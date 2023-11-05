Well, that wasn’t a long race for Charles Leclerc. Already during the formation lap, the Ferrari driver puts his car into the wall and reports that his hydraulic system (and therefore his power steering) is broken. The crash causes little delay, but Hülkenberg, Magnussen and Albon do take care of that. After some ping-pong, Magnussen and Albon end up in the wall and are out of the race.

Piastri is told in the pit box that he is no longer allowed to drive, but when the red flag appears, the team will still try to repair the car. Norris took four places due to a good start and is second after the crash, followed by Russel who moved up two places. Verstappen is allowed to start first as soon as the red flag disappears.

The second starts

Just after half past seven, the drivers start again with 67 laps to go. Piastri is also participating again, just like Ricciardo, who received a tire on his wing. This time all drivers get through the first corners without any problems. Verstappen holds first place with Norris behind him. Alonso takes third place from Hamilton on the first lap after the restart.

On lap fourteen Pérez passes the Mercedes in front of him, much to Russell’s dismay. He would have liked Hamilton to have stayed in DRS range ahead of him, so that Pérez could not pass. Russell then also hears that he has to manage his tires and therefore drive a little more calmly. So he is not allowed to hunt Pérez.

Russell’s idea to form a united front against Pérez might not have been a bad idea. On lap 18 the Mexican driver passes Hamilton for fourth place. Hamilton then goes in for a set of fresh rubber; not much later Pérez does the same and comes out behind Hamilton again. It doesn’t take long before Pérez passes the Mercedes again.

An exciting final phase?

With more than ten laps to go, Verstappen goes in. Because indeed, he was also riding along. This puts Norris in first place and it looks like he will stay out. Then Verstappen would have to catch up with the McLaren by more than ten seconds to regain his place. Eventually, Norris goes inside and order is restored.

Will it be Pérez who will provide some tension in the last fifteen minutes? He is close behind Alonso and is chasing third place. This battle lasts more than ten laps, but Alonso always manages to keep the Red Bull behind him. But Pérez’s patience is rewarded and at the start of lap 70 he passes Alonso. Alonso now has less than two rounds left to regain the podium place.

In the final lap, Alonso regains his podium position before turn five. Meanwhile, Verstappen cycles his Red Bull across the finish line. You would almost forget it, but Norris drove a very strong race. And then it gets even more exciting: Pérez starts an overtaking action after the last bend, but falls just a few meters short. Alonso finishes third, Pérez fourth.

Result GP of Brazil 2023