first, but that is not going to happen. We crawl under the wool to recover for a while.

MAX VERSTAPP WINS IN AUSTRALIA!!! 🇦🇺🏆 The Dutchman reigns supreme to take a maiden win Down Under after a chaotic race!!!! 🤯#AusGP @Max33Verstappen @redbullracing pic.twitter.com/TWDBqanqQo — Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2023

