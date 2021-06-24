Election to the 19th German Bundestag

For the 2017 federal election, 709 members were elected by the citizens. The turnout was comparatively high and counteracted the downward trend in previous federal elections.

Berlin – On September 24, 2017, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., the 2017 federal election took place. It led to the determination of the 19th German Bundestag. Some of the major parties suffered heavy losses. With our brand new politics newsletter you will always be kept informed about national and international political events.

2017 Bundestag election: an overview of the facts and figures

After the 2017 federal election, the 18th German Bundestag was replaced. This met on October 22, 2013. The subsequent election must take place no earlier than 46 and no later than 48 months after this first meeting. September 24, 2017 was therefore one of ten possible election dates. This is mandatory on a Sunday or public holiday.

A total of 42 parties ran for the election of the 19th German Bundestag, 34 of them with state lists. The following were on the ballot paper in all federal states:

CDU (in all federal states except Bavaria)

CSU (only in Bavaria)

SPD

The left

ALLIANCE 90 / THE GREENS (The Greens)

FDP

AfD

Free voters

The party

MLPD

UBI (Basic Income Alliance)

In addition, members stood as constituency candidates for eight parties:

Alliance C – Christians for Germany

THE UNIT

The violets

Family party of Germany

Feminist Party Women

Tenant party

New Liberals – The Social Liberals

INDEPENDENTS for community-based democracy

Although admitted, six parties did not compete with either state lists or constituency candidates:

German conservatives

Center Party

DGP – The STRAIGHT party

REP – The Republicans

JED – Youth and Development Party of Germany

TPD – Transhuman Party of Germany

Bundestag election 2017: voter turnout in comparison

The turnout in the 2017 federal election was 76.2 percent and ended the downward trend in voter turnout since 1972. In that year, 91.1 percent of eligible citizens voted. Since then, the number has fallen continuously to 79 percent until 1994. The 1998 election year was an exception, with a turnout of 82.2 percent. The participation in the following elections at a glance:

2002: 79.1 percent

2005: 77.7 percent

2009: 70.8 percent

2013: 71.5 percent

Bundestag election 2017: Majorities and distribution of seats

According to the official final result, the CDU / CSU parliamentary group was the strongest group in the newly elected Bundestag with a total of 32.9 percent, but despite the majority it achieved the worst result since 1949. Compared to the 2013 election, it lost 8.6 percentage points. The second votes were as follows:

CDU: 26.8 percent

CSU: 6.2 percent

SPD: 20.5 percent

AfD: 12.6 percent

FDP: 10.7 percent

The left: 9.2 percent

The Greens: 8.9 percent

Others: 5 percent

The 2017 Bundestag election resulted in the following initial votes:

CDU: 30.2 percent

CSU: 7 percent

SPD: 24.5 percent

AfD: 11.5 percent

The left: 8.6 percent

The Greens: 8 percent

FDP: 7 percent

Other: 3.1 percent

This resulted in the following distribution of seats in the 19th German Bundestag:

CDU: 200

SPD: 153

AfD: 94

FDP: 80

The left: 69

The Greens: 67

CSU: 46

The CDU lost 55 and the SPD 40 seats compared to the previous electoral term. The Left won five, the Greens four seats. The CSU lost ten seats. AfD and FDP moved into the Bundestag again or again.

Bundestag election 2017: coalition formation

In the 2017 Bundestag election, no party achieved an absolute majority. The results led to a strong shift in the distribution of seats compared to previous elections. With 709 members, the 19th German Bundestag was bigger than ever.

The coalition negotiations were tough. The negotiations for a so-called Jamaica coalition consisting of the parties CDU / CSU, FDP and Greens (black-yellow-green) failed. Then new elections and a minority government as well as the continuation of the existing grand coalition were up for discussion. The CDU / CSU and SPD finally agreed to continue the “GroKo”.

On October 24, 2017, the last possible date, parliament met for a constituent session, the first of the newly elected Bundestag. Angela Merkel was re-elected Chancellor on March 14, 2018.