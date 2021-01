Result Exchange Results, gambling and TV sports

Buffalo – Miami 56–26, Cincinnati – Baltimore 3–38, Cleveland – Pittsburgh 24–22, Detroit – Minnesota 35–37, New England – New York Jets 28–14, New York Giants – Dallas 23–19, Tampa Bay– Atlanta 44–27, Carolina – New Orleans 7–33, Chicago – Green Bay 16–35, Denver – Las Vegas 31–32, Houston – Tennessee 38–41, Indianapolis – Jacksonville 28–14, Kansas City – Los Angeles Chargers 21 –38, Los Angeles Rams – Arizona 18–7, San Francisco – Seattle 23–26, Philadelphia – Washington 14–20.

I Agree

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy