What can Max Verstappen do from P9 in the Miami Grand Prix in 2023?

After a weekend to the new F1 format in Azerbaijan, it’s just ‘traditional F1’ again this weekend in Miami. Although we have to say that the combination of Miami and Formula 1 is not that traditional at all. After last year, this year’s edition is only the second Miami Grand Prix. In the past, the Sebring circuit has already been raced once. That is ‘close’, but was different. And decades ago.

The 2022 edition was won by Max Verstappen. But the question is whether our hero can repeat that feat. This year he only starts from P9 on the grid. That is not due to a lack of speed, because Max was actually the fastest all weekend. However, when it had to happen in Q3, he made a mistake. And because Leclerc wrote off another car afterwards, it turned out to be a costly mistake.

In front of Max today are Ocon, Leclerc, Russell, Gasly, the surprising Magnussen in P4 and before that the top-3 consisting of Sainz, Alonso and Perez. Max literally and figuratively has his work in front of him. How far will our hero get?

Start

Perez gets away nicely and easily maintains P1 after the short run towards Turn 1. Magnussen is the man who immediately drops back. He is swallowed by Russell, Gasly and Leclerc. A little behind that, Verstappen also makes a cautious start. He is surprised by Bottas and falls back a spot. Unfortunately, however, the worst start is that of De Vries. The Frisian loses the most places and that was quite difficult, because he already started fifteenth. Something must have gone wrong there, presumably with Norris also losing three places.

Max immediately takes the bit between the teeth in the first round and takes his old friend Ocon to graze. A lap later it is Bottas’ turn. Next on track are Leclerc and Magnussen, who are at odds with each other. Leclerc had passed Magnussen, but has fallen back behind the Dane. Now he attacks at K-Mag, but that’s mainly the advantage of our hero Max.

MV1 passes both Leclerc and Magnussen on start-finish. That goes smoothly. He is now sixth. It is also important that Perez does not draw a gap on the rest at the front of the field. It seems only a matter of time before VER also passes RUS. The Mercedes doesn’t have much pace and has been overtaken by the Alpine of Gasly. Bizarre to note is that VER does all this on hard tyres, while his opponents started on mediums.

At the end of lap 8 for Max, Russell goes for the axe. Can Gasly then act as a jammer? No. The Frenchman practically lets Verstappen pass. And Russell benefits from this, because he sees his chance to take clean GAS. Class from the Briton, not so handy from the Frenchman.

In the replay of the start, we now see that Nyck gives Norris a tap. The good news is that he will not be penalized and has now left the McLaren behind.

Mid Race

While Max rolls onto the field, Leclerc isn’t going anywhere at all. The Monegask has all the trouble with Magnussen. When he overtakes the Dane, he is immediately overtaken again. That does not help. Verstappen meanwhile also passes Sainz for P3 and joins Alonso. It seems like they all let Max pass because they know that fighting won’t work anyway. And yes, Alonso also lets Max go without too much hassle. So in round 15 it is already PER for VER. And the difference is only three seconds.

Magnussen and Gasly then come to the pit to dump their mediums. If Verstappen is the benchmark, the hard is the better race tyre. Hamilton passes Albonio for P9. Just like Max, Ocon and Hulkenberg, the champion started on the Hards and this foursome is now entering the top-10. Magnussen and Leclerc fall way back to P14 and P15 after their stops.

The main question is how long Perez will continue to ride on what appears to be the lesser compound. Is he going to hold up Max? Will he switch before Max gets into the DRS? Sainz has dropped back to P7 after his stop and seems to be enjoying his new hards. He passes Hamilton for P6.

Perez retires at the end of lap 21. It’s not a moment too soon. Perez enters the track behind Ocon, but ahead of Sainz, who now also passes Hulkenberg. If PER isn’t too bothered by Ocon, he might still have a chance. The gap with Verstappen is more than 18 seconds and the pit lane is short here.

However, Perez quickly passes Ocon and can therefore use his newer rubber. Alonso is still between Max and Perez, but ten seconds ahead of the Mexican. So he is not bothered by that. The difference with Max in terms of time is getting smaller. Hamilton now passes Hulkenberg, who eventually sees his Haas/half Ferrari eat through the tires again.

On lap 26 comes the point where Perez really starts to get faster than Verstappen. What the Dutchman showed in the early stages was impressive, but of course he also demanded something from the tires. Perez has been able to embed it nicely as it is. A pit stop takes about 17 seconds and Perez is now within that window.

The pitted Alonso has fallen back briefly behind his compatriot Sainz, but has much more speed and can counter quickly on track. On lap 29 he also catches Ocon who is driving around in third place. The Frenchman has not yet pitted and keeps the tires with the Alpine quite okay. In any case, better than the now dropped Hulkenberg and Hamilton.

The seven-time champion receives a painful message when he is told he is not racing with team-mate Russell. He is connected right behind him, but has already made his pit stop. HAM meekly lets RUS pass after an unconvincing objection over the radio. Is the light slowly going out at Lewis?

In fact, the long drive on hards strategy doesn’t really seem to work for anyone at the moment. For no one except Verstappen. Like Hamilton, Hulkenberg also has his teammate close behind him and finally dives in. Ocon is now also nabbed by Sainz. Unless these guys suddenly go crazy on mediums, they should have chosen the other strategy.

Leclerc, meanwhile, must go crazy with Magnussen in the fake Ferrari. At last the Monegask thought he had dealt with the Haas. But again the Dane counters after start-finish. That is all that must now feel like the twenty-seventh time for Leclerc. But the Ferrari is simply not good in the race. Sainz was able to keep up with Alonso in the first stint, but has now dropped far back and is being eaten by Russell.

Ocon has ridden too long on the hards and dropped back behind Hamilton, who outwits his old teammate Bottas on the mediums. Stroll is also still riding the hards he started with. But Max is the only one who really makes this strategy work. The Dutchman now just draws another gap to Checo. Incredible. Sometimes you have tires that only work if they have had a number of heat cycles. It seems as if Max has found the magic combination together with the RB19.

Finish

Max is the very last to stop to score his mediums. Perez actually comes alongside and past it. But it won’t last long. Verstappen eventually easily passes his teammate on the softer, fresher rubber. What a performance from MV1 today. If anyone was still wondering who will be champion, here is the answer. On normal tracks, which is what Miami secretly is despite the street track vibe, there’s no size on Max.

So it still ends like this @wouter and the undersigned had already predicted: Max for Sergio and Alonso. It probably won’t be the last time we’ll see this this year either. It’s actually a bit of hoping for an Aston Martin team that finds another crazy update or something like that. The rest is finished racing pace miles away from the Red Bulls. But Aston is also not exactly in the collar of Red Bull. This is evident from Stroll’s race today, who is drowning in midfield.

Russell is fourth after a good race, Sainz fifth and Hamilton sixth. The seven-time champion steams up past Leclerc and Gasly with a strong last stint. The latter falls back to P8 in the final phase. He still finishes just ahead of teammate Ocon. Magnussen takes the last point from a very strong qualification. We’ve said it before, but the Haas F1 shares the characteristics of the Ferrari: fast over a lap, mediocre in the race.

Tsunoda is not leading the contingent of drivers that did not take points for the first time this year. He keeps Stroll, Bottas, Albon, Hulkenberg, Zhou, Norris, De Vries, Piastri and Sargeant behind him. For McLaren and Sargeant it is a weekend to forget. De Vries had a good qualifying, but once again did not have an easy race. He finishes just behind Norris and a good twenty seconds ahead of Piastri.

In two weeks it will be time for the next one, in Emilia Romagna. Perez has to lick his wounds and try to fight back against what is actually the ruin. The neutral fan should especially hope for a lot of rain or that brilliant idea from someone at Aston Martin, Ferrari or Mercedes. Perhaps we will get an exciting tail end of the year. Because this start is an exercise in Red Bull dominance.

Formula 1 Grand Prix of Miami 2023: full results

Pos driver Points 1 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

0 2 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

0 3 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

0 4 George Russell

Mercedes

0 5 Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

0 6 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

0 7 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

0 8 Pierre Gasley

Alpine

0 9 Esteban Ocon

Alpine

0 10 Kevin Magnussen

Hare

0 11 Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

0 12 Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

0 13 Valttery Bottas

Alfa Romeo Racing

0 14 Alexander Alban

Williams

0 15 Nico Hulkenberg

Hare

0 16 Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo Racing

0 17 Lando Norris

McLaren

0 18 Nick de Vries

AlphaTauri

0 19 Oscar Pistri

McLaren

0 20 Logan Sergeant

Williams

0

