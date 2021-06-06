ofKathrin Reikowski shut down

Bitter defeat for the SPD in Saxony-Anhalt: top candidate Katja Pählen cannot hold back her emotions – a gesture from her party moves her to tears.

Magdeburg – The top candidate of the SPD, Katja Pähle, has tears in her eyes when she gave a statement on the election result in Saxony-Anhalt. The SPD is very disappointed. In the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt, the party was, according to projections, at 7 p.m. at 8.3 percent and thus lost 2.3 percentage points. (Our politics newsletter keeps you up to date on all aspects of the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt.)

Nevertheless, support for the top candidate still seems high. When she steps in front of her party, cheers break out. And that moves the 43-year-old politician to tears. “Thank you for an election campaign that we waged with unbelievable solidarity and unbelievable commitment. I promised you a great election campaign, and we managed to do it and that is thanks to you, ”she said in Magdeburg. She is considered a passionate social democrat who does volunteer work.

The SPD after the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt: Can the GroKo be continued in the federal government?

Norbert Walter-Borjans, federal chairman of the SPD, already speaks in an election analysis that the SPD could go into the opposition in the federal government. It was not an easy decision to become a partner in the GroKo four years ago. After the general election, the options now have to be re-examined and “focus on your own issues”.

From the point of view of the SPD itself, the poor performance is also due to a clear polarization in Saxony-Anhalt. Fearing an election victory for the AfD, many voters would have voted for the rival CDU with top candidate Reiner Hasseloff. “Neither tailwind nor headwind” means the result for the federal election, so Borjans. Co-party leader Saskia Esken said in the ARD that most people had “no influence of the AfD on politics” wanted.

After the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt: ridicule and malice for the SPD

According to polls and observers, the presence and popularity of the incumbent Prime Minister Haseloff overshadowed all other candidates. In this respect, the defeat would, at least indirectly, also be due to Pähles.

“The SPD and the left together below 20 percent – that is no longer an erosion of the electorate, but a disintegration,” comments New Germany, a left-leaning daily newspaper. In an ARD poll, 70 percent of voters in Saxony-Anhalt see the SPD as too far removed from the concerns of the citizens. A whopping 79 percent say that the SPD promised a lot in federal politics, but implemented little.

In the social networks there is ridicule for the SPD, but also something like pity. “The SPD has its historically worst result. Constant as always, ”tweeted the ZDF-heute-Show. “This is just bitter for the SPD,” writes another user. Katja Pehle should agree with her. (cat)