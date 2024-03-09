Can Max Verstappen leave Oliver Bearman behind in the Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia in 2024?

Max Verstappen reportedly had an exciting night behind the virtual wheel. But today Max has to collect some silverware again in a real racing car. It was undoubtedly a turbulent night for another young man as well. Oliver Bearman makes his debut today in the premier class. And not for the least team. Thanks to Carlos Sainz's appendicitis, the 18-year-old can play for the Scuderia Ferrari.

This makes him not only the 97th Ferrari F1 driver ever, but also the third youngest F1 debutant after Verstappen and Stroll. Plus the first driver to make his F1 debut at Ferrari since Arturio Merzario in 1972. It has been a while since a Briton has played for Ferrari in F1. The last one was Old Nige who did a stint at the Scuderia in 1989 and 1990. Unless you also call Irvine a British person as an Irishman… It may be a bit sensitive here and there. Well, this is truly a milestone for the F2 driver.

It will be one of the most interesting things of the race to see Oliver's progress (or not) throughout the race. He starts from P11 today, after narrowly missing Q3 yesterday. It probably won't be very exciting at the front. Everyone expects a 1-2 from Red Bull there. Justifiably?

Start

The Red Bulls shoot from their spot. For a moment it seems as if Perez immediately outpaces Leclerc. But in the end the latter managed to hold on to P2. That won't necessarily be a bad thing for Verstappen. He knows that the Ferrari will not be able to keep up with his pace anyway. This actually also applies to Perez, but we estimate that given the choice, VER would rather leave the Ferrari behind.

Piastri also has a good start and outpaces Alonso. His teammate Norris, on the other hand, seems to be making a false start. At least, it moves, then stops and then starts a second time. In skating it would certainly be a false start. But interesting to see what the competition management thinks about this.

Oliver Bearman starts on softs together with Bottas and thus signals a clear intention. He wants to move forward quickly. In any case, the rookie certainly doesn't hold back. A few times it doesn't end well, but it does look nice. It will not lead to position gains for the time being. However, not to a loss of position either.

Perez then finds his way past Leclerc quite quickly. The difference with Verstappen at that moment is only 2.5 seconds, so the Mexican can have a little hope. However, in Jeddah you know one thing for sure and that is that there will be a safety car. Not everyone is a fan of the circuit because it is located in a somewhat conservative country. But in terms of layout, it is secretly one of the coolest courses on the calendar. Fast, fluid, you can overtake, the walls are close. A job that separates the men from the boys (m/f/i), as Helmut Marko would say.

Mid Race

Stroll appears to fit into the first category in terms of courage, but his skills do not match his daring. He hangs the Aston Martin hard into the wall, just like in Singapore last year. First, the green car hits the wall on the inside of the bend, causing the suspension to break. Then he goes adrift into the boarding. The team asks him if he can take the car back to the pit. This is followed by a somewhat irritated 'no, I'm standing in the wall'. Nice Lance, but you do that a little too often.

During the safety car that follows, most drivers head to the pit, but some take their chance to do something different. Norris is the highest ranked driver to continue. He goes to the lead. Verstappen joins P2 after his stop. Hamilton also continues and moves to P3, just ahead of Perez. The Mexican is unlucky. Red Bull has to 'double stack' and that means Sergio loses time. The Red Bull is even sent out into the path of Alonso, who of course immediately complains about this on the radio. That could result in a punishment.

When the safety car leaves, Bearman goes on the attack. He outwits Tsunoda and a little later also the unstopped Zhou. Then the competition management comes back with judgments. Strangely enough, Norris does not receive any punishment. Probably because he immediately compensated for his mistake. Perez, on the other hand, is the goat, because his team let him leave the pit unsafely. Five second penalty for PER. Finally, Magnussen receives a ten-second penalty. He again defended himself characteristically 'brusquely' towards Albon. A bit too abrupt, according to the FIA ​​referees.

Verstappen then manages to pass Norris fairly quickly and Perez does not immediately succeed in following his example. So that's where the race normally goes to VER. When Perez finally passes, he already has almost six seconds on our hero's pants. And then there is also the five-second penalty. In principle game overunless something else happens.

Bearman has passed Hulkenberg, but the Hulk counters back. You could say that perhaps Nico should have been in the Ferrari this weekend. But Bearman is doing quite nicely – at an appropriate distance from Leclerc, that is – so far. Ultimately he passes Hulkenberg again, which then seems to be final. That is good for P9 at that moment. However, Norris and Hamilton for BEA have yet to retire.

Verstappen then crawls away from Perez. It's not a huge difference, but it doesn't need to be. Perez was also quite fast here last year. In any case, it is not exciting at the front. The fun can mainly be had at the back of the field. There Magnussen, Tsunoda, the two Williamses and Ocon fight to the death for the emperor's beard.

It's all a little less fun for Magnussen because he has a friend at the race management today. For a move on Tsunoda he gets another 10 second penalty. The question is whether K-Mag already knows this or whether the team is keeping him in the dark. Either way it makes no difference in how the Dane drives. The team thinks it's great and encourages him to continue like this. Now that's a positive working atmosphere.

It is also functional for Haas because Hulkenberg is in P10. However, the German has not stopped yet. So if Magnussen holds everyone up, that will be quite good for Haas F1's chances of a point. In any case, they seem to be handling the tires a little better than last year. Which wasn't difficult…but still. Albon then goes on the Magnussen train full send on Tsunoda. Naturally, frustration boils over throughout this whole train.

It does work. Hulkenberg stops and comes out again in eleventh. With fresh rubber he can hunt for Zhou. You would say that should be possible. Meanwhile, Piastri bites Hamilton for the umpteenth time. The champion drives a very long first stint that probably won't yield him much. But nevertheless, Piastri does not pass him by.

Finish

With about ten laps to go, first Hamilton and then Norris come in for their stops. McLaren gives Norris a mediocre service, but he holds his own for Hamilton. Both fall back behind Bearman. And moreover, Hamilton seems to be mainly interested in outwitting Norris as quickly as possible.

Sainz watches knowing what is to come. Bearman will probably be tested on his old tires by the seven-time champion and NOR. Zhou then makes his late stop and falls all the way to last place in the race. Not surprisingly, the Saubers are the red lantern bearers this race. After all, Gasly has already retired and Ocon is squeezing everything out of the Alpine for what is currently P13.

It must be said that Sargeant stays quite close to Albon this time. Ricciardo, on the other hand, has been bouncing around at an appropriate distance from Tsunoda for almost the entire race. The Ozzie just isn't having it anymore, it seems. For the time being, his start to the season is in any case no better than that of de Vries last year.

Ferrari is also supporting Bearman. He seems to be able to parry the attack from Norris and Hamilton and drives his personal fastest race lap. NOR is a little faster along the way, but the rounds tick off relatively faster than the time difference. At the finish, BEA loses about 20-25 seconds to LEC on this course. That is not an immediate reason to give Sainz a holiday. But still pretty neat. In any case, Luca Badoer did less well when he was allowed to substitute for Ferrari.

Perez now reduces the gap to Verstappen to just over six seconds. The same distance he had when he took P2 for the second time in this race. Another five seconds are added to his time, but that is not enough for Leclerc to take P2. The Ferrari is eleven seconds behind the second Red Bull. This way it finishes exactly as the real experts predicted.

Verstappen wins, Perez comes second, Leclerc third. The only blemish for Max is that Leclerc takes the fastest lap from him in the last lap. Perhaps a bit of nonchalance due to lack of sleep? Of course, it won't really bother the Dutchman.

Piastri is doing good business for McLaren in P4. Alonso finishes invisibly fifth ahead of Russell. Bearman finishes six seconds behind RUS in P7. In the final lap, Norris comes within two seconds of his young compatriot. But that's it. Hamilton finishes ninth and Hulkenberg takes the first valuable point for Haas this year.

Albon is the first of those who do not score points, after the demotion of Magnussen. Ocon therefore finishes twelfth, Tsunoda thirteenth and Sargeant fourteenth. Magnussen is classified fifteenth after his penalty, because Ricciardo is still spinning in the final laps. It was a hell of a race for the Ozzie, who managed to finish just ahead of the Saubers.

The next race is in two weeks plus one day, in Australia. Perhaps RIC will find its mojo there. It is to be hoped for the cheerful Ozzie, because this way he will not have a place next to Max next year. We will see!

Pos Driver Points 1 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

25 2 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

18 3 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

16 4 Oscar Piastri

McLaren

12 5 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

10 6 George Russel

Mercedes

8 7 Oliver Bearman

Ferrari

6 8 Lando Norris

McLaren

4 9 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

2 10 Nico Hulkenberg

Hare

1 11 Alexander Albon

Williams

0 12 Kevin Magnussen

Hare

0 13 Esteban Ocon

Alpine

0 14 Yuki Tsunoda

RB

0 15 Logan Sargeant

Williams

0 16 Daniel Ricciardo

RB

0 17 Valtteri Bottas

Kick Sauber

0 18 Zhou Guanyu

Kick Sauber

0 DNF Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

0 DNF Pierre Gasly

Alpine

0

This article Result Formula 1: Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia 2024 first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Result #Formula #Grand #Prix #Saudi #Arabia