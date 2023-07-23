How many laps will it take Max to outwit Lewis in the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix?

The prospects for the Hungarian Grand Prix were not good for the neutral fan. Red Bull would come up with an update that is also good for 0.2 seconds per lap. If that were true, Max would become completely unbeatable. But yes, as is often the case, paper is patient. In free practice and qualifying, Red Bull couldn’t quite get the setup of the updated RB19 right.

That even cost pole position in qualifying. Out of relative nothingness it was Lewis Hamilton who took P1 for the first time since Saudi Arabia. The McLarens continued their fine form from Silverstone with P3 and P4. However, it is still expected that Verstappen will win today. Even Hamilton speaks out loudly before the race.

But yes, you still have to do it of course. Will there be a crash in the first corner? Is there technical malheur for the first time in ages? Is the pace in the race still as dominant as before? We’ll see, in the Grand Prix of Hungary!

Start

Hamilton seems to be getting out of place nicely, but not well enough to immediately cut off Verstappen. That is a costly miss, because the Dutchman senses his chance and immediately places the RB19 on the inside of the corner. Hamilton cannot counter and loses the spot. Piastri also passes the seven-time champion and his teammate Norris. And for Lewis it is actually already over when Norris also sails past in the left-right combination that follows. A moderate start for the Mercedes.

Guanyu Zhou has an even more moderate start. After his heroics from qualifying, he has a really bad start. The Chinese then tries to make up for that a little too enthusiastically towards the first nod. He torpedoed returner Ricciardo against Ocon’s Alpine. The fast-starting Gasly is also a victim of this: he is hit by Ocon. Alpine is therefore out with two cars after the first corner. Ricciardo can continue with a loss of five places and potentially some damage. Zhou can also continue, but his good starting position is now of course gone, he has damage and eventually receives a penalty from the race management.

Who has a good start then? Well Carlos Sainz. He moves up from P11 to P6 behind teammate Leclerc. Well done from the Spaniard. On the other hand, his qualification was therefore mediocre.

Mid Race

Tire wear is high in hot Hungary and so some drivers come in early for first stops. Of the top 10, it is Alonso who comes in first. The Aston Martin is no longer in the shape of earlier this season and is driving around at the tail end of the points.

Hamilton enters on lap 16 and Norris and Leclerc follow on lap 17. Norris has a good stop, Leclerc another dramatic one. But the story is here at McLaren. Piastri comes in a lap later than his teammate. But the latter has the chance to undercut to do with respect to the first. And he succeeds. Always a separate story when a team guides one driver past another.

It’s another piece of cake for Verstappen. He retires on lap 23 and re-enters the track in first place. Behind him is now teammate Perez, who started on the hard tyres. So no stress for Max and Red Bull. If Perez finds the pace, he could potentially even finish second. The Mexican stops on lap 25 and re-enters the track between the Ferraris. He then overtakes Sainz and Russell. This puts him fifth behind Hamilton, who also has an erratic pace.

Verstappen has a comfortable ten seconds on Norris halfway, who in turn has pulled away from his teammate Piastri by about six seconds. Ricciardo is not having a great LL Cool Jesque comeback. He may have some damage to the AT04 after all. But anyway he drives eighteenth and last.

Perez is told by his team that the podium is still there. The Mexican is now right behind Hamilton, who himself is a little closer to Piastri. But SP11 actually lingers a little too long behind Lewis. The laps are ticking away and the McLarens benefit from that.

Leclerc, meanwhile, is not happy with the Ferrari pit wall. Due to his slow stop, he fell back behind Sainz. He has now joined the Spaniard again, but he will not let him pass immediately. Ferrari’s strategists are trying to calm Leclerc down, saying “they are working on it”.

On lap 43, Piastri and Perez come in for the next stops. Both go to mediums. Leclerc comes in one lap later. In this way, he actually becomes the undercut awarded against Sainz. Due to the stops, the order is now Verstappen – Norris – Hamilton – Sainz – Piastri – Perez. However, Norris and Sainz come in a lap later. Norris does not lose positions, Sainz logically does. So this was Ferrari’s ‘solution’. Not that team red gets along much with it. They drive around on P7 and P8. Leclerc then receives a five-second penalty speeding in the pit lane. On a roll…

Perez overtakes Norris on lap 47. Mercedes has left Hamilton out of the pit, leaving the Brit now vulnerable to losing position to the Mexican. Perez has 22 laps to make up 8.5 seconds on Norris for P2. Hamilton then comes in and indeed falls back behind Perez and Piastri. Verstappen is once again the last to stop from the top drivers. He goes from P1 to P1 and has more than twelve seconds on Norris.

Finish

Piastri is still outwitted by Hamilton with thirteen laps to go. The pace of the Mercedes is very special today. At times it apparently doesn’t go for a meter and then suddenly the W14 does it again. Russell in the other Mercedes has even joined Sainz from P18.

Perez comes within 3.5 seconds of Norris, but Norris seems to have enough left to fight off the Mexican. In fact, Checo seems to drop out with a few laps to go and may even have to fear for Hamilton. Russell passes Sainz for P7 in the other Merc. He can hunt for Leclerc, who he doesn’t even have to overtake. After all, the Monegask will have another five seconds added to his final time.

Sargeant experiences another spider just before the end. Just like Nyck de Vries, the rookie does not have a great debut season. Speaking of Nyck: Ricciardo is two spots ahead of Tsunoda on P13 despite the poor start. The honey badger therefore seems to reach a slightly higher level than our compatriot, based on this one race.

Verstappen takes his seventh victory in a row. He will be the fourth to succeed after Alberto Ascari, Michael Schumacher and Nico Rosberg. It is his tenth win of the year and the twelfth of twelve for Red Bull Racing. Max came first ten times this year and second twice. Norris is second today, with Perez confirming in P3 that Red Bull is actually still/again supreme in the races.

Hamilton is fourth, Piastri fifth and Russell sixth. The Ferraris have to make do with P7 and P8. The Astons with P9 and P10. Alfa Romeo is empty-handed after a good qualifying. The problem for the cars with Ferrari parts is the racing pace. Ferrari seems to sacrifice qualifying a bit in order to at least collect points. Haas F1 and Alfa Romeo can be fast over a lap but fall extremely far back in the race.

For Ricciardo it is a beautiful day on one side. But at the same time, the Alpha Tauri is also unable to score points on its own in his hands. The touché at the start of the race doesn’t help, of course. But it is very questionable whether RIC could have beaten one of the Astons otherwise.

Next week we will continue on a completely different circuit, namely Spa Francorchamps. Fancy an!

Pos driver Points 1 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

26 2 Lando Norris

McLaren

18 3 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

15 4 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

12 5 Oscar Pistri

McLaren

10 6 George Russell

Mercedes

8 7 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

6 8 Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

4 9 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

2 10 Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

1 11 Alexander Albon

Williams

0 12 Valttery Bottas

Alfa Romeo Racing

0 13 Daniel Ricciardo

AlphaTauri

0 14 Nico Hulkenberg

Hare

0 15 Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

0 16 Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo Racing

0 17 Kevin Magnussen

Hare

0 DNF Logan Sergeant

Williams

0 DNF Pierre Gasley

Alpine

0 DNF Esteban Ocon

Alpine

0

