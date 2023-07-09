Happy and glorious, long to reign over us, God save Max Emilian from Norris, Hamilton, Albonio and the rest, at the 2023 British Grand Prix.

Formula 1 is back where it once started in 1950. A week before the Monaco Grand Prix, the first Formula 1 race ever was held at Silverstone at the time. The RAF airfield that, like many others, was no longer as needed as in previous years. And that’s why it was converted to platform a new breed of heroes.

For the many British teams and Britons who have traditionally held a position in the premier class ever since, it is always a special race. For many teams, the factories are nearby. And for Hamilton, Norris, Russell and half of Albon it is of course also the home race. Hamilton has already won it eight times (!) and thus has the record. Still, a ninth today would be very special. The champion has been dry for a while.

Norris, Russell and Albon can add their name to an illustrious list of other Britons who once won at Silverstone. What about Jim Clark, Nigel Mansell, Jackie Stewart, Sterling Moss, John Watson, Peter Collins, Damon Hill, Johnny Herbert and of course David ‘the Jaw’ Coulthard.

Anyway, probably Verstappen just wins, right?

Start

Verstappen gets away nicely, but Norris and Piastri get off much better. It’s not the tires, because all started on mediums. Norris passes Max, Piastri dives to the inside, but has to leave the spot to our hero. Perhaps the Australian would have been better off passing on the outside.

Hamilton tries to make up places, but that goes wrong when he misses his braking point and shoots straight. He therefore loses places to Alonso and Gasly. The latter, however, quickly takes the former champion back. The British public is audibly thrilled that Norris takes the lead and/or that our Max has to pass.

In lap five the dream is over and Verstappen passes Norris with the DRS. Lando doesn’t even seem to really fight for it. Leclerc in P4 is already almost three seconds behind Piastri. The Monegask has Russell on his neck and has to pull out all the stops to keep him behind. George doesn’t think it’s all very clean and cozy.

Anyway the Mercs seem a reasonable one racing pace to have. Hamilton is also clearly faster than Alonso. On lap seven he finds a way past his old rival and teammate. Perez has then moved up to P13. He drives for Tsunoda, Sargeant and De Vries. DEV has his best friend Magnussen’s Alphas and Haas F1 at his back. Hulkenberg has to pit with a broken front wing. Presumably gained off screen in a fight with Perez. For Ocon, the party is completely over within ten rounds. He is asked by Alpine to park the car in the pit.

At the front of the field we do not see the usual image this time. Norris stays in the DRS zone with Verstappen for a long time and rookie Piastri can join his team leader. There is only a gap in lap twelve when Max takes an extra few tenths on his closest pursuer. The radar, meanwhile, shows that possible rain will probably just miss the circuit. Max can therefore slowly switch back to cruise control.

McLaren seems to like it. They have ordered the drivers to keep batting order. With Leclerc in P4 they have a buffer on Russell. He seems fast, but also started on the softs. In fact, his race is ruined every lap he is stuck behind Leclerc. Perez creeps into the top 10 on lap 17 with an overtaking maneuver on Albonio.

Mid Race

Leclerc makes an early stop for hards at the end of lap 18. So the Monegask dumps his set of mediums before Russell says goodbye to his softs. RUS then immediately does the fastest lap. The next indication that Ferrari still has a problem with tire wear. Verstappen is watching the race on the big screens and asks his team if they have the right strategy. In the meantime he sets the fastest lap.

Leclerc doesn’t make anyone nervous, because his lap times on the hard tires are no better than those of the top drivers on their now old mediums or softs. Sainz only comes in at the end of his 26th lap. However, he also goes hard. Russell has been riding his softs for 29 rounds (some of them in quali). But Ferrari clearly doesn’t think that will work for them. At P10 and P12, it is again nothing for team red this weekend.

Russell has a mediocre stop at the end of lap 28 and goes to mediums. He will end up behind Leclerc again…but now has much fresher tyres. Perez also retired and dropped back to P13. He switched to the softs, so he’s doing a medium-softs run. Piastri, on the other hand, comes in from P3 for hards. Russell scored the overtake of the day with a nice move on Leclerc.

And then, just like yesterday, Magnussen is standing still on the track again. This time with flames and fire. The problem should be obvious. This must be a full safety car. But first the race management decides to use a Virtual Safety Car. It’s good news for the top 3. They can now stop with much less loss of time. But if the Full Safety Car eventually comes, Verstappen will of course lose his lead.

Hamilton has the most advantage. He switches to softs and has moved up to P3. Verstappen also made the right decision and went for softs. The same goes for Alonso who has moved up to P6 on softs. And Perez now holds P8. That helps the Mexican a bit, because so far his advance has been seriously disappointing. Norris is disappointed that his team went for the hards…

Rolling reboot

Max has nothing to fear from his mattie Lando. He is busy keeping Hamilton behind. The Mercedes clearly corners better on the softs. But the McLaren has so much speed on the straights that LH44 still struggles with LN4. The same goes for Russell who in turn can’t get past Piastri.

Perez picks lap 44 to finally get past Sainz. Albon benefits and Leclerc also passes his teammate. The Spaniard falls back three places. Gasly falls back even further when he suffers a flat tire fighting Stroll. Alonso is overtaken by Perez for P6 in the other Aston.

Finish

Stroll is punished for the romp with Gasly. Norris gets his final track limit warning. That could still give second place to Hamilton and lift Piastri to the podium. For the rest, the fight for P7 is the most exciting. Albonio and Leclerc are on the ropes with Alonso. Aston Martin has clearly lost the speed they had at the start of the season. But nothing changes anymore.

Max wins sovereignly. It is his eighth win in ten races. The other two went to Perez, who, however, is mediocre today with P6. Norris takes a podium for McLaren. Due to the safety car it is not a double podium for McLaren, because the last step on the podium still goes to Lewis Hamilton.

Piastri nevertheless shows once again that he is the best rookie of the year with a mature P4. The whole race he actually stayed very close to the highly regarded Norris. Russell is fifth, Perez sixth, Alonso seventh, Albon eighth and the two Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz take the last points.

It’s the story of the year. Red Bull is supreme with Verstappen. Behind them, Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston Martin and now McLaren also divide the remaining loot. Alpine is sometimes a bit close and the bruising teams are Alfa Romeo and Alpha Tauri. Today Tsunoda and De Vries are sixteenth and seventeenth. This makes them the last (and lowest) ranked finishers of the race. Too bad for De Vries that he finally gets his F1 chance and then ends up in a pear box. But those are the breaks.

In two weeks we will continue, in the always pleasant Hungary.

Pos Driver Points 1 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

25 2 Lando Norris

McLaren

18 3 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

15 4 Oscar Pistri

McLaren

12 5 George Russell

Mercedes

10 6 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

8 7 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

6 8 Alexander Alban

Williams

4 9 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

2 10 Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

1 11 Logan Sergeant

Williams

0 12 Valttery Bottas

Alfa Romeo Racing

0 13 Nico Hulkenberg

Hare

0 14 Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

0 15 Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo Racing

0 16 Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

0 17 Nick deVries

AlphaTauri

0 DNF Pierre Gasley

Alpine

0 DNF Kevin Magnussen

Hare

0 DNF Esteban Ocon

Alpine

0

This article Result Formula 1: Grand Prix of England 2023 appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Result #Formula #British #Grand #Prix