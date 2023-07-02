Verschoor won the F2 race, will Verstappen also win the F1 race at the Austrian Grand Prix in 2023?

It’s another eventful race weekend. With highs, but also a pitch-black low. Yesterday’s accident of Dilano van ‘t Hoff has confronted everyone in the paddock in the hardest way with the dark side of this branch of sport. Of course, this is not an option for everyone involved.

And yet the circus and the world always goes on. Richard Verschoor won this morning in the F2 race. A great success for the Dutchman and his team Van Amersfoort Racing. The eyes were moist afterwards, the statement of support over the radio heartfelt and heartwarming. The sweet and sour of life that is often so magnified on the track.

This afternoon the red lights will go out again in Austria and the field will go wild for the next Grand Prix. In the hope that heroism and brotherhood will win again over drama and hatred and envy on the radio.

Start

Yesterday, Verstappen was outwitted by Perez at the start. But this time there is no drama. It is therefore dry in Spielberg today (unfortunately) so that always makes a difference. Stroll clashes with Norris and falls back. Hamilton, on the other hand, does well in the first corners and climbs up to P4. Alonso also benefits a bit. He goes to P6 behind Norris. But the Spaniard is the first to start on the hardest tyres. So that might lift him back to the podium.

Leclerc attacks in the slipstream after the start, but does so on the outside of the corner. That is normally not a stress for Verstappen. Not even now. Sainz joins his teammate. But then we see the safety car take to the track. Tsunoda has choked. There’s some rubbish on the track.

Because Magnussen starts from the pit this is an opportunity for De Vries to move up some places. But DEV immediately lets TSU eat the cheese of the bread after the safety car. That’s not handy. Especially not because the Japanese also immediately takes Bottas. Verstappen is of course going well again. As expected, he immediately pulls a gap with Leclerc and will hardly be in sight for the rest of the race. He will take his seventh win.

In the battle for P2, Sainz seems to have something extra compared to Leclerc. It’s crazy, because the Monegask seems to have lost it a bit in the battle with his teammate. That was a completely different story last year. Still, the pit wall doesn’t feel like a changing of the guard. Possibly another costly decision, as Perez passes Russell quite easily and seems to have good speed. It might just go for P2.

At Hulkenberg there is again the drama of the racing pace. Whatever they do at Haas F1, those tires just go in no time On. The Hulk comes in for a stop. Then he falls out with engine trouble. Hamilton doesn’t have it easy either. Not because of revenge from Verstappen, but because he gets the black and white flag after just over ten laps track limits. One more indiscretion and it’s punishment for the seven-time champion.

Hulkenberg’s stranded car provides a virtual safety car. And that causes pain at Ferrari. Team Red is already paying the price for their strategy fumbling. The Ferraris first continue under the virtual safety car, while the rest are already pitting. A lap later, both Ferraris come in, but the faster Sainz has to wait for Leclerc. While Leclerc also has a slow stop. Sainz therefore falls back behind Norris and Hamilton.

However, Red Bull has not stopped at all. Not with Perez (which makes sense), but not with Verstappen either. Perhaps the team thought that if it stopped and Ferrari didn’t, Max could end up in a red sandwich. But if Max stops now, he will fall behind Leclerc. Striking choice. Also considering that Alonso does give up his hard tires for a chance at an (almost) ‘free’ stop.

Sainz then overtakes Norris and Hamilton – who receives a five-second penalty – and then also passes the unstopped Perez. It shows once again that Ferrari has bet on the wrong har har horse. But, maybe Red Bull has a problem here after all. The RB19s also go through the tires. Perez comes under pressure from Hamilton and Verstappen loses time on the Ferraris.

Mid Race

End of lap 24 pits Max for his first and potentially only stop. He switches to hards. Leclerc passes. But Sainz also passes! That sucks for the Dutchman. It takes two laps before Max can pass the Spaniard. So that could all have been more painful, provided Ferrari had the starting strategy a little better. Perez has now also retired, but falls back to P11. So he still has his work ahead of him.

Norris overtakes Hamilton on track for P4, which could be a podium if Sainz also gets a five-second penalty track limits. It’s a bit of a hassle with those track limits on this circuit. Maybe they should just build some walls. But yes, that is a bit counter-intuitive in connection with security in 2023.

On lap 35, Verstappen passes Leclerc. De Vries is also fighting, but Magnussen is pushing the track for the umpteenth time. It’s not overly aggressive, but just over the edge. This time he receives a punishment for it. We have to be honest: what De Vries has shown so far in Formula 1 is not great. Nyck will know that himself.

Sainz, Hamilton, Ocon, Albon and De Vries now have a penalty of five seconds. The rest will get it, emotionally. That is also the sentiment of Toto Wolff on the radio to Hamilton. In any case, Gasly is next to receive the punishment. Tsunoda goes the extra mile and later goes up for a ten second penalty.

Sainz stops on lap 46 and then has to wait his five seconds. He ends up on the track right behind Norris. But with fresh tyres, Sainz once again quickly outwits Norris with a move around the outside. Leclerc comes in two laps later and joins the track in third behind Verstappen and Perez. The Mexican will still have to stop, because he has gone for medium – medium.

After that predicted stop, Perez drops back to P5. But he has eyes on Norris and Sainz. That will be at least a podium for PER, you would say. Leclerc is eight seconds clear of Sainz, so that could be difficult for Checo. On lap 56 he goes past Norris. In round 59, Sainz goes on maximum defense. He does that for three rounds. He gives his teammate the maximum chance of P2. The Monegask may lose more than a second per lap. Shame on people who predicted Perez for P2.

Finish

What are the battles still on the track? Not for P1, because Verstappen has another twenty seconds on Leclerc. P2 is also basically ready unless Leclerc falls off the cliff. Norris is still on the ropes at Sainz for P4. Behind them, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Gasly and Stroll are in the top 10. However, the intervals are at least a few seconds in all cases.

In the lower regions, De Vries now drives for Bottas, Tsunoda, Magnussen and Piastri. The Japanese has of course received more punishment and the others have also had all kinds of problems, but still. Perhaps we were too hard on Nyck at the beginning of the report. The weather isn’t great, but it’s not too bad either. The problem is that we have to record that for nine races now. Mitigating circumstance: Sargeant is also behind his more experienced teammate and Piastri falls completely through the ice today. The Australian doesn’t have the updates on his car that Norris does, but still.

Remarkably enough, the Astons and Mercs don’t go very fast on this circuit that mainly demands a lot from the engine. The suspicion that the Mercedes power unit is somewhat lacking that we had before is thus carefully confirmed. Although Norris is doing relatively well with the updated McLaren. The real test will of course come at Monza at the end of the summer.

Verstappen still wants to stop and go for the fastest lap. But the team doesn’t like that. No problem: Max also takes the fastest lap on old rubber in the last lap. Pole position, pole position for the Sprint, victory in the sprint, victory in the race, fastest lap. Seven wins in nine races. The dominance of the three-time champion knows no measure.

With Perez in P3 after a starting position outside the top-10, the question arises whether Red Bull can perhaps win all races after all. Documentary material for decades to come. The only thing that can stop them is if both cancel each other out, or if by chance both fall out in separate incidents. Unless Aston Martin comes out of the wind tunnel with those promised epic updates. For now, it doesn’t appear to be. On the contrary, team green feels a bit backwards with Alonso on P6 and Stroll on P10 today.

Silverstone next week. Red Bull always goes well there. That will be victory number eight out of ten for Max. Fancy an!

Austrian Grand Prix 2023: The full results

Pos Driver Points 1 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

26 2 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

18 3 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

15 4 Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

12 5 Lando Norris

McLaren

10 6 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

8 7 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

6 8 George Russell

Mercedes

4 9 Pierre Gasley

Alpine

2 10 Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

1 11 Alexander Alban

Williams

0 12 Esteban Ocon

Alpine

0 13 Logan Sergeant

Williams

0 14 Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo Racing

0 15 Nick de Vries

AlphaTauri

0 16 Valttery Bottas

Alfa Romeo Racing

0 17 Oscar Pistri

McLaren

0 18 Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

0 19 Kevin Magnussen

Hare

0 DNF Nico Hulkenberg

Hare

0

