After a break that seemed to last forever, the Formula 1 circus will resume this weekend in Baku. The Chinese Grand Prix was canceled and there was no replacement for it separately enough. Anyway, that just means we’re even more excited for this weekend’s Grand Prix, of course.

The Baku circuit has often produced great races. Usually because the walls are close and crazy things can happen. Perez has something special about the track. He was on stage more times than anyone else. The Mexican also succeeded when he was still racing for Force India.

This afternoon, however, it is Charles Leclerc who is in pole position. The Monegask took P1 in both the regular qualifying and the qualifying sprint. So he’s good for one round. Yesterday in the Sprint, however, we saw that the racing pace from Ferrari still leaves something to be desired compared to the Red Bulls. So with VER today from P2 and PER from P3 it will probably be a Red Bull to win today. But then the question is; which of the two?

Start

The start is sometimes a thing here, especially if Lewis Hamilton leaves the magic button on. But this time there is no drama. The order remains more or less unchanged within the top 10. Only Lance Stroll wins over Lando Norris. Leclerc sovereignly retains the lead in the race.

However, we already saw yesterday that the Ferrari is vulnerable on the straight. Actually, the question is not whether Red Bull will sail past, but when that will happen. Max looks at it for a moment, but then decides to go for it at the start of the fourth round. It’s one of the easiest moves Max will ever make for the lead.

Just like Max yesterday in the sprint, Perez then has a little more trouble with the Monegask. But the inevitable cannot be averted. The Mexican makes it a one-two for the championship team going into round six. Actually as expected. The Mexican also goes for the fastest lap in the race in the same lap.

At Alpine people think it is already time to stop with Gasly. The French Brigade has a weekend to forget. Actually, in no session is it going well for team blue-pink. The only one who possibly has an even worse weekend than Gasly is his successor at Alpha Tauri, Nyck de Vries.

We hate to say it, but the Dutchman is once again drowning in the F1 violence this weekend. It looked good in free practice. But after that it has really only been mediocre at DEV. Unfortunately, the race does not offer the turnaround: DEV hits the barrier on the inside of a corner. His suspension breaks down and that’s about it for this race. Nyck must quickly ensure that there are some positive results.

De Vries’ action does cause a welcome stir in the somewhat dormant race. There will be a virtual safety car first and then a real safety car. Max Verstappen immediately dives in quickly under the virtual safety car. But that will cost him dearly. Perez, Leclerc, Sainz, Alonso, Russell and Stroll stop under the full safety car. As a result, they lose even less time than Verstappen.

It means that VER drops back to P3, behind Leclerc and especially behind new race leader Perez. So we once again have the pecking order of yesterday’s Sprint. Much to Max Verstappen’s dissatisfaction, of course.

The safety car does not come in again until lap 13. Russell is one of the winners of the reshuffling of the cards. He has moved up to P6. This while the better qualified Hamilton has fallen back to P10. The unstopped Hülkenberg and Ocon have also pushed past the seven-time champion.

Restart behind safety car

Perez is now allowed to lead the field and does so conveniently. He knows that if he goes on the gas early, he will just give the rest a giant slipstream. That’s why he waits until the last moment and keeps the lead. Stroll immediately makes short work of Russell for P6.

Verstappen knows he has to get past Leclerc quickly to chase Perez. The Dutchman performs this task skilfully and surprises the Monegask in turn three. He then immediately sets the fastest lap of the race. However, he is one and a half seconds behind Perez, so there is no advantage of the DRS.

The Mexican has to fear a punishment for a unsafe release. However, the race management rightly decides that no action needs to be taken on this. So Max will have to ‘do it on the track’. Hamilton, meanwhile, makes steady progress and climbs back into P6 at the expense of Lance Vance Dance.

The field then settles into the rhythm. We expect Verstappen to make short work of Perez. But just like in Saudi Arabia, that doesn’t happen. That the Red Bulls are kicking is evident from the fact that both hit the wall. But they get away with it. Leclerc cannot keep up with the pace. But the good news for Ferrari is that Alonso’s Aston Martin isn’t necessarily getting any closer to LEC either.

Finish

Unfortunately, the fight between Max and Checo never gets off the ground. It remains a distance battle, for the fastest lap in the race. Verstappen takes it in the 48th lap. However, Alonso is also hungry for an extra point. At this point in the race, the pace of the Red Bull on old hards is apparently not that special anymore.

Hülkenberg and Ocon meanwhile try to drive on as long as possible in the hope that they can make a free pit stop. But the Hülk falls outside the top 10 with a few laps to go, so it doesn’t make much sense for him anyway. Ocon eventually has to stop and also falls out of the points.

Russell then goes to the soft tires for one more stop in order to get the point for the fastest lap to Mercedes. The Brit is eighth and has actually fallen through the ice in this real race in battle with Hamilton. Despite the hype, the young Briton has certainly not yet settled with his older compatriot.

Perez drives to victory in Baku again. Verstappen makes it the 25th one-two for Red Bull in Formula 1. You would say it would be more, but that is still so special. Russell takes the fastest lap, so Perez is again seven points behind Verstappen today. It is the fifth victory of his career for the Mexican and the second of the year. The difference between Max and Checo is now six points. So we can dream of a title fight again… sort of.

Leclerc takes his first podium of the year for Ferrari. With Sainz on P5, it is therefore a nice weekend for team red, although the distance to Red Bull in the race is really huge. Aston Martin had a somewhat lesser weekend this time, probably due to a lack of top speed from the Mercedes engine. Hamilton, Stroll, Russell, Norris and Tsunoda round out the top 10.

The next one is already next week in Miami. Tone, get the plane…

2023 Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan results

Perez–Red Bull VERSTAPP – Red Bull Leclerc-Ferrari Alonso-Aston Martin Sainz-Ferrari Hamilton–Mercedes Stroll–Aston Martin Russell–Mercedes Norris-McLaren Tsunoda–Alpha Tauri Piastri-McLaren Albon–Williams Magnussen–Haas F1 Gasly–Alpha Tauri Ocon–Alpine Sargeant–Williams Hulkenberg–Haas F1 Bottas-Alfa Romeo

DNF

Zhou-Alfa Romeo

De Vries – Alpha Tauri

Pos driver Points 1 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

0 2 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

0 3 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

0 4 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

0 5 Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

0 6 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

0 7 Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

0 8 George Russell

Mercedes

0 9 Lando Norris

McLaren

0 10 Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

0 11 Oscar Pistri

McLaren

0 12 Alexander Alban

Williams

0 13 Kevin Magnussen

Hare

0 14 Pierre Gasley

Alpine

0 15 Esteban Ocon

Alpine

0 16 Logan Sergeant

Williams

0 17 Nico Hulkenberg

Hare

0 18 Valttery Bottas

Alfa Romeo Racing

0 DNF Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo Racing

0 DNF Nick deVries

AlphaTauri

0

