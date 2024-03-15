Tarte au citron is one of my favorite cakes. I immediately decided to make it and follow Janneke's instructions carefully, as I often have problems with the bottom of my cake. It cannot be rolled out or is too sticky, there is always something. But now I could definitely do it! My cake pan was slightly smaller than the one in the recipe, so I had to adjust all the ingredient proportions. Furthermore, I did everything according to the recipe, I used whipped cream instead of butter and I knead by hand. I thought it was quite a lot of work, but it was definitely worth it. The result was magnificent. I probably cut it a little too early, it hadn't cooled down completely yet, so unfortunately a piece of the side and bottom broke when serving it. But what a delicious lemon cake this is. Wonderfully fresh and sour because of the lemons and soft because of the whipped cream, and then that delicious brittle base, a wonderful flavor combination.

