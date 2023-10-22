Max starts from P6, but is still the big favorite to win the American Grand Prix. Can Leclerc and Norris make things difficult for him?

After yesterday’s Sprint Day, today it’s time for a ‘normal’ race again. For a change, Verstappen is not in pole position. After a messy qualifying, Max even had to make do with P6. In front of him are Leclerc, Norris, Hamilton, Sainz and Russell. And yet: given the big tendon that Max showed again yesterday in the Sprint, he is considered the big favorite. At the finish, Max Emilian had almost ten seconds on number two Hamilton.

The Ferraris came through again. The tires are still on for team red. A characteristic that the team shares with Haas F1, not entirely coincidentally. It is not without reason that the Americans have completely changed the concept for the race this weekend. Although this has not yet yielded great success.

Nevertheless: Norris and Hamilton seem to be the biggest candidates to challenge Verstappen. Provided that the Dutch person loses time in traffic and/or due to glitches or problems. Will it be exciting? We will see…

Start

As we have often seen, the number 2 on the grid gets away with this much better than the number 1. Norris has actually already caught Leclerc before the first nod. Hamilton also insists on the Monegasque, but pays the price. Instead of moving up a spot, he loses a place to Sainz in the starting phase. Secretly, this can only be a good thing for the tension in the race. If Norris can escape a bit at the front, he might have a small chance of winning.

Piastri and Ocon come into contact with each other in the backfield. At first it seems as if both can continue, which is quite special considering the significant blow. Also strange: despite the touch, Piastri immediately wins a few places. But a little later there appears to be some damage. Ocon has none pace and Gasly asks the team to instruct him not to get in the way. Not much later it is one mutepoint. Ocon drops out on lap 6. A few laps later, Piastri drives around very slowly. The Australian did not have his weekend anyway and is told to park the car.

The Ferraris have once again shown that they cannot keep up with the pace. Norris slowly disappears from the front and Hamilton makes quick work of the red team to climb to P2. Verstappen seems to be taking his time. Does he play with mice like a cat? Or is it more difficult than we thought with the RB19 in traffic. Max passes Sainz quite quickly. But Leclerc continues to drive in front of Max for a little longer. And it also makes it quite difficult for Max when he tries to overtake. It just doesn’t lead to one isjident on the race #iykyk.

Mid Race

So Norris leads, but after fifteen laps Hamilton seems to be getting closer. The McLaren man complains about balance problems in Turn 8 and Turn 9. Verstappen is on the fence. He is about five seconds behind the lead when he comes in for his first stop. So not an extremely long first stint for Max, even though he seemed to be taking it a bit cautiously. Verstappen returns to the track in ninth position between the two Alpha Tauris of Tsunoda and Ricciardo.

Do Norris and Hamilton respond immediately, or do they continue driving? McLaren does not dare and immediately brings in Norris. Sainz also comes in from P5 and Perez from P7. Norris enters the track ahead of Verstappen and also before Gasly, who is therefore a buffer between the McLaren and the Red Bull.

And now the interesting part: Hamilton drives on and is told ‘target plus four’ by his team. Unfortunately, the seven-time champion slows down, which of course does not help in the game of seconds. LH44 comes in at the start of lap 21 and falls back behind Verstappen. It seems just too early for a one-stopper to work. His stop wasn’t great either. Russell comes in one lap later and loses his place to Perez.

At Ferrari, the strategy team has also brainstormed again and they are going for a one-stop with LEC anyway. Charles comes in at the end of lap 23. A nice effort from team red, which knows it has no chance if it does exactly the same as Red Bull, Mercedes and McLaren.

So we now know for sure that Verstappen will have to stop again anyway. He has gone from mediums to mediums. Leader Norris has gone for Medium – Hard, but already on lap 17. Hamilton is in P3, who has also gone for Medium – Hard, but only on lap 21. Sainz is P4 but is doing the same as Max and behind him are Leclerc and Russell who are really seem to be going for the one-stopper.

Verstappen manages to take the lead on lap 27. But it is not the case that he immediately drives away from Norris. It stays in the DRS for a few laps. Only after 32 laps is there suddenly a gap. But with 24 laps to go, there is still a lot he needs to gain if Max wants to beat NOR and HAM on the one-stop.

But then! Norris suddenly rolls into the pit. He lost four seconds to Max within a few laps and dumped his tires. Verstappen comes in a lap later and now goes to the hard. He comes back onto the track just before Norris. The two ride fourth and fifth. Perez in P2 still has to stop anyway. Leclerc also rides for the duo on much older cars. But the watch is Hamilton. With twenty laps to go, LH44 has fifteen seconds on MV1. When the experienced Brit stops, it’s over. Probably otherwise, but then it will be exciting.

Unfortunately, on lap 39 Hamilton also comes in. In the same lap, Verstappen passes Leclerc. Norris follows the example of his mate from Monaco under the watchful eye of Elon Musk. And so it was done again. Max wins it, Norris second, Hamilton third. Exactly as the undersigned had already predicted. Except that Hamilton is third and not Hülkenberg. Both start with an ‘H’, right?

Finish

Hamilton makes the inevitable move on Leclerc on lap 43. He is not even far behind Norris and Verstappen. Could he still achieve something with the mediums against Max and Lando on hards?

If we look at the second half of the top 10, we see Gasly, Tsunoda and Alonso in the top 10 behind Perez and Russell. At Aston Martin they started at the back, but in this race they are moving a bit to the front. This time Lance manages to follow his team leader quite closely.

Ricciardo cannot say anything against his younger teammate this time. The honey badger drives around without a chance between the Hares and Williamses. This is De Vriesesque today for DR3. He shouldn’t do it too often if he wants to keep his place, let alone improve it. Anyway, it won’t take the smile off RIC’s face. Verstappen, on the other hand, is no longer enjoyable on the radio now that he has to fight the old-fashioned way for victory again.

And oof, there still go a few points in the editorial rankings. Hamilton passes Norris after a brilliant fight. In theory he still has seven laps to make up five seconds on Max. That must be a bit too much to ask, right?

For P4 and P5 it is already a lot closer together. Sainz is joined by Leclerc who is trying to complete the one-stop race. LEC lets his teammate go. Alonso is once again unlucky. He reports a problem with the suspension, but it turns out to be the floor. The Spaniard drops out. Stroll takes over his spot and Tsunoda inherits the last point.

Perez takes P5 from Leclerc as the race slowly comes to its conclusion. Tsunoda takes the fastest lap from Ricciardo on the very last lap. Well done by Alpha Tauri, because TSU takes not one but two points. It remains a beautiful circuit, this track in Austin, Texas. Today it was finally exciting again to win. But in the end the winners are Verstappen and Red Bull again. Was it the brake problem or is the rest slowly but surely getting closer? We will get the next clue next week in Maxico. Street party!

Pos Driver Points 1 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

25 2 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

18 3 Lando Norris

McLaren

15 4 Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

12 5 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

10 6 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

8 7 George Russel

Mercedes

6 8 Pierre Gasly

Alpine

4 9 Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

2 10 Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

2 11 Alexander Albon

Williams

0 12 Logan Sargeant

Williams

0 13 Nico Hulkenberg

Hare

0 14 Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo Racing

0 15 Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo Racing

0 16 Kevin Magnussen

Hare

0 17 Daniel Ricciardo

AlphaTauri

0 DNF Esteban Ocon

Alpine

0 DNF Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

0 DNF Oscar Piastri

McLaren

0

