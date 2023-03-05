Who will finish third behind the Red Bulls in the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2023?

And there it is, the first race of the year. After the winter tests, Drive to Survive and our articles you are of course ready to see Max take his third title this year. The only question is which one trials and tribulations our hero has to endure for it this time. Is there actually anyone who can make MV1 MV33 again?

In fact, most don’t think so. However, something beautiful is brewing at Aston Martin. Team green finally got the right people from the right teams, it seems. The AMR23 resembles the Red Bull RB19 and was also designed by some great brains who used to work at Red Bull. Can Alonso take it to the podium? Probably. Can he also win with it? Who knows…

Let’s take a look at that first race first for the definitive answers on the racing pace of the different teams. Maybe Mercedes and Ferrari are sandbags after all? We’ll see, in the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix!

Start

The first start of the year. Is there rust anywhere on the carbon clutch? At Red Bull maybe a little bit, because both Ferraris are considerably better off their places. Leclerc packs Perez and the Mexican has to defend fiercely to keep Sainz behind. That will work. So it is Red Bull – Ferrari – Red Bull – Ferrari.

Behind the top-4, Alonso tries to give everyone plenty of room to defend their place, but above all not to take any damage. The veteran, of course, knows that the long run pace of the Aston looked good in the test sessions. Yet it is ALO who is out of the race almost through no fault of his own on the first lap. Brand new teammate Stroll clatters against the rear wheel of the Spaniard. As if by a miracle, both Astons can continue. But it does take places. Mercedes goes to P5 and P6 respectively with Hamilton and Russell. The fast-starting Bottas also passes Stroll for P8.

Further down the field, Hulkenberg immediately falls back after a touché on the front wing. Both Williams, on the other hand, have a good start from P15 and P16. They climb brotherly to P12 and P13. De Vries joins the ranks. He can only leave the Magnussen, who started on hard tyres, behind him.

Mid Race

Very quickly Verstappen draws a gap to Leclerc of a few seconds. Perez follows the Monegask but cannot catch up and Sainz in turn loses a few seconds to the Mexican. A few seconds behind that, the Mercs. It’s an image we know all too well from last year. The Ferrari is fast but eats up its tyres, the rest can’t follow the pace anyway. The only difference is that Aston Martin can keep up with the pace of the Mercs and also the rest remains emotionally more close to the toppers.

Gasly is the first to pit for new tires at the end of lap 10. The Frenchman is not having a great time in his first race for Alpine this weekend. In round 13 we see the first signs of the racing pace from Aston. Alonso overtakes Russell for P6. The young Brit has asked too much of his softs and is out of rubber. Hamilton has already pitted and the Ferraris are also going for fresh black gold. The Red Bulls and Astons continue, so that they are now in places one to four.

Verstappen, however, does not go for experiments and reacts a lap later with his first stop, just like Alonso. The gap from Verstappen to Stroll was already so big that VER only loses a position to PER. The Mexican now has free space in front of him and more than eleven seconds on our hero. Could he whisper the tires to a late first stop? And does Red Bull want to participate in that?

Stroll retires on lap 16 and rejoins the track behind Russell. However, it is now especially striking that Bottas drives behind Hamilton and therefore ahead of Alonso, Russell and Stroll. Now the Finn has often driven behind Hamilton, but it is especially remarkable because Bottas has already stopped. The racing pace of the Alfa (and the strategy) thus seems to be okay. Although ALO and RUS eventually get past Valtteri pretty quickly.

Perez sings it out for a few rounds on his first set of softs, but doesn’t make it an insanely long stint. After his pit stop he drops back to P3, a good three seconds behind Leclerc. Interestingly, Red Bull went for a second set of softs with both drivers. Except Williams, all other teams have switched to hards.

Ocon, meanwhile, has a bruised race. He already had a stop & go because of taking the wrong starting position at the start of the race. And now it turns out that the team and he didn’t pay the penalty correctly. So he gets a punishment for that. The Frenchman is actually only in the battle with Norris’ McLaren. Piastri’s other McLaren has already fallen out of the picture.

De Vries has now moved up to P14. He is therefore a second eight behind teammate Tsunoda, who is driving around on P11. However, the man from Sneek is heavily involved in a fight and sees Zhou pass by again in lap 26. In the same lap, Perez (finally) passes Leclerc. At that time, the Mexican was thirteen seconds behind leader Verstappen. His tires are slightly newer than our hero’s, but not so that he can easily close those thirteen seconds.

Ocon’s day then gets a little worse. After all the previous messing around, he has now also driven too fast in the pit lane. It seems like the Junkyard race for the Frenchman today, rather than a Formula 1 race. Of the top 8, Hamilton and Stroll are the first to retire at the end of lap 30. Both go for another set of hard tires and rejoin the top 8 in seventh and eighth.

Sainz and Russell come in a lap later. Sainz keeps his position against Hamilton, but Russell loses against Stroll. The Canadian enters the track just behind the Briton, but can then pass at the end of the ‘second’ straight.

At Red Bull there is no drama and no games. Perez could drive longer on his second set of softs than Verstappen. But they decide to bring in PER first. The Mexican now goes hard and easily gets back on track ahead of Leclerc, who has also stopped in the meantime. A lap after Perez, Verstappen comes in unsurprisingly. Only Norris comes up on the straight. But he is almost a lap behind. Verstappen therefore easily to P1, as expected by everyone.

Alonso has dropped back to just behind his best friend Lewis Hamilton with his stop. It will be exciting for P4, because Sainz, Hamilton and Alonso are separated by about four seconds. In round 38, the game goes on the wagon. Alonso seems to overtake Hamilton, but Ham can counter. One lap later, Alonso caught HAM in turn 10. For the Spaniard, this move alone would have made it worth continuing with F1 at 41. ALO is now on the hunt for his compatriot Sainz.

Finish

The race already gave us a lot of it déjà vu feeling, but that is complete when Charles Leclerc breaks down with bad luck. The Monegasque already had the energystore must be replaced before starting. Now he falls silent again on the track. A Virtual Safety Car follows briefly, but it is soon gone. Sainz, Alonso and Hamilton are now fighting for a podium.

The inevitable happens on lap 46. Alonso has a lot more pace in the Aston Martin than Sainz. He hits the Ferrari briefly before eventually passing it. The Fezza is still eating through the tires, where the Red Bull and Aston can keep them whole. At Mercedes, the wear is perhaps a little better than at Ferrari, but that difference is not as big as last year. In the sense that Merrie seems to have fallen back a bit on that front.

Where Alonso leaves Sainz as if it is standing still, Hamilton does not give the impression that he can really attack Sainz. It’s even Stroll who gets a little closer to the fight between the two. Alonso is also in his hum. Instead of ‘GP2 Engine!’ he exclaims that the Aston is great to drive. And the times support that. Although Red Bull has of course been ‘managing’ for a long time now, ALO has not lost a second on VER in the last ten rounds. In fact, he wins marginally over the Bullis.

Anyway, a nice day for Red Bull and a nice day for Aston Martin. For the neutral fan it is a bit shocking. There doesn’t seem to be a team per se that can give the championship team a hard time. Maybe team red in Monaco or on other specific circuits, but not consistently anyway. Unless Aston Martin can really take it up a notch.

Behind the top 3, Sainz still keeps Hamilton behind. Stroll and Russell finish behind. Bottas is doing good business for Alfa Romeo as ‘best of the rest’ behind the now best four teams. Gasly takes P9 from last on the grid on his debut for Alpine, the day Ocon imploded. The last point goes to Williams and Albon, who narrowly manages to keep Tsunoda behind. Good news for team blue, which seems to have made a step with Sargeant on P12.

Sargeant is also the best rookie, while our Nyck finishes on P14 in the Haas F1 sandwich. So De Vries beats Zhou racing pace. The Chinese finally grabs the fastest lap from Gasly. Because he finishes outside the top-10, no one gets the point for the fastest lap as a result. But that is beneficial for Alfa in a possible battle with team France.

Norris is the last finisher in the McLaren, a street length behind. The Macca really doesn’t run for a meter. Piastri and Leclerc are the men who do not finish due to technical malhour. Ocon probably decided not to continue driving and is also not listed as a finisher. On to the always cozy Saudi Arabia, where Max’s series of victories will continue in two weeks!

Result Formula 1: 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix

VERSTAPP – Red Bull Perez–Red Bull Alonso-Aston Martin Sainz-Ferrari Hamilton–Mercedes Stroll–Aston Martin Russell–Mercedes Bottas-Alfa Romeo Gasly–Alpine Albon–Williams Tsunoda–Alpha Tauri Sargeant–Williams Magnussen–Haas F1 DE VRIES – Alpha Tauri Hulkenberg–Haas F1 Zhou-Alfa Romeo Norris–McLaren

DNF

Ocon–Alpine

Leclerc-Ferrari

Piastri-McLaren

