Will Max Verstappen also win the Grand Prix in his girlfriend’s country? We’ll see, in the Brazilian Grand Prix!

And then there were three more. The F1 season is almost over and the big prizes have been distributed. What remains to be won are three day successes and P2 in the championship. Or, if you want to see it on a grander scale: the seats at Red Bull and Williams. Because although both teams have claimed so far that Perez and Sargeant will be there again next year, the performances of both are not exactly great. In the past it has often been shown that the sport can be tough.

However, glutton Max Verstappen doesn’t have to worry about that for the time being. The Dutchman is now the crowned king of the premier class. Today he is going for his 17th victory of the year. If you had filled out something like that in advance, you would probably have been called crazy. No one doubted the qualities of Max and Red Bull, but this winning streak can almost be called insane.

Today Max is again considered the big favorite. But as Murray Walker used to say: everything can happen and it usually does. So we are glued to the TV again for what will hopefully be a great race.

Start

The memory of Walker’s words still resonates a bit when Charles Leclerc retires before the start. Very strange. The car clearly has a technical problem that causes the Monegasque to slide off the track as a passenger. This also means that Verstappen has no one next to him and Alonso has plenty of room from P4. But the latter appears to be no advantage for team green. Stroll and Alonso are being passed left and right (literally) by Norris and Hamilton.

But things go wrong in the backfield. Hulkenberg pinches off Albon, who has no space and torpedoes Magnussen. Magnussen then also hits Piastri. It is the end of the race for the Dane and the Thai, so we have already lost three men. Piastri and Ricciardo both have damage. But they have a bit of luck with this accident: the race management throws a red flag at it again.

Standing restart

It will be a standing restart. Verstappen once again leaves his place without any problems. Hamilton tries to attack Norris, but is defeated. The Brit loses just that little bit of momentum that Alonso needed to outpace him. The Spaniard moves to P3 after yet another battle between the two former teammates.

Norris then briefly loses the DRS range towards Max, but is back in it one lap later. In fact, NOR is simply attacking VER for the race lead! We haven’t seen that often this year. However, Verstappen resists and then seems to step up his game. Suddenly he’s gone for two seconds. Alonso seems to be able to follow quite well. It is a bit cooler today than yesterday and that benefits the speed of team green. Only Stroll messed up again at the start. He drives around behind the two Mercs and Perez in 7th place, just ahead of Sainz.

The Spaniard does not enjoy his race weekend, because his clutch is not functioning properly. Ricciardo and Piastri can give the field some more body. But they both lost a round. So unless many more crazy things happen, that is a fairly hopeless starting position for the two Ozzies.

Perez then overtakes Russell for P5. The Mercs are anything but gone quickly this weekend rose tendon. Quite crazy actually considering they went so well here last year. Perez also passes Hamilton a few laps after overtaking Russell. LH44 then comes in for its first pit stop. Russell follows a lap later. Red Bull is trying to… undercut to be foiled by also bringing in Perez one lap later. But the Mexican comes back onto the track behind Hamilton. Doesn’t really seem to be the most useful strategy for SP11 by the Red Bull team.

Meanwhile, Zhou becomes the fourth dropout when he places his Alfa backwards in the pit box. Stroll has now also stopped and blows past Russell as if he were standing still. Both cars have the same power unit, so it really seems like the W14 is very poorly tuned. Stroll also passes Hamilton a little later. At the front of the field, Norris stays close to Verstappen. After 27 laps the difference is 3.5 seconds in favor of the Dutchman. Both come in for their first stops at the end of that round.

On the mediums, Lando immediately loses some more time on Verstappen. So it seems to be relatively boring again. Internally at Mercedes it may be exciting. Russell clearly seems to be on his way faster than Hamilton, who seems to be struggling with a problem. However, LH44 does not seem to want to pass up his younger teammate. Sainz is slowly but surely closing in from P8…

…And then passes the entire black/silver team. To emphasize once again that Mare is doing moderately. Gasly is the next one they get around. Man man man. In the meantime, the race could use some bizarre events. Although Norris remains about five seconds behind Max, it is of course not exciting this way.

Gasly passes Russell at top speed. So the Alpine that drowns all year round on anything that remotely resembles a power circuit. Russell then kicks off the second series of stops. But if Tsunoda and Ocon throw in their socks, Mercedes will even have to fear leaving Brazil without a win. Perez comes in again on the same schedule, but this time in an attempt to threaten Alonso for P3.

That does not work immediately, because Aston Martin covers and also brings in Alonso. He leaves Perez with three seconds when he returns to the track. Perez will have to do it on the track if he wants to reach the podium together with Max. Norris has now really dropped out: the difference is seven seconds. So end of story unless there is another red flag or the bulletproof RB19 runs into problems at some point.

Finish

But where Russell and Bottas fail, this does not apply to Verstappen. The Dutchman stops again with fourteen laps to go. This time, Norris does not immediately follow. Would the Brit still provide a thunderous surprise and ride it out on his mediums? No, because three laps later the Brit also arrives. Exactly when Perez Alonso really attacks for the first time, he comes back onto the track. Max has twelve seconds so that’s no stress.

That is there for Alonso. He gets Perez in the neck. The Mexican seems to be dying, but he does it anyway in round 70 of 71. Checo to the podium. Or, not? Alonso fights back towards the fourth corner, but Perez holds him off. So ready? No! In the last lap, Alonso attacks from start to finish. Perez defends, but is then vulnerable again towards turn four. This time Alonso will pass again!

Perez then tries to pass Alonso towards the finish. But with 53 thousandths of a second, the Spaniard keeps the Mexican behind him when it counts. Still some sensation at the end of the race. To be honest, that was necessary, because Max makes it a bit boring at the front.

The next race might be a bit more of a lottery. That will follow in two weeks in Las Vegas.

Pos Driver Points 1 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

25 2 Lando Norris

McLaren

19 3 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

15 4 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

12 5 Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

10 6 Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

8 7 Pierre Gasly

Alpine

6 8 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

4 9 Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

2 10 Esteban Ocon

Alpine

1 11 Logan Sargeant

Williams

0 12 Nico Hulkenberg

Hare

0 13 Daniel Ricciardo

AlphaTauri

0 14 Oscar Piastri

McLaren

0 DNF Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo Racing

0 DNF George Russel

Mercedes

0 DNF Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

0 DNF Kevin Magnussen

Hare

0 DNF Alexander Albon

Williams

0 DNF Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo Racing

0

This article Result Formula 1: Grand Prix of Brazil 2023 first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Result #Formula #Grand #Prix #Brazil