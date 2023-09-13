Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/13/2023 – 8:19

The queue doesn’t move. Forty days after the start of the so-called Program to Combat the Social Security Queue, the number of applications awaiting analysis at the National Social Security Institute (INSS) fell by just 5.7% – a rate considered low given the target established by the government of eliminate, by the end of the year, the wait of more than 45 days (regular process deadline).

Data from the Social Security Transparency Portal, compiled by the INSS itself, indicate that the stock of pending requests went from 1.79 million in June to 1.69 million in August (until the 28th). If only requests with a deadline of more than 45 days are considered, the percentage is not much different: a reduction of 7.95% – from 1.1 million requests to 1.05 million in the same period.

Solving the INSS queue problem is a priority for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has already made public demands to the Minister of Social Security, Carlos Lupi.

“If there is a lack of employees, we have to hire employees. If it’s a lack of competence, we have to replace those who don’t have competence”, said the president, at the beginning of July. A week later, on July 18, the program to combat the queue was launched, providing for the payment of productivity bonuses to public servants.

The president of INSS, Alessandro Stefanutto, told the Estadão that the numbers, in fact, were “below” what was expected, and cited two main reasons for the slow progress in order processing.

The first, according to him, was a record number of new requests registered in August, of more than 1 million – the monthly average, said Stefanutto, is around 800 thousand requests. And also the fact that part of the processes ends up being postponed until the following month due to requests for additional documents.

“From the second month onwards, we will have all this mass (started in August) being processed. So, we should have a higher number”, said Stefanutto, who is a career INSS employee and took over as president of the body two months ago.

Asked about the goal of eliminating the queue this year, he said it has been maintained. “We remain convinced that it will be possible. Our forecast until December 31st is maintained”, he replied, with the reservation: “If along the way there continue to be record requests, then we will review”.

According to Stefanutto, around 4 thousand technicians joined the task force with bonus payments, a number higher than expected, and additional measures will still be taken. Among them, expanding the use of certificates to replace medical expertise for granting disability benefits. Previously, benefits granted through a certificate could last up to 90 days. Now, the period has been extended to 180 days.

Industry experts, however, are skeptical. “It was a timid reduction (in the stock of orders in August). In my opinion, clearing the queue by the end of the year is a utopia”, said Diego Cherulli, vice-president of the Brazilian Institute of Social Security Law (IBDP). In his opinion, the number of employees would be insufficient for the goal to be achieved. “Without appointments and competitions, the government will not be able to reduce the queue at the expected speed.”

Recruitment

The INSS is negotiating with the Ministry of Management to hire around a thousand professionals who have already passed the competition, and who are currently waiting on the reserve register. According to Stefanutto, the appointment of 250 of them would already be practically approved.

For Cherulli, it is not enough to encourage the quick completion of processes if there is no efficiency. “Because that generates reviews, appeals and lawsuits. In other words, it pushes the problem to the belly and it becomes a snowball,” she said.

Data obtained by the institute, via the Access to Information Law, indicates that the total INSS queue, including initial requests, reviews and administrative appeals, totals around 7 million applications. Stefanutto confirmed the number, but said that the stock refers to the number of tasks, not people – which would end up being counted more than once.

The INSS also has another problem: the difference of 223 thousand requests in its databases. Preliminary analyzes showed that old tasks were pending in the system, although the insured is no longer waiting for analysis. “To be sure, we created a working group and are opening them one by one,” said Stefanutto.

