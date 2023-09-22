The results of the GP Japan VT2 make it clear what Max Verstappen’s intentions are.

In today’s second free practice, Max Verstappen continued with what he does best: being faster than everyone. The Red Bull is clearly much more in shape at Suzuka than Singapore. In the first free practice of last night, Verstappen was very fast from the first lap. But even during the second free practice he doesn’t hesitate at all disappoint.

In the opening session it was a bit of a trial and error process. In addition, most drivers drove their own program. Some on the test tire (which Pirelli brought especially for this session), others on the softs and others on the mediums. There was not much action on the track, except for an action where Leclerc accidentally hindered Magnussen in his Haas. Yes, F1 drivers have problems too.

GP Japan VT2

With just over half an hour to go, most drivers went for a few fast laps on the soft tire. Verstappen waited a little longer. We are deeply impressed with Oscar Piastri this season, but don’t forget that Lando Norris is structurally faster and that is also the case.

Piastri now (unlike the previous GP) also has the new updates to the McLaren MCL36, but has to give half a second to his teammate. Norris set the fastest time for the time being. Ultimately, Verstappen thought the joke had been made and he easily dropped 3 tenths below the mark.

Long runs

At the end of the session the long runs were done. The times were hardly improved, of course. The lap times are of course no guarantee for the final result of the race.

If we look at the long runs, the difference between Red Bull and the Scuderia Ferrari is less great than it seems. Verstappen was fastest in the long runs, Leclerc was about 3-4 tenths behind. In the long runs, Mercedes GP was slightly less behind than the scoreboard suggests.

Crash Gasly

The session ended prematurely due to a crash by Pierre Gasly. It looked as if he had driven the entire car short. In the end it wasn’t too bad. In turn nine he suffered from a bit of understeer, which many drivers had to deal with in that corner. Piastri also had a similar moment in the same corner just before. Pierre let the car run a little, but gently hit the wall. In the end, the result looked (much) worse than the actual impact was:

The total results of FP2 of the Japanese GP are as follows:

Position Driver Number of laps Fastest time 1 Verstappen 19 1:30,688 2 Leclerc 23 1:31,008 3 Norris 22 1:31,152 4 Sainz 22 1:31,237 5 Russell 22 1:31,328 6 Alonso 22 1:31,492 7 Albon 23 1:31,555 8 Piastri 22 1:31,662 9 Pérez 24 1:31,710 10 Bottas 22 1:31,739 11 Stroll 22 1:31,771 12 Ocon 22 1:31,794 13 Hulkenberg 24 1:31,797 14 Hamilton 21 1:31,829 15 Lawson 23 1:32,141 16 Guanyu 16 1:32,165 17 Magnussen 23 1:32,169 18 Tsunoda 26 1:32,178 19 Gasly 22 1:32,179 20 Sargeant 25 1:32,320

The next session is the third free practice of the Japan GP 2023. It will be held tonight at 4:30 AM. Qualifying is tomorrow from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM. Check everything you need to know about the GP Japan 2023 here.

