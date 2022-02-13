Home page politics

From: Leyla Yildiz, Philipp Kuserau

There will be an official result in the 2022 presidential election. © Bernd Von Jutrczenka/picture alliance/dpa

The 2022 federal presidential election took place on Sunday. Now there is an official result – much to the delight of Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Update from February 13, 2022, 2:28 p.m.: As forecast in advance, it only took one ballot in the 2022 federal presidential election to come to an official result. The more than 1,400 members cast their votes at Germany’s 17th Federal Assembly and re-elected Frank-Walter Steinmeier as Federal President. The old and new head of state of the Federal Republic will therefore have their official residence in Bellevue Palace for the next five years.

The voting distribution is as follows: 1,437 votes were cast, 12 of which were invalid, 1,425 were valid, with a total of 86 abstentions. Candidate Gebauer received 58 votes, Trabert 96 votes, Otte 140 votes and Steinmeier 1045 votes. All further information can be found in our election ticker!

First report from February 13, 2022: It has now lasted five years – the term of office of German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. On Sunday, February 13, 2022, the Federal Assembly is to elect a new incumbent. In addition to the previous head of state, the non-party doctor Gerhard Trabert (nominated by the left) and the right-wing conservative economist and CDU member Max Otte (nominated by the AfD) are up for election. However, it is considered certain that Frank-Walter Steinmeier will be re-elected and prevail over his fellow campaigners.

Presidential election 2022: 1742 delegates determine the next German head of state

This would mean that he would start his last electoral term, since the term of office of the Federal President is set at a maximum of ten years. The 736 members of the Bundestag and just as many delegates from the state parliaments will decide whether Steinmeier will actually do so. A total of 1472 delegates – including some celebrities such as virologist Christian Drosten, footballer Leon Goretzka, presenter Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, pianist Igor Levit and actress Denise M’Baye.

Ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel should also take part in the election of the Federal President. Because of the corona pandemic and the distances that are easier to maintain, this should take place in the Paul-Löbe-Haus in Berlin and not in the plenary hall of the Bundestag as usual. But when will there be a result on February 13th?

Election of the Federal President 2022: When will there be a result?

There is not yet an exact timetable for the vote, but it will probably be something similar to the last election in 2017. It started at 12 noon, and about 40 minutes later the individual members of the Federal Assembly were called to vote. The first round of voting ended at around 1.40 p.m. – after that the count was taken. This was followed by the announcement of the result, which was clearly in Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s favour.

However, if a candidate does not get an absolute majority in the first ballot, a second round is required. And if there is still no result, the relative majority is sufficient in the third ballot. So the end result would be pushed further and further back. As soon as the first results are announced on February 13th, you will find out here. In addition, you get on Merkur.de on election day all information about the Federal President election 2022. (ly)