There are still four Grand Prix to go including tonight’s in the 2022 F1 season. It wasn’t as exciting as last year, but the result is no less pleasant for orange glasses. For the Red Bull Racing team it is even more opulence this year. The racing stable may win the constructors’ title today.

Yesterday in qualifying Ferrari was admittedly faster than the Red Bulls in qualifying. But because Leclerc has a grid penalty, Verstappen still starts on the front row. In addition, the Red Bulls’ tendon is normally a lot better than that of the Fezzas. Team red bull must therefore be able to drive home a victory on the day after their great helmsman unfortunately passed away. It would be a nice tribute.

Start

Sainz doesn’t have a great start from pole and Verstappen is immediately past him. Russell also starts quickly from the ‘dirty’ side of the grid, while Hamilton braves the outside of the corner for the fast-starting Stroll. However, it goes completely loose in the first corner. Russell taps the unlucky pole sitter, Stroll moves up to P3. Vettel also has a good start and closes in on P5. Race officials are going to take a critical look at Russell’s action.

Sainz’s day goes from bad to worse when he turns out to have damage to F1-75. Gasly is one of the profiteers of the first laps and moves up to P7. Not much later, however, GAS falls back a bit as Perez and Leclerc steam up towards the head of the field. Penalties put them ninth and twelfth respectively on the grid, but they quickly made up for places. It must be said that especially Perez cuts through the field quite quickly.

Stroll can hold out for a few laps to keep Russell behind, but the Astons are ultimately unable to give the top 3 teams a hard time on rees tendon. Hamilton quickly gives in to Verstappen for a few seconds, but then stays fairly close. After ten laps, MV1 has 3.6 seconds on Hamilton. Russell is then three seconds behind, but also receives a time penalty from the FIA ​​for the touché with Sainz. RUS will lose five seconds extra as a result.

Already after ten laps the first drivers come in for their first stops. Tires are clearly going down fast at the Circuit of the Americas. At this pace, the drivers are heading for a three-stop strategy. Verstappen comes in for hard tires and it all works fine for the Dutchman. He keeps the lead in the race and returns to the track just before Leclerc. However, the Monegask has yet to make its first stop.

Leclerc gets an advantage when Bottas spins off the track in turn 19. That creates a safety car situation. CL16 can now stop and lose a lot less time. The Ferrari returns to the track just behind Perez, but now has newer tires. Vettel, Ocon, Albon and the two Hazen also take advantage of the SC to pit. Vettel steals a spot from his teammate Stroll.

Verstappen of course has nothing to do with this situation. The Dutchman had a good five seconds on Hamilton, who was behind Leclerc in P3. Now that gap has evaporated for Hamilton. The Brit didn’t seem to have the tendon to actually live up to our hero, but who knows. We saw earlier this year that the W13 can sometimes run at a tight pace on hard tires for a long time.

Mid Race

Entering round 22, the SC goes back in. So the order is now VER – HAM – PER – LEC – RUS. However, Leclerc’s tires are five laps newer than Max’s and six laps newer than HAM’s. The American adage that neutralizations lead to more neutralizations appears to apply.

Alonso is on Stroll’s tail and goes for the move, but Stroll defends at the last minute and cuts ALO off the pass. It’s too late a move. A bit like Verstappen once did in Baku with Ricciardo. The Spaniard is launched by Lance and race officials don’t know how quickly they should proceed to the next safety car situation.

Bizarrely enough, Alonso then calmly drives to the pit and has a new wing fitted. Fernando then simply joins the row of cars again. The start of a heroic act? You’d say it’s almost impossible when you see how the Alpine flew into the air and hit the guardrail.

We are now on lap 27 when the safety car comes in. As young god Brad Pitt watches, Leclerc tries to take advantage of newer tires. But the Honda in the tail of the RB18 is too much for the Ferrari. Verstappen, meanwhile, is complaining about drivabilitywhile Hamilton quickly disappears from the DRS range again, but again does not immediately admit a street length.

In lap 30, Leclerc goes for a full send on Perez. Checo sees the danger too late and closes the door a bit, but can’t stop the inevitable. Leclerc is now 3.6 seconds behind Hamilton, so it will be interesting to see if he gets closer soon. The Alpha Tauri’s have now moved up neatly to P7 and P8 through all the melee, but Gasly gets a penalty for leaving too much space behind the safety car. That’s a pity again.

But more interesting is that Hamilton is getting closer to Verstappen. The Brit also stops earlier than VER and therefore goes for the undercut. Red Bull sees the danger coming and lets Verstappen enter. However, the pit stop goes completely wrong. Our hero loses more than seven seconds and even returns to the track behind the also pitting Leclerc. Hamilton leads the Grand Prix! Will he win another race this season?

Max is clearly not happy and has some cynical comments for his team about the radio. To be honest it is not very nice of Max after the team has supported him enough to win the title again this year. But yeah, well, it’s the adrenaline of the moment and we know Max always wants to win. Still, he could do this a little nicer. Team boss Horner agrees and says Max should focus on racing for a while.

While Verstappen bites into Leclerc, Hamilton steams up to the men who have not yet been pitted. That’s Perez, Russell and behind that Vettel. The German is driving on mediums that he had screwed during the first safety car. In lap 39 Verstappen finally fights his way past Leclerc after a nice fight. Vettel still leads a few laps in the Aston in his old age, but then unfortunately loses a lot of time at his pit stop. The German has now led more than 3,500 race laps with it.

That means Hamilton now has 3.5 seconds on Verstappen with thirteen laps to go. However, the Dutchman goes really hard in lap 43 and closes for a second in one fell swoop. In the back field, Latifi, who had already spun earlier in the race, collects another penalty for a touché with Schumacher. After his good result in Japan, the Canadian has returned to his usual form, unfortunately. Team mate Albonio is doing better and, after his good qualification yesterday, is now in the top-10.

Finish

It is two seconds difference with ten laps to go when Hamilton and Verstappen cross the finish line again. Hamilton is on the hard tyre, Verstappen on the medium. Will that be the crux in this race? How long can Max push on the mediums and when do the hards get the advantage. Initially, Max should try to get into the DRS range. Once he’s over it will be difficult for Hamilton to counter, even if his tires are in better swing touch.

Bizarrely enough, Alonso is now indeed just entering the top-10. Really bizarre considering the blow he experienced. His right mirror flies away somewhere, but that shouldn’t spoil the fun. What an iron eater this man is. However, the former eyebrow teammate feels the pain as Max passes by on lap 50. Hamilton does everything he can to counter, but this does not work. It is mainly the speed in a straight line that makes the difference today.

Vettel is also doing well after his terrible stop and passes Albon for P9. It is a bossy move that shows that somewhere in the man from Heppenheim there is still a racer pur sang. Verstappen still knows Hamilton in his DRS range, but the Merc can’t do anything against the Red Bull at top speed despite DRS.

At the end of lap 53 Hamilton falls further than one second behind Verstappen and the game seems over. The only thing that now seems to be able to throw a spanner in the works for Max is bad luck or a punishment for track limits. Hamilton seems particularly eager to pin the latter on to our hero.

Russell goes for the fastest lap at the end and Hamilton gives up. The Brit now also has the maximum number of warnings before being punished and he settles for P2. Perez is still chasing Leclerc for P3, but the gap seems to be just too big. Russell goes to P5. Indeed, he manages to take the fastest lap.

Norris passes Alonso in the closing stages to give McLaren some view of P4 in the constructors’ championship. Still, Alonso deserves credit for his P7 after imitating a space shuttle earlier in the race. Vettel also passes Magnussen in a beautiful way at the end. The Dane once again manages to score points for Haas F1, with a daring and successful one-stop. Tsunoda wins the hot battle for the last point, but still has to go to race management.

The Japanese would have taken advantage of overtaking Albon off-track on the final lap. Strangely enough, however, it is not Albon who gets the last point if TSU gets a penalty. The fight for P10 was so close that Ocon also passed Albon in the last lap. With that, the Frenchman would inherit the last point in the event of a penalty for Yuki.

After the race, the Red Bull drivers naturally thank Dietrich Mateschitz. The team takes the constructors’ title with this result. Beautiful. The next one is already next week, in Mexico!

Result Formula 1: American Grand Prix 2022

VERSTAKEN – Red Bull Hamilton – Mercedes Leclerc – Ferrari Perez – Red Bull Russell – Mercedes Norris – McLaren Alonso – Alpine Vettel – Aston Martin Magnussen – Haas F1 Tsunoda – Alpha Tauri Ocon – Alpine Albon-Williams Zhou – Alfa Romeo Gasly – Alpha Tauri Schumacher – Haas F1 Ricciardo – McLaren Latifi – Williams

DNF

Stroll – Aston Martin

Bottas – Alfa Romeo

Sainz – Ferrari

