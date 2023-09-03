Will Verstappen take Sainz right after the start, or will he play with his prey, in the Italian Grand Prix in 2023?

We are slowly but surely approaching the end of the season in Formula 1. Today the last Grand Prix of the ‘European season’ is on the roll in the form of the Italian Grand Prix. This is followed by a number of races on other continents. For anyone not called Red Bull and Max Verstappen, the end of 2023 probably can’t come soon enough. After all, the Dutchman has turned out to be a glutton with an unprecedented hunger for success.

Perhaps there is still a day’s success here and there for the rest. For example on the Monza sock. After all, just like the Grand Prix of Monaco, it is often a circuit that shakes up the normal balance of power. Partly for this reason, we have also seen some surprising winners in recent years, such as Ricciardo in 2021 and Gasly in 2020.

After yesterday’s qualification, the Tifosi can at least dream of victory. Sainz took pole, Leclerc was third. Verstappen is in the sandwich. Everyone expects the Dutchman to win today. But will he indeed take his tenth in a row, or will something or someone throw sand into the machine for once? We’ll see, in the Italian Grand Prix in 2023!

Start (aborted)

Normally we never talk about the warm-up lap, but this time the race actually starts before the start. Yuki Tsunoda drops out as he slowly rolls towards the grid. In the past, the Monza circuit was sometimes good for exploded engines. After all, they blow through here almost continuously at full speed. But this is a bit early to call it quits on the Honda beetle in the Alpha Tauri. Never good for the other Honda drivers something like that. You can’t do anything with it, but if one goes, more can follow.

Everyone has at least twenty minutes to think of all kinds of scenarios. That is how long the race is postponed by the competition management. Meanwhile, the cars are on the grid. Also something they never liked before. Nowadays probably not, but the technology has of course become much more reliable.

Start

Well, with some delay, the field is released anyway. Did everyone stay cool, or did someone boil over in the Italian heat? It is OK. Everyone comes through the first chicanes unscathed. We’ve seen it differently. Piastri has a good start and passes Albon. Hamilton started on hard tires and loses a spot.

Albon passes Piastri again in the second round. Verstappen quickly shouts that the Ferrari in front of him is already starting to slip somewhat. When the DRS is activated, Max makes an attempt, but is forced to the outside by his former teammate. Verstappen chooses eggs for his money and throws out a cynical ‘lovely’ over the radio.

Leclerc is on the tick rope and Russell and Perez are also not far away. So today no Verstappen who checks out, drives off and is never seen again. At least not for now. Charles seems to back off a bit, while Perez frantically tries to outwit Russell. However, the Briton defends himself tooth and nail. On lap 14 both go off the track when braking at the first chicane.

Verstappen, meanwhile, is having some trouble with Sainz. But on lap 15, Sainz finally brakes a bit before the first chicane. Max immediately takes advantage and overtakes Carlos before the second chicane. Albon makes an early pit stop from P6, letting go of the McLarens. Norris is frustrated that Piastri drives in front of him and, in his opinion, is holding him up.

At the front it looks like Sainz is also holding up Leclerc. The Spaniard is through his tires. Leclerc has indeed been able to save a little more and is clearly faster. The team has to intervene, but once again does not. Verstappen takes advantage and drives in no time three seconds away.

Mid Race

Sainz and Verstappen are the first of the top-4 to retire. Leclerc retires one lap later and Perez another lap later. That is not an advantage, because it is generally accepted that an earlier stop is advantageous today. Leclerc rejoins the track just behind Sainz. Perez closes in behind the fighting Ferraris. Not really handy from Red Bull actually this.

They are also doing well at McLaren. Norris passes Piastri and the two touch. In lap 25, Verstappen overtakes Hamilton, who started hard. The Dutchman is back in the lead of the race. When HAM also gets around to the Ferraris and Perez, he pits and drops back to P10. With mediums he can now hunt to make up some places on the drivers in front of him with older hards.

In lap 32, Perez passes Leclerc after a hard fight. However, it takes strangely enough long before the Mexican also joins Sainz. Hamilton has meanwhile joined the two McLarens. Hamilton overtakes Piastri, but then severely pinches the Australian. Too serious, because the two hit each other. OP81 comes off the worst. He needs to get a new wing.

The McLaren team, meanwhile, has made a somewhat bruised attempt to persuade Williams to bring in Albon. But team blue doesn’t fall for that. Norris continues to bite at AA23. Hamilton rejoins, but has a five-second penalty for the incident with Piastri. LH44 will now also pass Norris.

In round 46, Perez finally makes a 1-2 for Red Bull. Leclerc tries to take advantage by stealing a podium from his teammate. But Sainz counters. Out of the picture, Hamilton has passed Albon. But LH44 now has to pull away from the Thai for five seconds to keep P6 on the line.

Finish

Max Verstappen sets his record and wins the tenth in a row. Perez is second. But it’s the Ferraris that provide the entertainment. Leclerc is clearly faster than Sainz and tries to outbrake Carlos a few times. The two almost touch each other several times, but Sainz holds onto the podium.

Russell finishes fifth and Hamilton retains P6. Albon is completely through the tires, but can just leave Norris behind. Alonso is ninth and great guy Bottas somehow takes the last point in the race. Sargeant, Piastri and Lawson let themselves eat the cheese of the bread in that regard.

The next chance will be in Singapore in two weeks. Red Bull will probably win there too. Eight races to go. Do they take them all?

Pos Driver Points 1 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

25 2 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

18 3 Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

15 4 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

12 5 George Russell

Mercedes

10 6 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

8 7 Alexander Albon

Williams

6 8 Lando Norris

McLaren

4 9 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

2 10 Valttery Bottas

Alfa Romeo Racing

1 11 Liam Lawson

AlphaTauri

0 12 Oscar Pistri

McLaren

0 13 Logan Sergeant

Williams

0 14 Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo Racing

0 15 Pierre Gasley

Alpine

0 16 Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

0 17 Nico Hulkenberg

Hare

0 18 Kevin Magnussen

Hare

0 DNF Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

0 DNF Esteban Ocon

Alpine

0

This article Result Formula 1: Grand Prix of Italy 2023 appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

