Finally it’s dry in Belgium and we don’t have to wait for the FIA ​​before the Grand Prix starts. Who will win the 2023 edition?

Max Verstappen wins everything everywhere. So it is not surprising that he also takes the headlines again in the Grand Prix of Belgium. To date, he has taken pole position on Friday, pole position for the Sprint yesterday, and then won the Sprint as well. It wasn’t completely without a hitch, but in the end it was pretty easy.

Today it is dry for the first time in the Ardennes, so nothing seems to be able to stop Max from the next victory. Or well, one thing, just maybe. Our hero has a penalty for changing a gearbox. As a result, he has to start from P6. In principle, it should not be an obstacle. MV1 is so much faster than the rest that he will probably push past his opponents soon…. However?

Start

Leclerc gets away well, but Perez a little less. The Mexican cuts Hamilton to keep P2. Hamilton is therefore in conflict with Sainz, but he then overlooks Piastri. The Australian pokes his nose somewhat optimistically on the inside of La Source next to the Ferrari. But he pays for that with a damaged wing. It turns out to be the end of the race for the young rookie.

After Eau Rouge and Raidillon, Perez attacks Leclerc for the lead in the race. The Red Bull has so much more top speed that it is a fairly easy move. Verstappen mirrors his teammate and passes Sainz in the same way. The Spaniard also appears to have damage in the future, because he is caught by Alonso and Tsunoda, who both started on mediums.

Albon is also attacking, while Norris is falling back. The Williams climbs up to P7, Norris drops back and then pits. At the same time, Verstappen passes Hamilton quite easily. The Dutchman has Leclerc in sight and Perez is not far ahead. VER is therefore still on course for victory.

Mid Race

Verstappen past Leclerc is a non-event. It now remains to be seen how Red Bull and Verstappen will play against Perez. Leclerc and Hamilton seem to be fighting for the last spot on the podium. But the fight is behind that. Alonso pits and says goodbye to his mediums to keep Albon and Tsunoda behind. The Spaniard has to tolerate that the unstopped Hulkenberg outwits him on the straight.

Said Albon and Tsunoda are doing a great race for them. The Williams and Alpha Tauri, along with the Hazen and Alfas, have been the worst cars on the grid so far. But at Spa they apparently come to life a bit more. The Williams is known to be fast in a straight line and the Honda beetle in the back of the Alpha Tauri is also going well. Tsunoda passes Albon for what could potentially become P6 or P7 in the race.

Perez stops at the end of lap 14. Verstappen is again bickering with his race engineer over the radio. The Dutchman has already won the championship, but wants to win everything. So any team decision that could give Perez an advantage is viewed with suspicion. The team gives Max a choice one lap later whether to pit or wait for potential rain. VER chooses the first option.

Then in round 17 comes the moment you knew was coming. VER passes PER to the delight of the masses. Everything that stands in the way of a victory now is technical malhour or craziness with rain. That rain seems to be coming. In any case, the public grabs the ponchos. Team members at the pit wall raise a hand in the air to feel for any drops.

If it rains, it’s good news for the drivers who haven’t stopped yet. But then it has to be a bit fast, because Gasly and Stroll are clearly losing time on Tsunoda. Suddenly Verstappen is five seconds slower per lap. Just as Stroll comes in for a new set of softs.

In a replay we see that VER is having a ‘moment’ in Raidillon. But nobody dares to take the gamble on inters anymore. On lap 23, Russell comes in for new softs. Those tires seem to work for Norris and Stroll. They go like a hot knife through butter. Admittedly mainly because of the butter at the tail end of the field, but still. Sainz gives up and parks his Ferrari, while Gasly loses a spot to Albon in the pit.

Finish

Everyone’s guessing right, because the rain won’t hold. The sun is even slowly coming out. Hamilton picks up the gauntlet in battle with Leclerc by pitting for the undercut. Leclerc pits a lap later. Although Hamilton drives the fastest middle sector of the race in his out-lap, he is squeezed behind Alonso. As a result, Leclerc will retain his place for the time being.

Perez stops at the end of lap 29. Max has now driven quite a distance away from him, so there is no stress for him. The Dutchman stops one lap later and re-enters the track nine seconds ahead of his teammate and closest attacker. Four seconds behind PER is LEC, with HAM more than two seconds behind. Then there is another big gap to Alonso.

Max’s race engineer wonders whether it is smart that Max demands a lot from his tyres. Max responds by driving the fastest lap of the race. He now has almost twelve seconds on Perez. MV1 is going for the next grand slam and the eighth win in a row. Only Vettel ever won more in a row (9). So Max can match that record at Zandvoort and there is no reason to think it won’t happen.

Max’s race engineer gets a pointy head. But Max knows he can do whatever he wants. He is the goose with the golden eggs for Red Bull. Max goes into showboat mode and suggests that he can drive a bit faster so he can make another pit stop. A good training for the team, says Max. Iceman would say Max’s ego issues checks his body can’t cash. But there is no size on Max for now. In the future he may have to tie in again, but for now everything Max touches turns to gold.

Gold is also Ocon’s catch-up on Tsunoda. The Japanese tries to collect one or two points after his strong first stint. But that is not easy with the Alpha Tauri now that the weather has cleared up a bit. It must be said that Tsunoda is a lot better on the road than Ricciardo. The Australian has a race today that Nyck de Vries could have delivered.

Speaking of teammates struggling, Perez, meanwhile, is losing about a second per lap on Max. Of course you can say that the race for PER is about second place. The Mexican will talk about managing the time difference after the race. But it is quite painful how hard he is rejected by our hero. Sergio has indicated that he has been devastated since Spain because Red Bull has started developing the car in a different direction. However, if Max wins everything, you can’t really blame Red Bull.

Since April 30, Verstappen has only finished first, in every race and every sprint. The difference on the meet is 22.5 seconds with Perez. He eventually drives away from Leclerc for ten seconds. The Ferrari man can be happy with a ‘victory’ over Mercedes and Hamilton. The Briton is fourth. He still takes the fastest lap from Max. That might irritate Max a bit, but it really shouldn’t have a name. Just do that FIA gala to hand out the prizes during the summer break.

Red Bull now has 503 points in the championship. Mercedes is second with 247 points. So less than half. Aston Martin has dropped to P3. In the battle with Mercedes, team green loses again today. Alonso is fifth today, but Stroll is only ninth. Going with Russell on P6 The House up for P2 among the constructors. Norris is seventh today after a terrible start to the race, Ocon eighth, Stroll ninth and Yuki Tsunoda takes a rare point for Alpha Tauri for the third time this year.

The next one is a resounding victory at Zandvoort, but we have to wait for that. First there will be a summer break of four weeks. So we’ll have to have fun with it silly season. But after a P2 for Perez and a return to Earth for Ricciardo, probably not much will happen #famouslastwords. Do you expect any changes for the second half of the season or next year? Let us know in the comments!

Pos Driver Points 1 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

25 2 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

18 3 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

15 4 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

13 5 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

10 6 George Russell

Mercedes

8 7 Lando Norris

McLaren

6 8 Esteban Ocon

Alpine

4 9 Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

2 10 Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

1 11 Pierre Gasley

Alpine

0 12 Valttery Bottas

Alfa Romeo Racing

0 13 Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo Racing

0 14 Alexander Albon

Williams

0 15 Kevin Magnussen

Hare

0 16 Daniel Ricciardo

AlphaTauri

0 17 Logan Sergeant

Williams

0 18 Nico Hulkenberg

Hare

0 DNF Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

0 DNF Oscar Pistri

McLaren

0

