For a moment there was almost a sensation with a pole position for Oscar Piastri for the Sprint in Belgium. But then it turned out that Max Verstappen is the undisputed king of Formula 1 in 2023. The difference was only eleven thousandths, but Verstappen continues his crazy season. This while Perez fell through again with P8.

Of course, Verstappen got the ideal strategy from Red Bull. He crossed the finish line with seconds to spare for his final lap. The team had worked it out perfectly for him. When the track was in the best shape, Max was able to do his fast lap. Perez, on the other hand, had to navigate between his opponents. Anyway, anyway. It’s not that Perez would beat Max otherwise.

Can someone put a straw in Max’s way for the Sprint? The weather gods perhaps…? They have already caused a delay of an hour in the program…

Start

An hour later than planned, everyone is ready to start. But just at that moment a downpour comes down again. That used to be always cause for joy, because you knew Damon Hill was going to win in a Jordan or something like that. But now it is mainly a reason to look at the FIA. They tend to postpone things if there is some moisture in the air.

And yes, this start is also delayed for ten minutes. Sigh. We all understand that safety is paramount, especially now that Spa has recently shown its teeth again in a horrific way. But on the other hand, Formula 1 has to find something about this. Better rain tires maybe.

After another half hour of waiting we go wild…behind the safety car, with everyone obligated to Full Wets. Will we get fifteen laps of a farce of a ‘race’?

Mid Race

The safety car comes in after a few laps, as do half of the drivers. The other half will probably follow a round later. After all, it is so dry on the circuit that full wets are no longer the right choice. Actually, the full wets are only good for driving slowly behind the safety car. But okay, enough with the negativity, get on with the ten rounds of hot action.

Remarkably enough, Verstappen did not pit right away, just like Leclerc, Norris, Ocon, Russell, Sargeant, Alonso, Tsunoda, Magnussen and Zhou. The common denominator between those eight behind Max is that, after Magnussen, they are ‘second’ drivers of their respective teams based on grid order. Red Bull chooses to give Perez the ‘advantage’.

Because it turns out to be an advantage when the drivers who have driven through stop a lap later. Piastri takes the lead, Verstappen to P2. Gasly moves up to P3, as Sainz and Hamilton lost time at their stops. Sainz still drives for Leclerc, who therefore ‘had to’ go through a lap. That shows the advantage of stopping early. Just like the fact that Perez has moved up to P4.

Unfortunately, after a few laps there is another safety car. It was to be expected that someone would slide down the track. Maybe not that it would be Alonso’s birthday. The 42-year-old spins down the track in Pouhon. He does provide an Aston Martin at the front of the field, but not his or Stroll’s. Magnussen says a dry line is already forming. But with only six laps to go, the time difference with the inters has to be very big to make up for an extra stop.

When the safety car goes away, Verstappen immediately takes Piastri to graze. Perez, on the other hand, gets Hamilton and Sainz on his neck. So much grip and confidence Max in the RB19, so little Sergio has. Leclerc also makes quick work of the Mexican. Then Norris insists and Perez slips off the track.

That means that Ricciardo moves up to P8. Alpha Tauri has still only managed two points all season, so a point for RIC would be a heroic act. Nyck de Vries will look at it with sorrow. It would actually be better for his reputation if Tsunoda made mincemeat out of the honey badger. But the Japanese has spun and is driving around in last place.

That will be a penultimate place when Perez goes to the pit to have the stabilizer that Jos Verstappen has loosened bolted on for tomorrow’s race. Hamilton, meanwhile, receives a five-second penalty for a move on Perez. That seems a bit harsh given the incident. But for Ricciardo, the problem is Russell’s other Mercedes. This one catches up to him and pushes him out of the points.

Finish

That’s how Verstappen just wins again. Piastri comes in second ahead of Gasly, who finally brings some good news to Alpine. Hamilton is fourth on track, but falls behind Sainz, Leclerc and Norris due to his penalty. So that is a precious one for the seven-time champion. He holds a tenth of a second over Russell. Not that he will care very much himself. LH44 only gets warm from victories.

Russell takes the last point. Ocon and Ricciardo piss just outside the top-10 pot. In the last lap, the Frenchman overtakes the Australian, but it is irrelevant. In the end, the race was short but sweet again. More of all this tomorrow.

Result Sprint Belgium 2023

VERSTAPP – Red Bull Piastri-McLaren Gasly–Alpine Sainz-Ferrari Leclerc-Ferrari Norris-McLaren Hamilton–Mercedes Russell–Mercedes Ocon–Alpine Ricciardo–Alpha Tauri Stroll–Aston Martin Albon–Williams Bottas-Alfa Romeo Magnussen–Haas F1 Zhou-Alfa Romeo Sargeant–Williams Hulkenberg–Haas F1 Tsunoda–Alpha Tauri

DNF

Perez–Red Bull

Alonso-Aston Martin

