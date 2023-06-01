This Wednesday the dream ended for the players of the Argentine National Team Sub-20, when they fell in the round of 16 of the World Cup against their similar Nigeria by score of 2-0.
After having achieved a perfect pass in the group stage by finishing in first place winning three out of three, in the round of 16 they faced one of the weakest rivals in Group D, Nigeria, who was positioned in the Third place in the sector.
However, those led by the coach Javier Mascherano they could do little to turn around the San Juan del Bicentenario, and despite the fact that they were vastly superior to the Africans, on this occasion luck was not on their side, and with goals from Muhammad (61′) and Haliru Sarki (91′ ), the Nigerians took advantage of defensive errors to end up leaving out the Argentine team, which was one of the broad favorites to win the cup.
For now, there are still no dates for the next commitments that this youth team from Argentina will have, which made an entire nation dream due to the performance shown in the group stage, where they beat Uzbekistan, New Zealand and Guatemala, respectively.
It should be noted that one of those most moved by the adverse result was Augustine Giaysoccer player and captain of San Lorenzo, who tearfully apologized to all the fans in the building,
#Result #Argentina #Argentina #play
