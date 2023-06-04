Who will have the best tapas tonight, after the Grand Prix of Spain in 2023?

After the glitz and glamor of Monaco, it’s time for a normal Grand Prix this weekend. In fact, the Spanish Grand Prix is ​​perhaps the most normal of all normal GPs. Extensive testing has been done in the past, so all drivers and teams know the track like the back of their hand. Also, the layout is such that the circuit is a good measure of how good your car is on most other circuits. There’s a little bit of everything, although after the chicane disappears there isn’t much low-speed turns are more.

In Monaco, Perez already gave away the championship, but yesterday in qualifying he continued to do so. Perez failed to get through Q2 after an off-track excursion. Leclerc was already out then, because he didn’t even get through Q1. The Monegask suspects that his Ferrari is not completely fresh. To date, however, there has been no real clarity on this.

The top 10 was therefore formed by a mixed group. That Verstappen starts from P1 will not surprise anyone. However, the fact that Sainz, Norris, Gasly and Hamilton make up the rest of the top 5 is striking. After Gasly’s demotion, today’s first seven starters all drive a different car. That is quite special, especially on this circuit. Will it also be a cool race?

Start

Verstappen gets away nicely, but Sainz seems to have a slightly better start from the slipstream. The Spaniard threatens to go around the outside in turn 1. But Verstappen of course knows what to do with that. He forces the Ferrari to anchor and that was it for the fight for P1.

Behind that, Norris has more problems after his nice qualifying. He fights for position with Hamilton and a light touch follows. Norris loses a piece of the front wing and many places. In the end, he also has to find the pit. Stroll takes maximum advantage, as he closes in on Hamilton and then even passes the Briton for P3. Ocon and Alonso close in.

As we often see, it is then Max who quickly opens a gap to Sainz. After ten laps he already has five seconds and he can start ‘managing’. A little further on, the renewed Mercs turn out to be fast in terms of racing pace. Russell overtakes Alonso and moments later Hamilton overtakes Stroll again. Maybe it’s the cold track or maybe the Mercedes updates really work.

As we often see, Hulkenberg quickly falls back into the field. The Haas F1 is fast over a lap, especially in the hands of the Hulk. But in the race, the thing just eats through tires. Not coincidentally a bit like the Ferrari does. Unfortunately, the Hazen do drive around for Nyck de Vries. In principle, the Dutchman is the last person on the train. Only due to Norris’s bad luck, he still drives around behind DEV. Small excuse for Nyck: he started on the hards and is probably going for a long first stint.

Mid Race

Sainz retires at the end of lap 15. The Spaniard is not entirely happy about it, but Stroll has already retired so Ferrari has to undercut cover. At least, that will be the thought. However, Hamilton calls out that his tires are still fine, so team red is now vulnerable to the overcut from Mercedes.

Russell even claims he can go for a one stop. Apparently, Mercedes has taken a step. Hamilton only says goodbye to his first set of softs at the end of his 24th lap. He comes back on track behind Sainz, but with much fresher (medium) rubber.

When Russell also quits, Max has no threat behind him to make his stop. Perez is in second lap, thirty seconds behind Max. The Mexican has not yet stopped either, but also comes in a lap later. He falls back to P9 behind the anonymously driving Alonso.

Hamilton, meanwhile, wraps Sainz for what is now P2 again. This is not going to be it again for Ferrari. Russell is also getting closer. Things are not going in the right direction for Aston Martin either. Perez overtakes Alonso for P8. Stroll can’t keep up with Russell’s pace either. It may have to do with team green’s strategy. They are the only ones who switched to softs for the second stint.

GR63 goes past Sainz for P3 on lap 35. A double podium for Mercedes is in the air. Sainz asks his team to come up with a good strategy to keep Perez behind. He has already given up fighting the Mercs in his head. Bottas has also apparently already given up everything in his head. He’s chasing teammate Zhou…who has already stopped once…not good for our favorite great guy.

De Vries briefly enters the top 10, but falls back to P18 after his stop. Only the Williamses are behind him. The bad news for Nyck is that he is again twenty seconds behind Tsunoda. And that there are seven other drivers between him and Tsunoda.

Finish

Alonso retires to hards with twenty laps to go. He falls back to P10. Russell also stops again, but this time for softs. The Briton then takes the fastest race lap and goes on the hunt for Perez, who has now moved back up to P3. However, Hamilton and Perez also come in at the end of their 50th laps, both for softs. The order is then Max, Hamilton, Russell, Sainz and Perez.

Alonso meanwhile overtakes his bosom friend Ocon for P7. The Frenchman goes for a type of defense that is ‘on the edge’. But to no avail. ALO picks up some more spots and now has Stroll ahead of him. Perez easily passes Sainz.

Sergio then tries to threaten the podium, but his advance stalls as he falls to within five seconds of Russell. Verstappen, meanwhile, will receive his third and final warning track limits. The next one earns him a five-second penalty. But our hero still wants to take the fastest lap. And do so immediately. Much to the team’s feigned irritation.

Yuki Tsunoda, on the other hand, is out of luck. He receives a five-second penalty for his defense against Zhou. That seems a bit harsh of the stewards to us. They should have dismissed this as a racing incident. Tsunoda is almost certainly out of the points with this penalty. The Japanese sees another good performance end without points on the scoreboard.

Perez gets a little closer to Russell, but not nearly enough to make George nervous. SP11 thus finishes fourth and once again handed in a lot of points to Verstappen. He does run out on Alonso, who oddly enough meekly behind Sainz and especially Stroll drives to the finish in seventh. Ocon is eighth, while Zhou and Gasly are promoted to the last positions in the points by Tsunoda’s penalty.

Leclerc therefore fails to enter the top 10 with the Ferrari. There are also moderate results for De Vries, McLaren, Williams, Haas F1 and Bottas. All rookies are not really doing great today. Piastri is thirteenth, De Vries fourteenth and Sargeant last. That has to be better… Next time then, in the Grand Prix of Austria.

2023 Spanish Grand Prix: Full results

Pos driver 1 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

2 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

3 George Russell

Mercedes

4 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

5 Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

6 Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

7 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

8 Esteban Ocon

Alpine

9 Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo Racing

10 Pierre Gasley

Alpine

11 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

12 Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

13 Oscar Pistri

McLaren

14 Nick de Vries

AlphaTauri

15 Nico Hulkenberg

Hare

16 Alexander Albon

Williams

17 Lando Norris

McLaren

18 Kevin Magnussen

Hare

19 Valttery Bottas

Alfa Romeo Racing

20 Logan Sergeant

Williams



