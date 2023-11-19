Sjaak Nieuwstad has already won. But will Charles Leclerc win the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023, or will his pole position be lost like the previous eleven poles?

And then the time has come. The 2023 F1 season is in danger of fizzle out due to the extreme dominance of Verstappen and Red Bull Racing. But Liberty Media has added another wild card in the form of the Grand Prix of Las Vegas. The premier class will try it for the second time in the gambling city in the state of Nevada. And the hype is enormous.

Despite all investments, a manhole cover fragmented Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari on Friday. Although that was spectacular, it was also quite amateurish. It is not new that manhole covers can be sucked loose by cars with downforce. Sainz’s weekend was more or less over straight away. He has to replace so many parts that he will face a hefty grid penalty.

That is extra sad for Ferrari as the red team is fast this weekend, at least over one lap. Leclerc took pole position in qualifying yesterday. Sainz was actually right behind him. But yes, he has to give up places. While Ferrari could have used a buffer. After all, we know that the rose tendon of the reds is not left. Leclerc’s previous eleven poles did not result in a victory. Is twelve a charm?

Start

As has often been the case in the recent past, Verstappen comes out better than Leclerc. The Dutchman overtakes the Monegasque towards the first corner. But he seems to do that off the court. That means giving the place back, right? It seems like one slam dunkbut Max continues to drive stiffly.

Bottas does not have that option. Alonso starts somewhat optimistically and spins in the first corner. Calendar model Bottas suddenly sees the Spaniard appear in front of him in reverse and has nowhere to go. The other Spaniard in the field in the form of Sainz also goes crazy in the first corner, while Perez breaks his front wing on Valtteri’s Alfa.

It provides a virtual safety car that gives a number of drivers the opportunity to stop with less time loss. Potentially an advantage at a disadvantage. But not if a real safety car comes next. Norris hammers the McLaren into the wall. A special moment. In the blink of an eye he loses the papaya orange car ‘just like that’. Did something break off? Did the floor touch the ground? It’s a tough blow, but NOR is okay.

The race then returns to full speed a few laps later. Max has a good rolling restart and immediately gains more than a second on Leclerc. The Monegasque is salty that Verstappen does not give him his place back. And is ultimately ‘right’ when the race management gives VER a five-second penalty. Max is not impressed and tells his team to say hi to the stewards.

Mid Race

Normally the Red Bull easily drives away from the Ferrari, so Max’s blasé attitude is understandable. However, Leclerc simply seems to be faster than our hero on lap 16. He overtakes MV1 just before the latter enters the pit for its first stop. Max has to pay his penalty there and falls back to P11. However, Hamilton is in pain, because a touch with Piastri has resulted in both a flat tire. That saves Maxsj some time.

Perez then moves to P2 at the expense of the highly advanced Ocon. Strangely enough, the Alpines are suddenly fast on this circuit with many full throttle sections. Strange, because according to the French’s own admission, their engine is not THE BEST!!1! Leclerc just keeps pumping in the laps at the front of the field. The cool conditions apparently help the Fezza enormously.

When Leclerc stops he falls back to P3 behind Perez and Stroll. The Canadian stopped early after a very good start on softs. The hard tires are doing well today. But Verstappen now sets the fastest lap and moves to P6 by overtaking Alonso. A little later, Max and George Russell also pass Sainz. But when Max tries to overtake Sjors, they collide.

The mess on the track requires a new safety car. Max’s teammate Perez seems to benefit most from this. He stops and now comes back onto the track just behind Leclerc on new hard tires. Gasly and Piastri are third and fourth, with Max in P5, just ahead of his best friend Esteban Ocon. Remarkably, Russell now receives a punishment for the touch with Verstappen.

Perez then takes the lead in the race and moments later Verstappen overtakes Piastri for P3. The Alpines are at odds with each other. The team tells Ocon to hold positions. But Ocon overtakes Gasly on the outside. Later it turns out that Pierre has a problem with the battery.

Finish

In a bizarre moment, Perez still throws the race into the dumps. He is surprised by Leclerc who returns to the lead. And then you know: with Verstappen in P3, he will of course pass the Mexican. And so it happens. Verstappen then also overtakes Leclerc and goes for the next victory.

Perez then comes to P2 when Leclerc makes a mistake and goes wide in a corner. It will be a 1-2 for Red Bull with Leclerc in P3. Just as real experts had predicted for the weekend. Hamilton is still busy in the backfield. He passes Gasly and Alonso. Piastri has to stop a second time because he has only used the hard tire and falls far back.

Leclerc then overtakes Perez again on the last lap. Which is a shame for visionaries who predicted otherwise. Russell overtakes Ocon for P4 on the last lap, but falls behind Hamilton due to his penalty. Stroll takes P5 (yes) and Piastri still goes to points. It was a nice race. And Max goes full Elvis on the radio for a while. Apparently he suddenly likes the city now. Whose deed. One more to go, in Abu Dhabi!

Pos Driver Points 1 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

25 2 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

18 3 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

15 4 Esteban Ocon

Alpine

12 5 Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

10 6 Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

8 7 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

6 8 George Russel

Mercedes

4 9 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

2 10 Oscar Piastri

McLaren

2 11 Pierre Gasly

Alpine

0 12 Alexander Albon

Williams

0 13 Kevin Magnussen

Hare

0 14 Daniel Ricciardo

AlphaTauri

0 15 Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo Racing

0 16 Logan Sargeant

Williams

0 17 Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo Racing

0 DNF Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

0 DNF Nico Hulkenberg

Hare

0 DNF Lando Norris

McLaren

0

