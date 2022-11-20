Who will take the last F1 victory of 2022, in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Another Sunday, another F1 race. The 2022 season was again long, but it will come to an end a bit earlier this year than last year. If the drivers finish today under the flood lights, the F1 circus will drive into the long winter night. As we mentioned yesterday in the qualifying report, the most important prizes have already been awarded. This is of course in sharp contrast to last year. But hey, it can’t always be a party.

Moreover, there are still the necessary things to look forward to. Who takes the win? Will Hamilton end his first season not winning a race? Who will go to P2 in the championship and who will grab some extra milli’s by moving up a spot in the Constructors’ World Cup? We’ll see, in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2022!

Start

The Red Bulls come off the line well, with Perez having a bit more momentum than Verstappen. For a moment the Mexican seems to be able to take the lead, but MV1 defies the attack on the outside of the corner and keeps P1. Leclerc closes in third, but behind the Monegask it is Hamilton who takes on Sainz. Both Mercs actually have a good start, but Russell gets stuck, allowing Norris to eat the cheese of the bread for P6.

Sainz comes alongside Hamilton on the long straight. The Brit chooses the escape route and cuts off the chicane. It is very similar to what Hamilton did last year in the fight with Verstappen. Perhaps Sainz was just a little tidier, but it doesn’t matter much. This time, the seven-time champion is called back by the race management. He must return the spot to the Spaniard.

However, the latter cannot enjoy fourth place for long, because a lap later Hamilton passes by again. The Mercs didn’t have the speed in yesterday’s qualifying, but the reed tendon once again seems better than Ferrari’s. And the Red Bulls don’t drive very far for that. Will Hamilton still win a race this season?

Hmm, maybe not. Suddenly the tide turns and Hamilton starts to slide a bit on his tires. He sits next to the track for a moment and a lap later Sainz now passes the W13 again. Has HAM asked too much of its tyres? Does he have damage? In any case, the Briton is not comfortable, because teammate Russell also passes. Then comes the explanatory radio message: LH44 feels that he is not getting the full power from his power unit.

Sir Lewis has enough speed for the time being to keep the rest of the second half of the top-10 behind. It is led by Norris, followed by a nice fight between Ocon, Vettel and Alonso. The German seems to be faster than the French brigade in his last race, but does not pass immediately.

Mid Race

In the first laps, Perez was able to keep breathing down Verstappen’s neck. In lap 15, however, he is ‘suddenly’ five seconds behind. It is clear that the tires are gone with Perez. Going into lap 16, the Mexican comes in for new rubber, one lap after Ocon opens the pit stop ball.

However, Sergio makes a mistake in his outlap, allowing the not yet stopped Vettel to overtake him. This costs precious time in the battle with Leclerc, who has apparently handled his first set of tires a bit better and hasn’t stopped yet. However, Ferrari then brings in Sainz, which may be another small blunder.

There seemed to be a small window where they could have brought in Leclerc and got Perez onto the track. However, now that Perez has got rid of Vettel, he sets purple times and that possibility is over. Unless Ferrari can come up with a strategy that allows Leclerc to run extra long on this set of tyres, this could turn out to be an embarrassing mistake.

Verstappen enters the twentieth lap and then it becomes clear how great the advantage of fresh rubber is. The Dutchman returns to the track just before Perez. This while he was five seconds ahead when Sergio drove into the pit. Perez may even have been in front of it, if he hadn’t been raking with Vettel.

We see something similar when Leclerc enters the 21st round. He also only comes back on track just in front of his teammate. In lap 25 we have such a situation that Verstappen has 2.5 seconds on Perez. The latter has about five seconds over his main rival for P2 in the championship, with Sainz again two seconds behind.

Russell is still on the ticker with P5, but is unlucky to have to redeem a five second penalty for a unsafe release, after a slow pit stop. As Hamilton seems to have a (small) problem with his car, it seems to be over and over for Mercedes in today’s battle for victory. Even if The House the hard tires can magically whisper to the finish at high speed.

Vettel, meanwhile, is eating himself up. The German naturally wants to show great things in his last race, but is apparently on a one-stopper. That means that in this phase he sees one after the other sailing past him. Seb is not too happy with the strategy. If he stops, he falls all the way back to the tail of the field. Anyway, who knows, Aston Martin has come up with something beautiful…

Red Bull one-stopper?

Speaking of strategy: Carlos Sainz thinks Red Bull is also going for a one-stopper. The Ferraris are visibly approaching the two leading Bullis. However, it is quite a task to do 38 (Verstappen) and 42 (Perez) laps on the same set of hards respectively. This also shows Bottas. He started on hard tyres, but drives around in the back field and is now really one sitting duck. And that after a good 30 rounds. Can the Red Bull really handle the tires that much better?

At least not with Perez, that’s how people think of the pit wall. The Mexican comes in on lap 34 for his second set of mediums. It’s not a crazy thought. Ferrari had instructed Leclerc to do the opposite of his rival. Now he drives on, otherwise he would have stopped -if we can believe the team. Perez falls back to P6 with his stop.

With Verstappen, Red Bull may try to finish the race, or to do the shortest possible stint on new rubber at the end. He is told to manage the tires even more.

When the dust settles, Perez is eighteen seconds behind Leclerc. He sets the necessary fastest laps, but a disadvantage is that Sainz, Russell and Hamilton are also driving around between the Mexican and the Monegask. They will probably stop, which could be in favor of Perez. But that depends on the timing of these stops and whether Perez encounters the trio before that.

Latifi and Schumacher for the replay

In the backfield, meanwhile, Latifi and Schumacher provide some airtime for their teams by crashing together. It echoes last year when Latifi caused the red flag in a battle with Schumacher that made Verstappen champion and cost FIA bon Michael Masi his job. This time it’s Schumacher’s fault, who clatters a little drawl into the Canadian’s gearbox. However, both can continue, so there will be no safety car this time.

Perez seems to have chosen the right strategy, but what was already somewhat lurking is now happening. Perez gets stuck behind Hamilton for a while. Although he outwits the Mercedes after the first straight towards the chicane, he exits the corner too slowly, allowing Hamilton to counter on the second straight. It would have been better if Sergio had waited a bit, because this would cost him a few seconds. With ten laps to go, the gap to Leclerc is now eight seconds. The difference in lap time is a small second per lap. That will be, if it continues like this close.

Finish

But as the laps tick away, Leclerc seems to be able to manage the difference. Verstappen says over the radio that the tires remain intact and that Perez can push full house. But the latter only gains about half a second per lap from the Monegask and that is not enough now. Perez hopes Verstappen can hold up Leclerc as he did against Hamilton last year. But Red Bull is apparently not down with that. Alonso finishes his stint at Alpine in style, with a retirement.

Hamilton is in a fight with Sainz for P4, but the Briton also has to deal with technical problems a few laps before the end. A shame because LH44 was still busy with a great race despite its problems. Perez is unlucky to be held up a bit by Albon and Gasly, who are involved in a fierce fight. The Mexican makes it clear with hand gestures that he is in a hurry.

It is all touch and go with Leclerc, who now has a two-second lead left. That battle with Hamilton and traffic seems to have made all the difference. In fact, that entertained the difference as the race ends like the championship: 1) VER 2) LEC 3) PER.

Behind the top-3, Sainz, Russell, Norris, Ocon, Stroll, Ricciardo and Vettel complete the top-10. For Aston Martin there is a bit of pain. Their five points put them level with Alfa Romeo in the championship, however Alfa Romeo are ranked sixth, courtesy of great guy Bottas. His fifth place at Imola lifts the team above Aston Martin, whose best results are three sixth places (2x Vettel, 1x Stroll). The ranking in the World Championship for constructors therefore remains as it was before the race.

Vettel does some more donuts to add luster to his farewell. And then on to next year, when we will do it all again. Keep up the action…

Result Formula 1: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022

VERSTAPP – Red Bull Leclerc-Ferrari Perez–Red Bull Sainz-Ferrari Russell–Mercedes Norris-McLaren Ocon–Alpine Stroll–Aston Martin Ricciardo-McLaren Vettel-Aston Martin Tsunoda–Alpha Tauri Zhou-Alfa Romeo Albon–Williams Gasly–Alpha Tauri Bottas-Alfa Romeo Schumacher–Haas F1 Magnussen–Haas F1

DNF

Hamilton–Mercedes

Latifi–Williams

Alonso–Alpine

