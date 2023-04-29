Who will win the first new style F1 Sprint, in Azerbaijan?

F1 has invented yet another new format. We already knew it would happen when American Liberty Media took over the sport. Initially, a GP2/F2-like format with a reverse grid and such. Fortunately, that nefarious plan was stopped by the purists. But from this weekend we have more or less two separate events in one weekend.

On Friday there is an ‘old-fashioned’ qualifying for the race on Sunday. And on Saturday there is a shortened ‘sprint qualification’ for the sprint on Saturday. The only way the two entities are really related is that you are still only allowed to use a certain number (and type) of bands. And of course that if you drive damage, you put the mechanics to work to get everything back in order for the next session.

Yesterday in the ‘real’ qualifying, Leclerc was fastest ahead of Max and Checo. De Vries was not involved due to a crash. This morning in the sprint, the Monegask was the fastest ahead of Checo and Max. De Vries braked and had the pace not afterwards. Ferrari seems to have found something, although it is mainly Charles who seems to be reaping the benefits. Although the Monegask did hit the wall again in his last lap.

The Astons were a bit less good because their DRS does not work well. Mercedes is ‘just’ the third or fourth force over one lap. Is that different than racing pace plays a role?

Start

Leclerc gets away nicely with Perez in P2. Verstappen immediately comes under pressure from Russell and Sainz. He has to give up his place to the Briton. The Dutchman is clearly not happy about this and complains that RUS hit him. Then we see a tire rolling over the track and an Alpha Tauri bumping a little further on. It won’t be our Nyck again, will it? No, this time it is Tsunoda who damages. Departing team boss French Toast will not be happy with the weekend bill.

The circuit is full of chunks, so this should be another red flag, it seems. But no, where the red flag waved more often in Melbourne than in a Spanish bullfight, there will now be a Virtual Safety Car. Anyway, in the end that will of course be a real safety car. Our hero Max, meanwhile, continues to ramble on about the incident with Russell, from which he also has some damage. This is how the sparse rounds unfortunately tick off.

In the replay we see that the Alpha Tauri’s touched each other lightly before Tsunoda’s crash. It is not yet a good debut season for Nyck in that respect. The Dutchman must quickly ensure that he improves himself.

Rolling Restart

Max Emilian sets a good example in that regard, because after the safety car enters the pit, he immediately outwits Russell. The Mercedes W14 is once again vulnerable on the straight, as Alonso also passes Hamilton.

Perez passes Leclerc at the start of lap 8. The Mexican knows he has to be quick now that Verstappen is also arriving. The Ferrari has no chance on the straight against the RB19 with the DRS open. It’s only a matter of time before Max comes sailing by too, you might say.

But… Leclerc now of course has an ‘advantage’ that Perez is driving for him. The Monegask also gets DRS if it stays within a second. Assuming that Perez mainly competes against Verstappen in the World Cup, the Mexican could even consider dragging the Monegask with him.

At the tail end of the top 10, Stroll goes for a spectacular move on Albon. The Canadian gets away with it and moves up to P8. That spot accounts for the last dot available today. The winner gets 8, the runner-up 7, and so on.

Perez checks out towards the end of the race. Suddenly he has a few seconds to spare. Leclerc falls off the cliff, but Verstappen cannot immediately take advantage. Perhaps because of the slight damage or perhaps because the Dutchman also had to follow. After all, the tires always wear out faster. In a sense, the two are lucky that it is a sprint. Russell, Sainz and Alonso are closing in by half a second per lap, but are too far behind.

De Vries overtakes Hülkenberg for P14. A small bright spot in an unhappy weekend. Verstappen has one lap too few to really threaten Leclerc. So it finishes Perez – Leclerc – Verstappen. Behind them, the other drivers of the top-4 teams share the rest of the points.

Perez promises to win again tomorrow. The Mexican can be confident. He was on the podium more times on this track than anyone else, including Hamilton and Verstappen. Is this really that part of the season where Perez can hook up with our hero? We’ll see, in tomorrow’s ‘real’ race!

Result Sprint Azerbaijan 2023

Perez–Red Bull Leclerc-Ferrari VERSTAPP – Red Bull Russell–Mercedes Sainz-Ferrari Alonso-Aston Martin Hamilton–Mercedes Stroll–Aston Martin Albon–Williams Piastri-McLaren Magnussen–Haas F1 Zhou-Alfa Romeo Gasly–Alpine DE VRIES – Alpha Tauri Hulkenberg–Haas F1 Bottas-Alfa Romeo Norris-McLaren Ocon–Alpine

DNF

Tsunoda–Alpha Tauri

DNS

Sargeant–Williams

