In the past, the Australian Grand Prix was often the season opener. That honor now goes to the sandbox. We have even completed two races before arriving at Albert Park this weekend. In those races, Red Bull has reigned supreme like Mercedes in its best days. Max and Sergio have both won a race. The rest certainly came up racing paceactually not close.

This weekend it was a bit different in qualifying. Yes, Max Verstappen was still quite comfortably fastest in qualifying. But the Mercs were close by. Whether it will be the same in the race is of course another question. Still, there is reason to think that it will be a bit more exciting than in the first races. Tire wear in Australia is minimal. And that turned out to be the biggest challenge for Mercedes and Ferrari in the first two races.

Start

Max therefore starts from pole, but without Perez’s back behind him. That turns out to be crucial, because Russell catches the Dutchman towards the first chicane. However, things get even worse for Max as the fight causes him to lose some momentum. This way Lewis Hamilton can also come alongside a bit further on. This is good for the race, but less so for Max. Team silver/black goes to P1 and P2.

Just behind that, things go wrong for Charles Leclerc. The Monegask has a nice start and is in conflict with the Astons. However, there is no space and so LEC is vulnerable on the outside corner. He turns in but hits Stroll in a clumsy way. Then he is stuck in the gravel. Stroll could do little about this either.

The race management decides to insert a safety car. Some drivers then decide to stop immediately for different rubber. That could be an interesting strategy wise. Ocon, for example, does not have to stop in principle on his hard rubber. Verstappen meanwhile says on the radio that he is not happy with the moves of the Mercs at the start of the race. But if we’re honest, it was just a rare moment where the Dutchman let himself eat the cheese of the bread.

Due to Leclerc’s tap on Stroll, Albon has moved up to P6 with the Williams. Rare height for team blue. Unfortunately, the British Thai throws the Williams away against the boarding in a careless moment. Another safety car period follows, with Russell stopping from the lead in the race for hard tyres. A bold decision. Sainz follows Russell’s example. Hamilton, Verstappen and the Astons drive on.

The latter turns out to be the best decision, when the race management decides to raise the red flag. That comes as a surprise to many. Albon hit the wall hard, but it wasn’t that bad. Anyway, now everyone can change tires. Russell (7th) and Sainz (11th) have therefore only given away a lot of positions with their stops. Others, such as the Astons, Gasly and Hulkenberg, are benefiting.

The top 10 is now Hamilton – Verstappen – Alonso – Stroll – Gasly – Hulkenberg – Russell – Tsunoda – Norris – Piastri. De Vries has moved up to P12. All drivers will now go for a new set of hard tyres, which will in fact make it to the end of the race. It may still make sense to stop for a new set of softs, but that will especially be the case if there is another safety car.

Restart

From P2 Max gets another chance to own the standing start. But the Dutchman is currently mainly busy reporting Lewis to the race management. He hopes Lewis gets a penalty for leaving too much room to the safety car. But that rule doesn’t apply on the way to a reboot. Maybe it should be, because Hamilton drives so slow that it almost goes wrong in the back field. Magnussen has to go through the gravel to avoid his predecessors.

When the lights go out, Hamilton blasts out of the starting blocks like a rocket. He easily keeps P1. Verstappen must defend against Alonso. Gasly packs Stroll for P4 and Russell moves up to P5. So the Mercs have top starts today. De Vries is comfortable in the fight with Ocon, but then has to deal with a touché in the corner that Leclerc already claimed earlier.

DEV has a little understeer, Ocon refuses to disappear at all. For example, the Alpha Tauri drives over the front wheel of the Alpine. De Vries loses a lot of places. He joins in 17th, with only Bottas behind him. The Finn is experiencing a horror weekend so far and cannot keep up with teammate Zhou’s pace. You would say there must be something wrong with Valtteri’s Alfa.

Sainz and Russell have the bit between their teeth after their unfortunate pit stops. Russell continues to climb up to P4 and Sainz goes from P11 to P6 within a few laps. Remarkably enough, the Spaniard also overtakes Stroll. So there is quite a bit pace in the Ferrari, somewhere. For George, the advance comes to an abrupt halt when his engine breaks down. It’s a thud with old fashioned Fire and Flame. Sainz climbs up to P5 behind Gasly as a result.

Mid Race

Verstappen slowly pulls away at the head of the field, while Alonso closes in on Hamilton. After the disappearance of the Virtual Safetycar, the two veterans fight for P2 and P3 as if it were 2007. Meanwhile, Perez cuts through the field like a lukewarm knife through butter. The Mexican makes some nice moves. However, after 23 laps, Perez only enters the top-10 after overtaking Piastri. Can Sergio still get to the podium?

Gasly turns out to be a friend of the Mexican in any case. He holds up nicely on P4 with Sainz and Stroll close behind him. The Ferrari and Aston are clearly faster. But it ultimately takes a piece of Sainz’s magic to outwit the Frenchman on lap 25.

The DRS zone before the very fast chicane of turns eleven and twelve has proven to be a real asset. Last year it was canceled at the last minute because it would be too dangerous. This year it was allowed by the organization and it ensures a few epic catch-up moves. At high speed, the drivers can overtake each other on the outside and inside. That had become a bit of a problem at Albert Park.

While Verstappen at the front now really disappears from the picture, it slides back together again. Hamilton seemed to be able to escape Alonso for a moment, who in turn had no pressure from Sainz. But in lap 34 the numbers 2 to 9 are within about twelve seconds. Perez is that number 9. He has the fastest lap, but his advance in terms of positions has been halted for the time being.

Finish

The race then settles down a bit on a DRS train. Perez passes Norris and Hulkenberg. The Mexican now has to make up four seconds on Stroll and his predecessors to limit the damage in the battle for the championship. It’s nice to see that after Perez passes NOR and HUL, the two can just join the Red Bull. That’s how strong the DRS effect is on this runway.

There is a bit of a stir when Verstappen makes a rare mistake and shoots straight into the penultimate corner. The Dutchman gets away with it. He complains about the understeering Red Bull. In a way, it’s a bit like what happened to Perez yesterday. Maybe something crazy in the setup of the RB19?

Norris sees his chance to outwit Hulkenberg with a few laps to go. Once again the Haas F1 has no speed in the race. The DRS and the relative lack of tire wear can mask that somewhat on this track. But in the end Hulkenberg has no chance against Norris. The other Hare has it even harder. Magnussen’s suspension gives way after hitting the wall a little negligently. He goes out with damage. This ensures -yes- another safety car. It must be said that returner Hulkenberg has surprisingly come out a bit better than K-Mag in the Haas so far.

Anyway, the question is, will there be another Michael Masiësque restart in Australia? The answer is yes. There will be another red flag and therefore a standing(!) restart. Crikey. Nobody quite gets it, but this is apparently NASCAResque Formula 1 in 2023. Not that we’re complaining; because with three laps to go this could just be a hot finale.

Restart and the real finish

So everyone can recharge for the final sprint. About the radios, most don’t seem to necessarily feel like it. Of course, that applies to Max Verstappen anyway. He already had the win in the bag. Now he suddenly has to keep Hamilton and Alonso behind him again. It’s all about the first kink. If Max reaches it first, it’s basically over. Is someone going for the clabber?

Of course! Verstappen gets away well this time. Hamilton joins in. But things go wrong for Alonso. Gasly has a good start and threatens Sainz. The latter brakes late and knocks Alonso around. Gasly and Perez choose the outside of/off the track and lose a lot of positions. Then Gasly returns to the racing line, but his teammate Ocon was already there. Both Alpines crash into the boarding. A corner later, Stroll, now on course for a podium, also flies off the track. In the replay we see that in the back field Sargeant also torpedoed De Vries off the track. The pandemonium is complete.

And then the question is: what now? Of course there will be a red flag and in principle that means another standing restart. The sequence is normally reset to the last measurement moment. But just like in Silverstone last year, that last measuring point is probably the restart itself. After all the mayhem, Hulkenberg has moved up to P4 and Tsunoda to P5 on the track. However, the question is whether they will be allowed to keep those positions for the next restart, should one come.

Another restart and then the real real finish

A little after a quarter past nine our time, the confirmation comes that there will be a ‘restart sequence’. That suggests at least a reboot is coming. But is that again a standing start, a rolling start behind the safety car or do we drive a lap for form behind the safety car to end the race? In any case, Alpine is the goat. They lose all the points that Ocon and especially Gasly would normally have scored today.

Sainz receives a five-second penalty for touching Alonso while waiting for the restart. That will be costly with all the cars so close together. Sainz is very frustrated about that. A bit strange because he will feel that Ferrari (again) will not win championships this year.

There is some debate about whether there will be another standing reboot now. But in the end it turns out that after ten minutes of waiting for the form we bump to the finish behind the safety car. That means that Verstappen takes his second of the year and takes the lead in the World Cup more firmly. Perez has to make do with 11 points for P5 and the point for the fastest lap.

Hamilton is second ahead of Alonso. Stroll is number four after the loss of Sainz. The Spaniard is completely out of the points due to his punishment. The second half of the top 10 is formed by Norris, Hulkenberg, Piastri, Zhou and Tsunoda. The rest will have to wait until the end of April for the next chance to score points. Then the next Grand Prix will only be on the calendar, in the always pleasant Azerbaijan.

Australian 2023 Formula 1 Grand Prix results

No race dates known yet

